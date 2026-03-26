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4K UHD Hotel TV with Pro:Centric Solutions
* All images in this page are for illustrative purposes only.
* All images in this page are for illustrative purposes only.
4K UHD, Vibrant Viewing in Ultra High Resolution
LG UHD TVs surpass your expectations every time. Experience lifelike picture quality and vivid colors with four times more pixel accuracy than Full HD. LG’s powerful processor boosts the resolution to the original quality and 4K Super Upscaling enhances resolution, brightness, and clarity. Vibrant colors and brightness take the screen resolution to new heights. Jump into elevated image quality with sharper contrast by HDR10 Pro*.
* HDR10 Pro is a technology developed by LG Electronics based on the standardized picture quality of standard ‘HDR10’.
* HDR10 Pro is a technology developed by LG Electronics based on the standardized picture quality of standard ‘HDR10’.
LG Hotel TV works with
Google Cast
Enjoy quick access to your personal devices with a convenient QR code on LG Hotel TV for streaming your favorite OTT shows on the big screen, and experience secure checkout with automatic erasure of personal information for peace of mind. Plus, with persisted pairing, connect your devices once and stay linked throughout your entire stay!
Hotel guests are using Google Cast to pair a smartphone with the in-room TV to access content.
* Google Cast is a trademark of Google LLC.
Works with AirPlay
With Apple AirPlay, guests can stream content to LG Pro:Centric Smart Hotel TVs, right from their iPhone or iPad, whether it’s to watch movies and shows from their favorite apps or share what’s on their Apple devices, including photos, personal videos, games and more. Guests simply scan a unique, on-screen QR code after checking in to privately and securely pair their iPhone or iPad directly to the TV in the room for the duration of their stay.
A hotel guest is pairing their iPhone with the in-room TV through AirPlay.
Easily Accessible to Netflix Application
Experience a wide variety of video content from Netflix on UK660H with Pro:Centric solution. Enjoy the comfort of your room and a streaming service that offers a thousands of selections.
The hotel content including the Netflix App is shown on TV in the hotel room.
* Netflix membership required.
Pro:Centric Cloud
Pro:Centric Cloud improves the usability of enterprise’s CMS solution and cloudification of system, reinforcing the service of 3rd party solution. It also offer various design templates, improving data collection and analytics platform with an eyecatching dashboard. And Mobile Application Creator lets you simplifies the process of setting up concierge services on mobile device for guests. Through this function, the guest’ request will be satisfied with immediate response.
The woman is working through Pro:Centric Cloud.
Slim Depth for a Sleek Look
With a slim design, the UK660H series integrates smoothly into the interiors, delivering a modern impression to guest.
The UK660H is seamlessly installed in the hotel room, and a side view is shown to highlight its slim design.
* In case of 65” ~ 43” display
Conformal Coating
TVs in hotels or resorts can't avoid exposure to environments with salt, dust, iron powder, and humidity, which may lead to hampered performance over time. Selective conformal coating on the circuit board (power board) significantly reduces these risks from such environments by protecting TVs from salt, dust, iron powder, humidity, etc.
The UK660H has selective conformal coating on the major circuit board (power board) to protect the TV even in a salty or humid environment.
All Spec
INFO
Category
Pro:Centric Smart
DESIGN
Tool Name
NANO80
Stand Type
No Stand (For Accessory : 1Pole) * 32~55" : Swivel / Others : Fixed
Front Color
Charcoal Black
DISPLAY
Brightness (Typ.)
245 nit
Resolution
4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)
VIDEO
AI Picture Pro
YES
HDR_HDR 10 Pro
YES
HDR_HLG (Hybrid Log Gamma)
YES
Game Optimizer
YES
AUDIO (SOUND)
Speaker (Audio Output)
20W
AI Sound
YES
AI Acoustic Tuning
YES (Ready, MMR Required)
LG Sound Sync
YES
HOSPITALITY SOLUTION
Pro:Centric Smart
YES
webRTC (Real Time Communication)
YES
Pro:Centric Cloud
YES
Pro:Centric Direct
YES
Pro:Centric V
YES
Pro:Centric Server
YES
Quick Menu (Customizable Portal)
YES
Pro:Idiom (DRM)
YES
Pro:Idiom Media (DRM)
YES
SMART FUNCTION
Web Browser
YES
Magic Remote Compatibility
YES (Ready)
Mood Display
YES
Gallery Mode
YES
Wi-Fi
YES
Bluetooth
YES
Soft AP
YES
Screen Share
YES
DIAL
YES
Bluetooth Audio Playback
YES
HDMI-ARC
YES (HDMI2)
Voice Recognition (Standalone/Solution)
YES
HOSPITALITY FEATURE
EzManager
YES
USB Cloning
YES
Wake on RF
YES
WOL
YES
SNMP
YES
Diagnostics
YES (IP Remote)
HTNG-CEC (Version)
YES (1.4)
Simplink(HDMI-CEC) (Version)
YES (1.4)
IR Out
YES (RS-232C, HDMI)
Multi IR Code
YES
Hotel Mode / PDM / Installer Menu
YES
Welcome Video
YES
Welcome Screen (Splash Image)
YES
Insert Image
YES
One Channel Map
YES
External Speaker Out / Line Out
YES (Ext. Speaker Out)
Instant ON
YES
V-Lan Tag
YES
Mobile Remote
YES
Port Block
YES
Lock mode
YES (Limited)
RJP (Remote Jack Pack) Compatibility
YES
Energy Saving mode
YES
VERTICAL FUNCTION (HOSPITAL)
Healthcare Headphone Mode
YES
VERTICAL FUNCTION (CORPORATE/RETAIL)
RTC (Real Time Clock)
YES
NTP sync timer
YES
BEACON
YES
Video Tag
YES (2 Video)
CONNECTIVITIES
HDMI In
YES (3ea)
USB (Ver.)
YES (2ea / 2.0)
RF In
YES (2ea)
Digital Audio Out (Optical)
YES
External Speaker Out(3.5mm Phone jack)
YES
Headphone Out
YES
CI Slot
YES (CI+ 1.4 ECP)
RJ45 (Usage Purpose)
2 (Ethernet, Aux)
RS-232C (D-Sub 9pin / Phone jack)
YES (Phone jack)
MECHANICAL
VESA Compatible
200 x 200 mm
Kensington Lock
YES
Credenza/Security Screw Hole
YES (Need Stand)
Lock Down Plate (for easy installing)
YES (Need Stand)
DIMENSIONS/WEIGHT
Dimension with Stand (W x H x D)
967 x 623 x 303 mm
Dimension without Stand (W x H x D)
967 x 564 x 57.1 mm
Dimension in Shipping (W x H x D)
1055 x 660 x 142 mm
Bezel Width (L/R/U/B, On Bezel)
12.8/12.8/12.8/19.9 mm
Bezel Width (L/R/U/B, Off Bezel)
6.9/6.9/6.9/18.4 mm
Weight with Stand
12.0 kg
Weight without Stand
8.8 kg
Weight in Shipping
10.7 kg
POWER SPEC.
Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)
AC 100~240V 50/60Hz
Power Consumption(Max)
103.5W
Power Consumption(Typ)
80.3W
Standby Power Consumption
Under 0.5W
STANDARD
Safety
CB
EMC
CE
ACCESSORIES
Remote type
S-Con / MMR (Option)
Power Cable
YES (1.5M / Detached Angle)