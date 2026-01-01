About Cookies on This Site

UHD TV Signage
UHD TV Signage

UHD TV Signage

50UR640S (UAE)
Key Features

  • Brightness(Typ.) : 400 nits
  • Resolution : ULTRA HD (3,840 x 2,160)
  • Improved Design with Slim Depth
  • webOS-based High Performance
  • Easy Content Management / Group Management
  • SuperSign Control / CMS Compatibility
More

LG TV Signage with
Essential Function

Two displays are installed in the luxurious wine bar. One shows a concert scene, and the other displays two images in one screen showing both a red wine commercial advertisement and a female singer singing.

* All images in this web page are for illustrative purposes only.

Presenting a vivid and lively content with ULTRA HD's high screen resolution.

Superb Picture Quality with Ultra HD Resolution

With the resolution that is 4 times higher than FHD, it makes the color and details of the contents more vivid and realistic.

UR640 series is slimmer in depth in comparison to the LG Conventional model.

Improved Design with Slim Depth

This series is thinner than LG conventional* model to save space and enable easy installation. In addition, its sophisticated ahsed blue color improves the décor of the space where the product is installed.

* 'LG Conventional' refers to LG UT640S series.

A number of tasks that can be done simultaneously are easily arranged through the web OS platform.

High-Performance with LG webOS 6.0

LG webOS 6.0, upgraded in SoC* and web engine, is available on UR640S series for a smooth execution of several tasks. LG webOS smart signage platform enhances user convenience with intuitive GUI.**

* SoC : System On Chip
** GUI : Graphical User Interface

Set the playlist and the time scheduling with a remote controller easily using display embedded content management function. Group management is supervised in Master display, Group 1, and Group 2 displays.

Embedded Content & Group Management

The embedded Content and Group Management System allows you to edit and play content, schedule playlists and groups, and control signage via remote control, mouse and mobile phone without the use of separate PC or software. This makes content management easy and user-friendly.

Versatile Content Management with LG SuperSign CMS

LG SuperSign CMS is integrated management program supporting creation and management of digital media and content deployment, optimized for LG signage. With its simple and intuitive menus and layout options, it enhances efficiency for content creation and editing, scheduling and distribution, improving user experience. In addition, it supports multiple displays and accounts, is able to be linked to external databases, and allows server access from mobile devices.

Multiple Admins may access LG SuperSign CMS via PC, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices to create, regulate, and distribute digital media content tailored to a diverse range of displays.

* LG SuperSign CMS is sold separately.

Conveniently manage a variety of displays using LG SuperSign Control.

Quick & Easy Signage Control with LG Supersign Control

SuperSign Control is the basic control software, and it can manage up to 100 displays through a single account and server. Power, volume, and scheduling can be remotely adjusted, and firmware updates supported.

* LG SuperSign Control needs to be purchased separately.

It only turns on when there is signal and turns off when there is not any signal in DPM Mode.

Display Power Management Support

Display Power Management (DPM) can be configured to be On only when there is a TV signal present to manage power more efficiently.

The store manager is offering coupons to customers via Bluetooth. On the other side, menus are promoted from mirroring a mobile phone screen on a big screen installed on the wall of the store via Wi-Fi. UR640S series is on the wall and a woman is using a personal PC and mobile phone. This image shows that the signage can operate as a virtual router so that the PC and mobile can be connected on the display to get wireless access.

Real-Time Promotion

With Beacon and Bluetooth® Low Energy (BLE), shop managers can provide coupons and information in real-time.

Content Sharing

Content Mirroring among devices is available on a same Wi-Fi network.

Wireless Access Point

UR640S series operates as a virtual router which can be an wireless access point for mobile devices.

There are one in the meeting rooms with the signage and one of AV control system which helps users control the UR640S series.

Compatible with AV Control Systems

The UR640S series supports Crestron Connected®* for high compatibility with professional AV controls to achieve seamless integration and automated control**, boosting business management efficiency.

* Initial setting from display is required for Crestron Connected® compatibility.
** Network based control

Easy Menu Setup for
Vertical Needs

UR640S series increases users' convenience by organizing frequently used menus* by industry.

Most frequently used menus are categorized per industry in display menu. The left shows menus for "Corporate / Government / Retail" and the right menus is for "Meeting Room"

* Pre-set Support Vertical : Corporate / Government / Retail, Meeting room

Real-Time LG ConnectedCare Service

Maintenance is easy and fast with the optional LG ConnectedCare* service, a cloud service solution provided by LG. It remotely manages the status of displays in client workplaces for fault diagnosis and remote-control services, supporting the stable operation of clients' businesses.

The LG employee is remotely monitoring the UR640S series installed in a different place by using cloud-based LG monitoring solution.

* The availability of the 'LG ConnectedCare' service differs by region, and it needs to be purchased separately. So please contact the LG sales representative in your region for more details.

All Spec

POWER

  • Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)

    AC 100 ~ 240V, 50 / 60Hz

  • Power Consumption(Max.)

    144.8W

  • Power Consumption(Typ.)

    118.8W

  • Standby Power Consumption

    Under 0.5W

REQUIRED LISTING(CERTIFICATION)

  • Safety

    CB, CU TR

  • EMC

    CE

AUDIO

  • Speaker (sound output)

    10W + 10W

  • Speaker System

    2.0 ch

  • LG Sound Sync

    Yes (Required Bluetooth)

BROADCASTING SYSTEM

  • Digital (Terrestrial,Cable,Satellite)

    DVB-T2/C/S2

  • Analog (NTSC / SECAM / PAL)

    PAL

  • Global IPTV Support

    Yes

DISPLAY

  • Inch

    50”

  • Resolution

    3840 X 2160 (UHD)

  • Static (Panel) Contrast Ratio

    5000:1

MECHANIC

  • Weight without Stand

    11.7

  • Weight with Stand

    11.9

  • Weight in Shipping

    14.6

  • Size without Stand

    1121 x 651 x 57.1

  • Size with Stand

    1121 x 708 x 232

CONNECTIVITY

  • Set Side

    HDMI In 2.0 (3 ea), Headphone Out (Phone Jack Type), AV In (Phone Jack Type), RS-232C (Phone Jack, 4 Pin), LG SVC Only (Phone Jack Type)

  • Set Rear / Bottom

    USB 2.0, RF In, Digital Audio Out (Optical), Audio Line Out (3.5 mm Phone Jack), RJ45 (LAN)

To access more technical documentation and downloads, please visit the LG B2B Partner Portal.