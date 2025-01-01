LG Self-ordering Kiosk

About Cookies on This Site

27KC3PK-C
Key Features

  • 27-inch Display with an Excellent Touch Sensitivity
  • Windows OS
  • 27KC3K without Tactile Keypad
  • Interior Fit Design
More

A woman is ordering food at a kiosk in a family restaurant.

* All images in this page are for illustrative purposes only.

Interior Fit Design
in Calming Beige Colors

The seamless design in two tones of calming beiges of the kiosk, creating a harmonious atmosphere which fits your business space interior.

Two two-tone beige kiosks are installed side by side in harmony with the store’s interior atmosphere.

Various store menus are being guided through the screen in vivid images.

27-inch Screen

Through a 27-inch display, the users can access more information with vivid product images for placing an order. This display can be also utilized as a large advertising screen by showing advertisements when in standby mode.

The built-in drawer at the kiosk’s bottom has a receipt printer and a card reader, which can be managed by opening the drawer.

Easy Maintenance

The drawer-type design of the kiosk allows for convenient device maintenance of the receipt printer, card reader, etc. by simply opening the drawer without needing to disassemble the body.

27KC3PK-CW applies Windows® 10 IoT Enterprise.

Windows OS

By applying Windows 10 IoT Enterprise, it is compatible with various peripheral devices and applications.

Various Payment Methods

Various payment methods such as Bar codes, QR codes, IC Chip card* and MST cards* are supported. In addition, a built-in printer can easily print out receipts without additional peripherals.

27KC3PK-CW supports barcodes, QR codes, IC chip cards, and MST cards.

* EMV terminal is required by local payment company to support the functions.

PRODUCT INFORMATION

Print

All Spec

PANEL

  • Screen Size (Inch)

    27

  • Panel Technology

    IPS (In-cell touch)

  • Back Light Type

    Edge

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Native Resolution

    1920 x 1080 (FHD)

  • Refresh Rate

    60Hz

  • Brightness

    300nit

  • Contrast Ratio

    1,000:1

  • Dynamic CR

    NO

  • Color Gamut

    BT709 95%

  • Viewing Angle (H x V)

    178º x 178º

  • Color Depth (Number of Colors)

    16.7 Million colors

  • Response Time

    9ms (G to G)

  • Surface Treatment (Haze)

    Haze 25%

  • Life time

    31,000Hrs (Min.)

  • Operation Hours (Hours/Day)

    16/7

  • Portait / Landscape

    YES / YES

  • Transparency

    N/A

  • QWP (Quarter Wave Plate)

    N/A

CONNECTIVITY

  • HDMI In

    NO

  • HDMI In (HDCP Ver.)

    N/A

  • DP In

    NO

  • DVI-D In

    NO

  • RGB In

    NO

  • Audio In

    YES

  • RS232C In

    YES

  • RJ45(LAN) In

    YES (1ea)

  • IR In

    NO

  • USB In

    USB3.2 Type A (4ea)

  • HDMI Out

    YES

  • DP Out

    NO

  • Audio Out

    YES

  • Touch USB

    NO

  • External Speaker Out

    NO

  • RS232C Out

    NO

  • RJ45(LAN) Out

    NO

  • IR Out

    NO

  • Daisy Chain

    NO

MECHANICAL SPECIFICATION

  • Bezel Color

    Calming Beige (Desktop)

  • Bezel Width

    N/A

  • Weight (Head)

    14.2Kg (w/o Cradle) / 14.6Kg (w/ Cradle)

  • Weight (Head+Stand)

    N/A

  • Packed Weight

    N/A

  • Monitor Dimensions (W x H x D)

    364.3 x 812 x 219.8mm (w/o Cradle) 364.3 x 812 x 341.4mm (w/ Cradle)

  • Monitor Dimension with Stand (W x H x D)

    N/A

  • Carton Dimensions (W x H x D)

    N/A

  • Handle

    NO

  • VESA Standard Mount Interface

    600 x 400 mm

PROTECTION GLASS

  • Thickness

    N/A

  • Degree of Protection

    N/A

  • Tempered / Chemical strengthening

    N/A

  • Anti-Reflective

    N/A

  • Infrared - Resistance (IR)

    N/A

  • Shatter-Proof

    N/A

DEDICATED FEATURE - KIOSK

  • CPU

    Intel® Celeron® Quad-Core N5105 SoC onboard Processors (Jasper Lake)

  • Memory(RAM)

    2 x SO-DIMM, DDR4 2933/2400/2133 MHz, 8GB (Max 16GB)

  • Storage

    SSD 128GB

  • OS ver.

    Windows® 10 IoT Enterprise (Compatible with Windows® 11)

  • Receipt printer_Type

    Thermal

  • Receipt printer_Printing Speed

    Max. 250mm/sec

  • Receipt printer_Cutting

    Auto

  • Receipt printer_Paper Size

    3 inch (Roll diameter 80mm)

  • QR / Barcode scanner

    1D / 2D

  • Card reader (Built-in)

    NO

  • NFC / RFID

    NO / NO

  • Audio Navigation Keypad

    YES

  • RJ11 (For Cash Drawer)

    YES

  • Cradle for external card reader

    YES

  • Frontal drawer Type

    Sliding

  • Frontal drawer Area

    Receipt printer / Bar code scanner / Card reader

  • Audio assistive technology

    Storm Interface AudioNav Keypad, EN 301 549 / ADA Compliant, Mini USB B & 3.5mm Audio Jack Socket

  • Braille assistive guide

    YES (Embossed Braille with Arabic numerals)

  • Body Type

    Mold

  • Stand Type

    Press (optional)

  • Cable Management

    YES

ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS

  • Operation Temperature

    0 °C to 40 °C

  • Operation Humidity

    10 % to 80 %

POWER

  • Power Supply

    AC 100-240V~, 50/60Hz

  • Power Type

    Built-In Power

POWER CONSUMPTION

  • Typ.

    40W

  • Max.

    N/A

  • BTU (British Thermal Unit)

    N/A

  • Smart Energy Saving (70%)

    N/A

  • DPM

    0.5W

  • Power off

    0.5W

SOUND

  • Speaker (Built-in)

    YES (2W x 2)

CERTIFICATION

  • Safety

    CB

  • EMC

    CE

  • ERP / Energy Star

    NO / NO

  • ePEAT(US only)

    NO

OPS COMPATIBILITY

  • OPS Type compatible

    NO

  • OPS Power Built-in

    NO

SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY

  • SuperSign CMS

    NO

  • SuperSign Control+

    NO

  • SuperSign WB

    NO

  • SuperSign Cloud

    NO

  • Promota

    NO

  • Mobile CMS

    NO

  • Connected Care

    NO

LANGUAGE

  • OSD

    depend on OS

ACCESSORY

  • Basic

    Power Cable(1.5m)

  • Optional

    NICE TCM stand

SPECIAL FEATURE

  • Overlay Touch Compatibility

    N/A

  • Smart Calibration

    N/A

  • Tilt (Face up)

    N/A

  • Tilt (Face down)

    N/A

  • IP Rating

    N/A

  • Conformal Coating (Power Board)

    N/A

  • Power Protection

    N/A

  • Direct Sunlight

    N/A

DEDICATED FEATURE - TOUCH

  • Available Object Size for Touch

    N/A

  • Response Time ('Paint' app on Windows 10 PC)

    N/A

  • Accuracy (Typ.)

    N/A

  • Interface

    N/A

  • Protection Glass Thickness

    N/A

  • Protection Glass Transmission

    N/A

  • Operating System Support

    N/A

  • Multi Touch Point

    N/A

To access more technical documentation and downloads, please visit the LG B2B Partner Portal.