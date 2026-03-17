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NanoCell Essential
Commercial TV
* All images in this page are for illustrative purposes only.
Nano Panel
Experience the revolutionary technology of NanoCell, which uses a specialized polarizer and non-sized materials to achieve exceptional color reproduction without distortion. Advanced nano technology filters out impure colors from RGB wavelengths, delivering vibrant, pure colors and true 4K visuals. Enjoy lifelike imagery with precise colors and enhanced contrast. By utilizing nano-sized light-absorbing materials, NanoCell separates overlapping green and red wavelengths, expanding the color gamut and improving accuracy. Elevate your viewing experience and watch your favorite content come to life!
USB Cloning
USB data cloning makes managing multiple displays more efficient for optimal operation. Instead of setting up each display one by one, data can be copied to a USB for one display and can be sent to the other displays through a USB plug-in.
All Spec
INFO
Category
Commercial Lite
DESIGN
Tool Name
NANO80
Stand Type
1 Pole (Fixed)
Front Color
Charcoal Black
DISPLAY
Size (Inch)
65
Resolution
4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)
Brightness (Typ.)
305 nit
VIDEO
HDR_HDR 10 Pro
YES
HDR_HLG (Hybrid Log Gamma)
YES
Game Optimizer
YES
AUDIO (SOUND)
Speaker (Audio Output)
20W
AI Sound
YES
BROADCASTING SYSTEM
Digital
ATSC / Clear QAM
Analog (NTSC / SECAM / PAL)
NTSC
HOSPITALITY SOLUTION
Quick Menu (Customizable Portal)
YES
SMART FUNCTION
webOS version
webOS 25
HDMI-ARC
YES (HDMI2)
HOSPITALITY FEATURE
USB Cloning
YES
SNMP
YES
Diagnostics
YES (Self Diagnostics(USB))
HTNG-CEC (Version)
YES (1.4)
Simplink(HDMI-CEC) (Version)
YES (1.4)
IR Out
YES (RS-232C, ECI)
Multi IR Code
YES
Hotel Mode / PDM / Installer Menu
YES
Welcome Video
YES
Welcome Screen (Splash Image)
YES
Insert Image
YES
External Speaker Out / Line Out
YES (Ext. Speaker Out) | No (Line Out)
Port Block
YES
Lock mode
YES (Limited)
RJP (Remote Jack Pack) Compatibility
YES
Energy Saving mode
YES
CONNECTIVITIES
HDMI In
YES (3ea)
USB (Ver.)
YES (1ea / 2.0)
RF In
YES (1ea)
Digital Audio Out (Optical)
YES
External Speaker Out(3.5mm Phone jack)
YES
RS-232C (D-Sub 9pin / Phone jack)
YES (Phone jack)
LG SVC only (Phone jack type)
YES
ECI (RJ12 jack)
YES
MECHANICAL
VESA Compatible
300 x 300 mm
Kensington Lock
YES
DIMENSIONS/WEIGHT
Dimension with Stand (W x H x D)
1454 x 909 x 340 mm
Dimension without Stand (W x H x D)
1454 x 838 x 57.7 mm
Dimension in Shipping (W x H x D)
1600 x 970 x 172 mm
Bezel Width (L/R/U/B, On Bezel)
12.8/12.8/12.8/19.9 mm
Bezel Width (L/R/U/B, Off Bezel)
6.8/6.8/6.8/18.4 mm
Weight with Stand
22.9 kg
Weight without Stand
21.5 kg
Weight in Shipping
28.9 kg
POWER SPEC.
Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)
AC 120V 50/60Hz
Power Consumption(Max)
TBD
Power Consumption(Typ)
TBD
Standby Power Consumption
Under 0.5W
STANDARD
Safety
Interteck
EMC
FCC
ACCESSORIES
Remote type
L-Con
Power Cable
YES (1.8M / Straight Type)
Data Sheets
extension : pdf
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