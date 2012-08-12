About Cookies on This Site

UHD Signage
Contact us

UHD Signage

Contact us

UHD Signage

43UN340C (EU/CIS)
Key Features

  • Resolution : 3,840 × 2,160 (4K Ultra HD)
  • Brightness : 300 nit
  • webOS22
  • Speaker : 20 W
More

LG webOS TV Signage

A TV is placed on the hotel’s wall and various menu items such as an app list are displayed on its screen.

* All images in this page are for illustrative purposes only.

USB Cloning

USB data cloning makes managing multiple displays more efficient for optimal operation. Instead of setting up each display one by one, data can be copied to a USB for one display and can be sent to the other displays through a USB plug-in.

A TV is easily set up by copying pre-stored information onto a USB.

* USB is not provided by LG. FAT32 or NTFS formatting is recommended.

Compatibility with Crestron Control System

The UN340C has Crestron Connected® Certification, a function that is dedicated to meeting room and that meets the growing need in corporate meeting space market.

The LG TV Signage, windows, and lights are all connected to the controller placed on the desk.

* It is a network based control system. Available Crestron control system may differ.

There's a calendar icon on the TV screen.

On/Off Time Setting

Create your own time scheduler of your Commercial TV. Once you set your preferred time or day, the TV will automatically switch on or off in accordance with that schedule.

* The settings are adjusted based on the system time users set on their TV.

A TV is making sounds in one space, and a man and a woman are listening to the TV sound through external speakers in another space.

External Speaker Out

Enhance the entertainment experience with an additional speaker (sold separately). Guests can listen to the TV audio from other rooms within their suite, not only the room where the TV is located.

* Use only with the 3 pole 3.5 mm stereo jack when connecting external speakers.

Print

All Spec

CONNECTIVITY

  • HDMI In

    YES (3ea)

  • USB (Ver.)

    YES (1ea / 2.0)

  • RF In

    YES (1ea)

  • Digital Audio Out (Optical)

    YES

  • RJ45 (Usage Purpose)

    1 (LAN)

  • RS-232C (D-Sub 9pin / Phone jack)

    1(Phone Jack)

  • LG SVC only (Phone jack type)

    1(Phone Jack Type)

POWER

  • Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)

    AC 100~240V 50~60Hz

  • Power Consumption(Max)

    TBD

  • Power Consumption(Typ)

    TBD

  • Standby Power Consumption

    Under 0.5W

ACCESSORY

  • Remote type

    L-Con

  • Power Cable

    Yes (1.8m / Straight Type)

BROADCASTING SYSTEM

  • Digital

    DVB_T2/C/S2

  • Analog (NTSC / SECAM / PAL)

    SECAM / PAL

DISPLAY

  • Size (Inch)

    43”

  • Resolution

    4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)

  • Brightness

    300nit

VIDEO

  • HDR_HDR 10 Pro

    Yes

  • HDR_HLG (Hybrid Log Gamma)

    YES

HOSPITALITY FEATURE

  • USB Cloning

    YES

  • WOL

    YES

  • SNMP

    YES

  • Diagnostics

    YES (Self Diagnostics(USB))

  • HTNG-CEC (Version)

    YES (1.4)

  • Simplink(HDMI-CEC) (Version)

    YES (1.4)

  • Multi IR Code

    YES

  • Hotel Mode / PDM / Installer Menu

    YES (PDM)

  • Welcome Video

    YES

  • Welcome Screen (Splash Image)

    YES

  • Insert Image

    YES

  • USB Auto playback / playback+

    YES (USB Auto playback)

  • Lock mode

    YES (Limited)

  • RJP (remote jack pack) Compatibility

    YES

  • Energy Saving mode

    YES

DESIGN

  • Tool Name

    UP8000

  • Stand Type

    2 Pole

  • front color

    Ashed

SMART FUNCTION

  • webOS version

    webOS 22

  • HDMI-ARC

    YES (ARC, HDMI2)

MECHANICAL

  • VESA Compatible

    200 x 200 mm

  • Kensington Lock

    YES

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHT

  • Dimension with Stand (W x H x D)

    967 x 622 x 216 mm

  • Dimension without Stand (W x H x D)

    967 x 564 x 57.1 mm

  • Dimension in Shipping (W x H x D)

    1055 x 660 x 142 mm

  • Bezel Width (L/R/U/B, On Bezel)

    12.8/12.8/12.8/19.9 mm

  • Bezel Width (L/R/U/B, Off Bezel)

    6.9/6.9/6.9/18.4 mm

  • Weight with Stand

    8.9 kg

  • Weight without Stand

    8.8 kg

  • Weight in Shipping

    11 kg

STANDARD

  • Safety

    CB, CU TR

  • EMC

    CE

VERTICAL FUNCTION(CORPORATE/RETAIL)

  • Crestron Certi. Compatibility

    YES

  • DPM (Digital Power management)

    YES

  • Time scheduler

    YES

  • NTP sync timer

    YES

SUPERSIGN SW COMPATIBILITY

  • Control / Control Plus

    YES (Control)

STANDARD(EU_OLD LABEL(~`21.3))

  • ErP Class

    A++

  • On Power Consumption

    TBD

  • Luminance Ratio (%)

    65%

  • Average Annual Consumption(kWh)

    TBD

STANDARD(EU_NEW LABEL(`21.3~))

  • SDR Grade

    G

  • SDR On mode

    TBD

  • HDR Grade

    G

  • HDR On mode

    TBD

CATEGORY

  • Category

    Commercial Lite

AUDIO(SOUND)

  • Speaker (Audio Output)

    20W

To access more technical documentation and downloads, please visit the LG B2B Partner Portal.