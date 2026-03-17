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NanoCell Essential Commercial TV
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NanoCell Essential Commercial TV

Contact us

NanoCell Essential Commercial TV

65UK343H0UD
Front view with infill image
Front view
-45 degree side view
side view
+45 degree side view
rear view
detail view
Front view with infill image
Front view
-45 degree side view
side view
+45 degree side view
rear view
detail view

Key Features

  • Resolution : 3,840 x 2,160 (4K UHD)
  • Nano Panel
  • USB Cloning

NanoCell Essential
Commercial TV

A TV is installed on a stand close to the wall in the hotel room, and the screen is bright and clear.

* All images in this page are for illustrative purposes only.

Nano Panel

Experience the revolutionary technology of NanoCell, which uses a specialized polarizer and non-sized materials to achieve exceptional color reproduction without distortion. Advanced nano technology filters out impure colors from RGB wavelengths, delivering vibrant, pure colors and true 4K visuals. Enjoy lifelike imagery with precise colors and enhanced contrast. By utilizing nano-sized light-absorbing materials, NanoCell separates overlapping green and red wavelengths, expanding the color gamut and improving accuracy. Elevate your viewing experience and watch your favorite content come to life!

The UK343H with LG NanoCell technology displays a screen with vivid colors and sharp picture quality.

USB Cloning

USB data cloning makes managing multiple displays more efficient for optimal operation. Instead of setting up each display one by one, data can be copied to a USB for one display and can be sent to the other displays through a USB plug-in.

The UK343H with LG NanoCell technology displays a screen with vivid colors and sharp picture quality.

The UK343H with LG NanoCell technology displays a screen with vivid colors and sharp picture quality.

Print

All Spec

INFO

  • Category

    Commercial Lite

DESIGN

  • Tool Name

    NANO80

  • Stand Type

    1 Pole (Fixed)

  • Front Color

    Charcoal Black

DISPLAY

  • Size (Inch)

    65

  • Resolution

    4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)

  • Brightness (Typ.)

    305 nit

VIDEO

  • HDR_HDR 10 Pro

    YES

  • HDR_HLG (Hybrid Log Gamma)

    YES

  • Game Optimizer

    YES

AUDIO (SOUND)

  • Speaker (Audio Output)

    20W

  • AI Sound

    YES

BROADCASTING SYSTEM

  • Digital

    ATSC / Clear QAM

  • Analog (NTSC / SECAM / PAL)

    NTSC

HOSPITALITY SOLUTION

  • Quick Menu (Customizable Portal)

    YES

SMART FUNCTION

  • webOS version

    webOS 25

  • HDMI-ARC

    YES (HDMI2)

HOSPITALITY FEATURE

  • USB Cloning

    YES

  • SNMP

    YES

  • Diagnostics

    YES (Self Diagnostics(USB))

  • HTNG-CEC (Version)

    YES (1.4)

  • Simplink(HDMI-CEC) (Version)

    YES (1.4)

  • IR Out

    YES (RS-232C, ECI)

  • Multi IR Code

    YES

  • Hotel Mode / PDM / Installer Menu

    YES

  • Welcome Video

    YES

  • Welcome Screen (Splash Image)

    YES

  • Insert Image

    YES

  • External Speaker Out / Line Out

    YES (Ext. Speaker Out) | No (Line Out)

  • Port Block

    YES

  • Lock mode

    YES (Limited)

  • RJP (Remote Jack Pack) Compatibility

    YES

  • Energy Saving mode

    YES

CONNECTIVITIES

  • HDMI In

    YES (3ea)

  • USB (Ver.)

    YES (1ea / 2.0)

  • RF In

    YES (1ea)

  • Digital Audio Out (Optical)

    YES

  • External Speaker Out(3.5mm Phone jack)

    YES

  • RS-232C (D-Sub 9pin / Phone jack)

    YES (Phone jack)

  • LG SVC only (Phone jack type)

    YES

  • ECI (RJ12 jack)

    YES

MECHANICAL

  • VESA Compatible

    300 x 300 mm

  • Kensington Lock

    YES

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHT

  • Dimension with Stand (W x H x D)

    1454 x 909 x 340 mm

  • Dimension without Stand (W x H x D)

    1454 x 838 x 57.7 mm

  • Dimension in Shipping (W x H x D)

    1600 x 970 x 172 mm

  • Bezel Width (L/R/U/B, On Bezel)

    12.8/12.8/12.8/19.9 mm

  • Bezel Width (L/R/U/B, Off Bezel)

    6.8/6.8/6.8/18.4 mm

  • Weight with Stand

    22.9 kg

  • Weight without Stand

    21.5 kg

  • Weight in Shipping

    28.9 kg

POWER SPEC.

  • Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)

    AC 120V 50/60Hz

  • Power Consumption(Max)

    TBD

  • Power Consumption(Typ)

    TBD

  • Standby Power Consumption

    Under 0.5W

STANDARD

  • Safety

    Interteck

  • EMC

    FCC

ACCESSORIES

  • Remote type

    L-Con

  • Power Cable

    YES (1.8M / Straight Type)

Data Sheets

extension : pdf
UK343H(NA)_Datasheet(low)_LG Commercial TV_250808.pdf
Download

To access more technical documentation and downloads, please visit the LG B2B Partner Portal.