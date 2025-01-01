About Cookies on This Site

webOS Box

WP600
LG webOS Box, WP600
Key Features

  • webOS 6.0 Smart Signage Platform
  • UHD Video Playback
  • Intuitive UX Dedicated for Digital Signage
  • Embedded CMS
  • Compatibility with LG SuperSign Solutions and Real-time LG ConnectedCare
All Spec

ACCESSORY

  • Basic

    Remote Controller(include battery 2ea), Power Cord, QSG, Regulation Book, Phone to RS232C Gender, IR Cable, Ferrite Core

  • Optional

    NO

CERTIFICATION

  • EMC

    FCC Class "A" / CE Class "A"

  • ePEAT(US only)

    NO

  • ERP / Energy Star

    NO/NO

  • Safety

    CB / NRTL

CONNECTIVITY

  • Audio In

    NO

  • Audio Out

    NO

  • Daisy Chain

    Input : HDMI, DP / Output : DP

  • DP In

    YES (HDCP 2.2)

  • DP Out

    YES

  • DVI-D In

    NO

  • External Speaker Out

    NO

  • HDMI In

    YES (2ea)

  • HDMI In (HDCP Ver.)

    2.2

  • HDMI Out

    YES

  • IR In

    YES

  • IR Out

    NO

  • RGB In

    NO

  • RJ45(LAN) In

    YES (1ea)

  • RJ45(LAN) Out

    NO

  • RS232C In

    YES

  • RS232C Out

    YES

  • Touch USB

    NO

  • USB In

    USB2.0 Type A (2ea)

ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS

  • Operation Humidity

    10 % to 80 %

  • Operation Temperature

    0 °C to 40 °C

FEATURE - HARDWARE

  • Acceleration(Gyro) Sensor

    NO

  • Auto Brightness Sensor

    NO

  • BLU Sensor

    NO

  • Current Sensor

    NO

  • FAN (Built-in)

    NO

  • Humidity Sensor

    NO

  • Internal Memory (eMMC)

    16GB

  • Local Key Operation

    YES

  • Pixel Sensor

    NO

  • Power Indicator

    YES

  • Proximity Sensor

    NO

  • Temperature Sensor

    YES

  • Wi-Fi/BT (Built-in)

    YES

FEATURE - SOFTWARE

  • Auto Set ID

    NO

  • Backlight Sync

    NO

  • Beacon

    YES

  • Booting Logo Image

    NO

  • Brightness Compensation

    NO

  • Cisco Certification

    NO

  • Control Manager

    YES

  • Crestron Connected

    NO

  • External Input Rotation

    YES

  • Fail over

    YES

  • Gapless Playback

    YES

  • Group Manager

    YES

  • HDMI-CEC

    YES

  • ISM Method

    YES

  • Local Contents Scheduling

    YES

  • Local Network Sync

    YES

  • Network Ready

    YES

  • No Signal Image

    YES

  • OS Ver. (webOS)

    webOS 6.0

  • PBP

    YES (4PBP)

  • PIP

    YES

  • Play via URL

    YES

  • PM mode

    NO

  • Pro:Idiom

    YES

  • RS232C Sync

    NO

  • Scan Inversion

    NO

  • Screen Rotation

    YES

  • Screen Share

    YES

  • Setting Data Cloning

    YES

  • SI Server Setting

    YES

  • Smart Energy Saving

    NO

  • SNMP

    YES

  • Status Mailing

    YES

  • Tile Mode Setting

    YES

  • USB Plug & Play

    YES

  • Video Tag

    YES (4 Video Tag)

  • Wake on LAN

    YES

  • webRTC

    YES

  • W/B Setting by Grey scale

    NO

LANGUAGE

  • OSD

    English, French, German, Spanish, Italian, Korean , Chinese(Simplified), Chinese(Original), Portugues(Brazil), Swedish, Finnish, Norwegian, Danish, Russian, Japanese, Portugues(Europe), Dutch, Czech, Greek, Turkish, Arabic

MECHANICAL SPECIFICATION

  • Bezel Color

    Black

  • Bezel Width

    NO

  • Carton Dimensions (W x H x D)

    359.0mm x 124.0mm x 314.0mm

  • Handle

    NO

  • Monitor Dimensions (W x H x D)

    258.0mm x 36.5mm x 186.0mm

  • Monitor Dimension with Stand (W x H x D)

    NO

  • Packed Weight

    1.77kg

  • VESA Standard Mount Interface

    N/A

  • Weight (Head)

    0.87kg

  • Weight (Head+Stand)

    NO

POWER CONSUMPTION

  • BTU (British Thermal Unit)

    78.48 BTU/Hr(Typ.), 92.13 BTU/Hr(Max)

  • DPM

    1.0W@WOL Off

  • Max.

    27W

  • Power off

    0.5W

  • Smart Energy Saving (70%)

    NO

  • Typ.

    23W

POWER

  • Power Supply

    AC 100-240V~, 50/60Hz

  • Power Type

    Built-in Power

SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY

  • Connected Care

    YES

  • Mobile CMS

    YES

  • Promota

    YES

  • SuperSign Cloud

    YES

  • SuperSign CMS

    YES

  • SuperSign Control+

    YES

  • SuperSign WB

    YES

SOUND

  • Speaker (Built-in)

    NO

To access more technical documentation and downloads, please visit the LG B2B Partner Portal.