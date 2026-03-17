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4K UHD Hotel TV with Pro:Centric Solutions
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4K UHD Hotel TV with Pro:Centric Solutions

Contact us

4K UHD Hotel TV with Pro:Centric Solutions

55UK760H-asia
Front view with infill image
Front view
-45 degree side view
-90 degree side view
+45 degree side view
Front view with infill image
Front view
-45 degree side view
-90 degree side view
+45 degree side view

Key Features

  • Resolution : 3,840 x 2,160 (4K UHD)
  • Pro:Centric Solutions
  • Google Cast
  • AirPlay
  • Netflix
  • Slim Design
More

4K UHD Hotel TV with Pro:Centric Solutions

* All images in this page are for illustrative purposes only.

* All images in this page are for illustrative purposes only.

4K UHD, Vibrant Viewing in Ultra High Resolution

LG UHD TVs surpass your expectations every time. Experience lifelike picture quality and vivid colors with four times more pixel accuracy than Full HD. LG’s powerful processor boosts the resolution to the original quality and 4K Super Upscaling enhances resolution, brightness, and clarity. Vibrant colors and brightness take the screen resolution to new heights. Jump into elevated image quality with sharper contrast by HDR10 Pro*.

* HDR10 Pro is a technology developed by LG Electronics based on the standardized picture quality of standard ‘HDR10’.

* HDR10 Pro is a technology developed by LG Electronics based on the standardized picture quality of standard ‘HDR10’.

LG Hotel TV works with
Google Cast

Enjoy quick access to your personal devices with a convenient QR code on LG Hotel TV for streaming your favorite OTT shows on the big screen, and experience secure checkout with automatic erasure of personal information for peace of mind. Plus, with persisted pairing, connect your devices once and stay linked throughout your entire stay!

Hotel guests are using Google Cast to pair a smartphone with the in-room TV to access content.

* Google Cast is a trademark of Google LLC.

Works with AirPlay

With Apple AirPlay, guests can stream content to LG Pro:Centric Smart Hotel TVs, right from their iPhone or iPad, whether it’s to watch movies and shows from their favorite apps or share what’s on their Apple devices, including photos, personal videos, games and more. Guests simply scan a unique, on-screen QR code after checking in to privately and securely pair their iPhone or iPad directly to the TV in the room for the duration of their stay.

A hotel guest is pairing their iPhone with the in-room TV through AirPlay.

Easily Accessible to Netflix Application

Experience a wide variety of video content from Netflix on UK660H with Pro:Centric solution. Enjoy the comfort of your room and a streaming service that offers a thousands of selections.

The hotel content including the Netflix App is shown on TV in the hotel room.

* Netflix membership required.

Pro:Centric Cloud

Pro:Centric Cloud improves the usability of enterprise’s CMS solution and cloudification of system, reinforcing the service of 3rd party solution. It also offer various design templates, improving data collection and analytics platform with an eyecatching dashboard. And Mobile Application Creator lets you simplifies the process of setting up concierge services on mobile device for guests. Through this function, the guest’ request will be satisfied with immediate response.

The woman is working through Pro:Centric Cloud.

Slim Depth for a Sleek Look

With a slim design, the UK660H series integrates smoothly into the interiors, delivering a modern impression to guest.

The UK660H is seamlessly installed in the hotel room, and a side view is shown to highlight its slim design.

* In case of 65” ~ 43” display

Conformal Coating

TVs in hotels or resorts can't avoid exposure to environments with salt, dust, iron powder, and humidity, which may lead to hampered performance over time. Selective conformal coating on the circuit board (power board) significantly reduces these risks from such environments by protecting TVs from salt, dust, iron powder, humidity, etc.

The UK660H has selective conformal coating on the major circuit board (power board) to protect the TV even in a salty or humid environment.

Print

All Spec

INFO

  • Category

    Pro:Centric Smart

VIDEO

  • AI Picture Pro

    YES

  • HDR_HDR 10 Pro

    YES

  • HDR_HLG (Hybrid Log Gamma)

    YES

  • Game Optimizer

    YES

ACCESSORIES

  • Power Cable

    YES (1.5M / Detached Angle)

  • Remote type

    S-Con / MMR (Option)

POWER SPEC.

  • Power Consumption(Max)

    143W

  • Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)

    AC 100~240V 50/60Hz

  • Power Consumption(Typ)

    117W

  • Standby Power Consumption

    Under 0.5W

STANDARD

  • EMC

    CE

  • Safety

    CB

VERTICAL FUNCTION (HOSPITAL)

  • Healthcare Headphone Mode

    YES

AUDIO (SOUND)

  • AI Acoustic Tuning

    YES (Ready, MMR Required)

  • Speaker (Audio Output)

    20W

  • AI Sound

    YES

  • LG Sound Sync

    YES

DESIGN

  • Front Color

    Charcoal Black

  • Tool Name

    NANO80

  • Stand Type

    No Stand (For Accessory : 1Pole) * 32~55" : Swivel / Others : Fixed

DISPLAY

  • Brightness (Typ.)

    305 nit

  • Resolution

    4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)

MECHANICAL

  • Credenza/Security Screw Hole

    YES (Need Stand)

  • VESA Compatible

    300 x 300 mm

  • Kensington Lock

    YES

  • Lock Down Plate (for easy installing)

    YES (Need Stand)

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHT

  • Bezel Width (L/R/U/B, Off Bezel)

    6.9/6.9/6.9/18.4 mm

  • Dimension with Stand (W x H x D)

    1235 x 777 x 303 mm

  • Dimension without Stand (W x H x D)

    1235 x 715 x 57.5 mm

  • Dimension in Shipping (W x H x D)

    1360 x 810 x 162 mm

  • Bezel Width (L/R/U/B, On Bezel)

    12.8/12.8/12.8/19.9 mm

  • Weight with Stand

    17.2 kg

  • Weight without Stand

    14.0 kg

  • Weight in Shipping

    18.8 kg

VERTICAL FUNCTION (CORPORATE/RETAIL)

  • BEACON

    YES

  • RTC (Real Time Clock)

    YES

  • NTP sync timer

    YES

  • Video Tag

    YES (2 Video)

CONNECTIVITIES

  • HDMI In

    YES (3ea)

  • USB (Ver.)

    YES (2ea / 2.0)

  • RF In

    YES (2ea)

  • Digital Audio Out (Optical)

    YES

  • External Speaker Out(3.5mm Phone jack)

    YES

  • Headphone Out

    YES

  • CI Slot

    YES (CI+ 1.4 ECP)

  • RJ45 (Usage Purpose)

    2 (Ethernet, Aux)

  • RS-232C (D-Sub 9pin / Phone jack)

    YES (Phone jack)

HOSPITALITY FEATURE

  • EzManager

    YES

  • USB Cloning

    YES

  • Wake on RF

    YES

  • WOL

    YES

  • SNMP

    YES

  • Diagnostics

    YES (IP Remote)

  • HTNG-CEC (Version)

    YES (1.4)

  • Simplink(HDMI-CEC) (Version)

    YES (1.4)

  • IR Out

    YES (RS-232C, HDMI)

  • Multi IR Code

    YES

  • Hotel Mode / PDM / Installer Menu

    YES

  • Welcome Video

    YES

  • Welcome Screen (Splash Image)

    YES

  • Insert Image

    YES

  • One Channel Map

    YES

  • External Speaker Out / Line Out

    YES (Ext. Speaker Out)

  • Instant ON

    YES

  • V-Lan Tag

    YES

  • Mobile Remote

    YES

  • Port Block

    YES

  • Lock mode

    YES (Limited)

  • RJP (Remote Jack Pack) Compatibility

    YES

  • Energy Saving mode

    YES

HOSPITALITY SOLUTION

  • Pro:Centric Smart

    YES

  • webRTC (Real Time Communication)

    YES

  • Pro:Centric Cloud

    YES

  • Pro:Centric Direct

    YES

  • Pro:Centric V

    YES

  • Pro:Centric Server

    YES

  • Quick Menu (Customizable Portal)

    YES

  • Pro:Idiom (DRM)

    YES

  • Pro:Idiom Media (DRM)

    YES

SMART FUNCTION

  • DIAL

    YES

  • Bluetooth Audio Playback

    YES

  • HDMI-ARC

    YES (HDMI2)

  • Voice Recognition (Standalone/Solution)

    YES

  • Web Browser

    YES

  • Magic Remote Compatibility

    YES (Ready)

  • Mood Display

    YES

  • Gallery Mode

    YES

  • Wi-Fi

    YES

  • Bluetooth

    YES

  • Soft AP

    YES

  • Screen Share

    YES

Data Sheets

extension : pdf
UK660H(ASIA)_Datasheet(low)_LG Commercial TV_250813.pdf
Download

To access more technical documentation and downloads, please visit the LG B2B Partner Portal.