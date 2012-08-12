UHD Signage

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
On/Off Time Setting
Create your own time scheduler of your Commercial TV. Once you set your preferred time or day, the TV will automatically switch on or off in accordance with that schedule.
* The settings are adjusted based on the system time users set on their TV.