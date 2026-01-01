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65 UHD Signage with LG webOS Platform
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65 UHD Signage with LG webOS Platform

Contact us

65 UHD Signage with LG webOS Platform

65UP5R
Front view of LG 65 UHD signage with LG webOS platform 65UP5R with infill image
Front view of LG 65 UHD signage with LG webOS platform 65UP5R
-45 degree side view of LG 65 UHD signage with LG webOS platform 65UP5R
-90 degree side view of LG 65 UHD signage with LG webOS platform 65UP5R
+45 degree side view of LG 65 UHD signage with LG webOS platform 65UP5R
+90 degree side view of LG 65 UHD signage with LG webOS platform 65UP5R
Front view of LG 65 UHD signage with LG webOS platform 65UP5R with infill image
Front view of LG 65 UHD signage with LG webOS platform 65UP5R
-45 degree side view of LG 65 UHD signage with LG webOS platform 65UP5R
-90 degree side view of LG 65 UHD signage with LG webOS platform 65UP5R
+45 degree side view of LG 65 UHD signage with LG webOS platform 65UP5R
+90 degree side view of LG 65 UHD signage with LG webOS platform 65UP5R

Key Features

  • Resolution : 3,840 × 2,160 (UHD)
  • Brightness (Typ.) : 500 nits
  • HDR Support
  • Even Bezel
  • webOS Smart Platform
More

UHD High-Performance Signage Display with LG webOS Platform

Two large UP5R units are installed on a wall in a luxury grocery store, with the left screen clearly showing two content items in PIP (Picture-in-Picture) format and the right screen displaying four in PBP (Picture-by-Picture) format.

* All images in this page are for illustrative purposes only.

Powerful Platform

With a high-end SoC*, this product enables fast content transitions and minimizes delays. It is an ideal solution for playing dynamic, high-resolution content.

* SoC : System On Chip
** The image is for illustrative purposes only.

High Resolution Display

It offers a resolution that is four times higher than FHD, satisfying customers visually. Additionally, the anti-glare coating on the screen reduces screen reflection in bright lighting environments, increasing visibility and legibility, providing customers with a comfortable screen.

Convenient webOS Platform

The UP5R is equipped with a high-performance SoC that allows for multiple tasks to be performed without a separate media player. The webOS 8.0 platform provides app development tools with an intuitive UI that enhances user convenience, and includes webOS partner apps to create an SI-friendly environment.

* SI : System Integrator

Smooth Content Play

Experience seamless 4K playback with UP5R, ensuring smooth content transitions. With 32GB storage, it offers efficient file transfer through USB 3.0, reducing potential delays in content playback and updates.

Seamless 4K Content Playback Across All Layouts

The 4K OSD is optimized to enhance text visibility and deliver vivid image quality across all types of content. Additionally, it supports 4K content even in multiple split layouts, allowing you to create your desired content configuration.

Two UP5R units are installed on different walls in a cosmetics store, displaying content in full-screen and PIP layouts, all in 4K resolution.

Engineered for 24/7 Operation

Built for environments that never sleep, the UP5R features panel technology that enables 24/7 operation.

* The UP5R series includes the same standard warranty period as other signage models and offers an optional extended warranty, providing coverage for up to 5 years in total. If the extended warranty is purchased, coverage ends when either 50,000 hours of usage is reached or the 5-year period expires, whichever comes first.

Multi-Screen Streaming

With support for up to 6 video tags and 6 multi-screen layouts, you can simultaneously display various content on a single screen.

* Video tags can be utilized through a separate system configuration, and the maximum number of simultaneous playbacks may vary depending on the resolution and codec combination.

Efficient LAN Daisy Chain Connectivity

The LAN daisy chain function enables seamless multi-display networking without additional equipment. It eliminates the need for separate routers, even for devices in different spaces, making it ideal for multi-display environments. Additionally, it supports internal content deployment, removing the need for external OPS players and streamlining content management.

Three UP5R units are installed in different areas of a café, with content easily managed using a laptop via a LAN daisy chain.

Durability that Provides Reliability

Optimized for business environments, the UP5R is protected against salt, dust, iron powder and humidity thanks to conformal partial coating on power board, allowing for stable operation. Also, its customer-centric features, such as IP5x and Shock Monitoring*, provide both reliability and satisfaction.

* When a physical impact occurs on the product, an alert is provided to the administrator through the media controller.

Even & Slim Bezel Design

The UP5R series features perfectly balanced horizontal and vertical slim bezels*, creating a visually harmonious display solution. Its specialized design simplifies installation in retail environments while delivering a truly immersive viewing experience.

* 86” : 13.4 mm, 75” : 12.9 mm, 65”~43” : 11.4 mm

SuperSign Solutions

SuperSign is an integrated and intuitive content management solution for creative and organized digital signage content in your space, connecting customers to a range of services with convenient user experiences. There are a variety of versions such as SuperSign Cloud, so discover and enjoy the version that best fits you.

Café managers are creating menus that will be displayed on the display installed on the café wall using content management software.

* SuperSign must be purchased separately.

Print

All Spec

PANEL

  • Screen Size (Inch)

    65

  • Panel Technology

    ADS

  • Back Light Type

    Edge

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Native Resolution

    3840 x 2160 (UHD)

  • Refresh Rate

    60Hz

  • Brightness

    500nit (Typ.)

  • Contrast Ratio

    1,200:1 (Typ.)

  • Dynamic CR

    1,000,000:1

  • Color Gamut

    BT709 95%

  • Viewing Angle (H x V)

    178º x 178º

  • Color Depth (Number of Colors)

    1.07 Billion colors

  • Response Time

    8ms (G to G)

  • Surface Treatment (Haze)

    25% (Typ.)

  • Life time

    50,000Hrs (Typ.)

  • Operation Hours (Hours/Day)

    24/7

  • Portait / Landscape

    YES / YES

CONNECTIVITY

  • HDMI In

    YES (2ea)

  • HDMI In (HDCP Ver.)

    2.2/1.4

  • DP In

    YES (HDCP 2.2/1.4)

  • RS232C In

    YES

  • RJ45(LAN) In

    YES (1ea)

  • IR In

    YES

  • USB In

    USB3.0 Type A (1ea), USB2.0 Type A (1ea)

  • Audio Out

    YES

  • RS232C Out

    YES

  • RJ45(LAN) Out

    YES

MECHANICAL SPECIFICATION

  • Bezel Color

    Black

  • Bezel Width

    Even bezel : 11.4mm

  • Weight (Head)

    21.1 kg

  • Packed Weight

    27.0 kg

  • Monitor Dimensions (W x H x D)

    1459.0 x 835.0 x 29.7mm

  • Carton Dimensions (W x H x D)

    1580.0 x 950.0 x 172.0mm

  • Handle

    YES

  • VESA Standard Mount Interface

    300 x 300 mm

FEATURE - HARDWARE

  • Internal Memory (eMMC)

    32GB

  • Wi-Fi/BT (Built-in)

    YES

  • Temperature Sensor

    YES

  • Auto Brightness Sensor

    YES (EU in-box / Others Acc.)

  • Acceleration(Gyro) Sensor

    YES

  • Local Key Operation

    YES

FEATURE - SOFTWARE

  • OS Ver. (webOS)

    webOS 8.0

  • Local Contents Scheduling

    YES

  • Group Manager

    YES

  • USB Plug & Play

    YES

  • Fail over

    YES

  • Booting Logo Image

    YES

  • No Signal Image

    YES

  • RS232C Sync

    YES

  • Local Network Sync

    YES

  • PIP

    YES

  • PBP

    YES (4PBP)

  • Screen Share

    YES

  • Video Tag

    YES (6 Video Tag)

  • Play via URL

    YES

  • Screen Rotation

    YES

  • External Input Rotation

    YES

  • Gapless Playback

    YES

  • Tile Mode Setting

    YES

  • Setting Data Cloning

    YES

  • SNMP

    YES

  • ISM Method

    YES

  • Auto Set ID

    YES

  • Status Mailing

    YES

  • Control Manager

    YES

  • Crestron Connected

    YES

  • Smart Energy Saving

    YES

  • PM mode

    YES

  • Wake on LAN

    YES

  • Network Ready

    YES

  • Beacon

    YES

  • HDMI-CEC

    YES

  • SI Server Setting

    YES

  • webRTC

    YES

  • Pro:Idiom

    YES

ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS

  • Operation Temperature

    0 °C to 40 °C

  • Operation Humidity

    10 % to 80 %

POWER

  • Power Supply

    AC 100-240V~, 50/60Hz

  • Power Type

    Built-in Power

POWER CONSUMPTION

  • Typ.

    130W

  • Max.

    184W

  • BTU (British Thermal Unit)

    444 BTU/Hr(Typ.), 628 BTU/Hr(Max)

  • Smart Energy Saving (70%)

    91W

  • DPM

    0.5W

  • Power off

    0.5W

SOUND

  • Speaker (Built-in)

    YES (10W x 2)

CERTIFICATION

  • Safety

    CB / NRTL

  • EMC

    FCC Class "B" / CE / KC

  • ERP / Energy Star

    YES / YES

  • ePEAT(US only)

    YES

SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY

  • SuperSign CMS

    YES

  • SuperSign Control+

    YES

  • SuperSign WB

    YES

  • SuperSign Cloud

    YES

  • Mobile CMS

    YES

  • Connected Care

    YES

LANGUAGE

  • OSD

    English, French, German, Spanish, Italian, Korean, Chinese(Simplified), Chinese(Original), Portugues(Brazil), Swedish, Finnish, Norwegian, Danish, Russian, Japanese, Portugues(Europe), Dutch, Czech, Greek, Türkçe, Arabic, Polski

ACCESSORY

  • Basic

    Remote Controller(include battery 2ea), Power Cord, QSG, Regulation Book, Phone to RS232C Gender, IR/Light sensor receiver(EU/EK Only), Magnetic sheet(2EA, EU/EK Only)

  • Optional

    Slim Wall Mount (WB21LMA/B), Wall Mount (OLW480A/B), IR/Light sensor receiver (ACC-L)

SPECIAL FEATURE

  • IP Rating

    IP5X

  • Conformal Coating (Power Board)

    YES

To access more technical documentation and downloads, please visit the LG B2B Partner Portal.