4K UHD Smart TV
4K UHD Smart TV

4K UHD Smart TV

50UM670H (NA)
Key Features

  • Resolution : 3,840 x 2,160 (4K UHD)
  • Pro:Centric Direct
  • Pro:Centric Cloud
  • Pro:Idiom
More

4K UHD Smart TV with Pro:Centric Direct

A TV on a hotel’s wall shows a bright and vivid screen.

* 55 inch

* All images in this page are for illustrative purposes only.

Pro:Centric Cloud

Pro:Centric Cloud improves the usability of enterprise's CMS solution and cloudification of system, reinforcing the service of 3rd party solution. It also offers various design templates, improving data collection and analytics platform with an eye-catching dashboard. In addition with new features; LG Channels provides a convenient way to access wide range of content from OTT channels including broadcast TV channels without additional devices or subscriptions. And Mobile Application Creator lets you simplifies the process of setting up concierge services on mobile device for guests. Through this function, the guest' request will be satisfied with immediate response.

The woman is working through Pro:Centric Cloud.

Pro:Centric Direct

The hotel content management solution Pro:Centric Direct offers easy and simple editing tools, making it easy to perform service and IP network-based remote management with a single click. The Pro:Centric Direct solution enables users to edit their interface easily by providing customized interface and efficiently manages all TVs in the room. The latest PCD version provides IoT-based inroom control as well as voice control function through LG Natural Language Processing (NLP). These IoT and voice-related functions will be your starting point to prepare for the hotel rooms of next generation through artificial intelligence.

A man is managing some contents and settings of TV in the hotel using Pro:Centric Direct solution through server.

* Some features may not be supported based on PCD versions.

Pro:Idiom

Digital Rights Management (DRM) technology provides access to premium content to help assure rapid and broad deployment of HDTV and other high-value digital content.

Pro:Idiom for protect HDTV and other high-value digital content.

The UM670H is harmoniously installed on the hotel room, and the side view is enlarged to show.

Slim Depth for a Sleek Look

With a slim design, the UM670H series integrates smoothly into the interiors, delivering a modern impression to guest.

A person is controlling the TV settings with Public display mode.

Public Display Mode (Hotel Mode)

From channel selection to volume level, you can control the TV settings in business areas. It also enables you to restore default settings, as required, on the TVs.

With the TV’s SoftAP function, connect other devices such as mobile phones, laptops, and tablets.

SoftAP

Software-enabled Access Point (SoftAP) is a "virtual" Wi-Fi feature that uses TV as a wireless hotspot, enabling guests to connect their own devices to the SoftAP.

* SoftAP should be set in the installation menu after the TV is turned on.
* Screen Share may not be operated at the same time.

A woman is controlling TV by speaking to a remote control which has voice recognition.

Voice Recognition

For seamless interaction and user satisfaction, LG has applied voice recognition function to the LG UM670H TV. This feature makes it easy to control the TV without pressing the button of remote controls.

 

* Magic Motion Remote is required (sold separately)

To access more technical documentation and downloads, please visit the LG B2B Partner Portal.