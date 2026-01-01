86 UHD Signage with LG webOS Platform

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UHD High-Performance Signage Display with LG webOS Platform
Two large UP5R units are installed on a wall in a luxury grocery store, with the left screen clearly showing two content items in PIP (Picture-in-Picture) format and the right screen displaying four in PBP (Picture-by-Picture) format.
* All images in this page are for illustrative purposes only.
Powerful Platform
With a high-end SoC*, this product enables fast content transitions and minimizes delays. It is an ideal solution for playing dynamic, high-resolution content.
* SoC : System On Chip
** The image is for illustrative purposes only.
High Resolution Display
It offers a resolution that is four times higher than FHD, satisfying customers visually. Additionally, the anti-glare coating on the screen reduces screen reflection in bright lighting environments, increasing visibility and legibility, providing customers with a comfortable screen.
Convenient webOS Platform
The UP5R is equipped with a high-performance SoC that allows for multiple tasks to be performed without a separate media player. The webOS 8.0 platform provides app development tools with an intuitive UI that enhances user convenience, and includes webOS partner apps to create an SI-friendly environment.
* SI : System Integrator
Smooth Content Play
Experience seamless 4K playback with UP5R, ensuring smooth content transitions. With 32GB storage, it offers efficient file transfer through USB 3.0, reducing potential delays in content playback and updates.
Seamless 4K Content Playback Across All Layouts
The 4K OSD is optimized to enhance text visibility and deliver vivid image quality across all types of content. Additionally, it supports 4K content even in multiple split layouts, allowing you to create your desired content configuration.
Two UP5R units are installed on different walls in a cosmetics store, displaying content in full-screen and PIP layouts, all in 4K resolution.
Engineered for 24/7 Operation
Built for environments that never sleep, the UP5R features panel technology that enables 24/7 operation.
* The UP5R series includes the same standard warranty period as other signage models and offers an optional extended warranty, providing coverage for up to 5 years in total. If the extended warranty is purchased, coverage ends when either 50,000 hours of usage is reached or the 5-year period expires, whichever comes first.
Multi-Screen Streaming
With support for up to 6 video tags and 6 multi-screen layouts, you can simultaneously display various content on a single screen.
* Video tags can be utilized through a separate system configuration, and the maximum number of simultaneous playbacks may vary depending on the resolution and codec combination.
Efficient LAN Daisy Chain Connectivity
The LAN daisy chain function enables seamless multi-display networking without additional equipment. It eliminates the need for separate routers, even for devices in different spaces, making it ideal for multi-display environments. Additionally, it supports internal content deployment, removing the need for external OPS players and streamlining content management.
Three UP5R units are installed in different areas of a café, with content easily managed using a laptop via a LAN daisy chain.
Durability that Provides Reliability
Optimized for business environments, the UP5R is protected against salt, dust, iron powder and humidity thanks to conformal partial coating on power board, allowing for stable operation. Also, its customer-centric features, such as IP5x and Shock Monitoring*, provide both reliability and satisfaction.
* When a physical impact occurs on the product, an alert is provided to the administrator through the media controller.
Even & Slim Bezel Design
The UP5R series features perfectly balanced horizontal and vertical slim bezels*, creating a visually harmonious display solution. Its specialized design simplifies installation in retail environments while delivering a truly immersive viewing experience.
* 86” : 13.4 mm, 75” : 12.9 mm, 65”~43” : 11.4 mm
SuperSign Solutions
SuperSign is an integrated and intuitive content management solution for creative and organized digital signage content in your space, connecting customers to a range of services with convenient user experiences. There are a variety of versions such as SuperSign Cloud, so discover and enjoy the version that best fits you.
Café managers are creating menus that will be displayed on the display installed on the café wall using content management software.
* SuperSign must be purchased separately.
All Spec
PANEL
Screen Size (Inch)
86
Panel Technology
ADS
Back Light Type
Edge
Aspect Ratio
16:9
Native Resolution
3840 x 2160 (UHD)
Refresh Rate
120Hz
Brightness
500nit (Typ.)
Contrast Ratio
1,200:1
Dynamic CR
1,000,000:1
Color Gamut
BT709 95%
Viewing Angle (H x V)
178º x 178º
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
1.07 Billion colors
Response Time
8m (G to G)
Surface Treatment (Haze)
25%
Life time
50,000Hrs (Typ.)
Operation Hours (Hours/Day)
24/7
Portait / Landscape
YES / YES
CONNECTIVITY
HDMI In
YES (3ea)
HDMI In (HDCP Ver.)
2.2/1.4
DP In
YES (HDCP 2.2/1.3)
RS232C In
YES
RJ45(LAN) In
YES (1ea)
IR In
YES
USB In
USB3.0 Type A (1ea), USB2.0 Type A (1ea)
Audio Out
YES
RS232C Out
YES
MECHANICAL SPECIFICATION
Bezel Color
Black
Bezel Width
13.4mm
Weight (Head)
53kg
Packed Weight
66.7kg
Monitor Dimensions (W x H x D)
1928.8 x 1099.8 x 29.7mm
Carton Dimensions (W x H x D)
2100 x 1250 x 253 mm
Handle
YES
VESA Standard Mount Interface
600 x 400 mm
FEATURE - HARDWARE
Internal Memory (eMMC)
32GB
Wi-Fi/BT (Built-in)
YES
Temperature Sensor
YES
Auto Brightness Sensor
YES
Acceleration(Gyro) Sensor
YES
Local Key Operation
YES
FEATURE - SOFTWARE
OS Ver. (webOS)
webOS 8.0
Local Contents Scheduling
YES
Group Manager
YES
USB Plug & Play
YES
Fail over
YES
Booting Logo Image
YES
No Signal Image
YES
RS232C Sync
YES
Local Network Sync
YES
PIP
YES
PBP
YES (4PBP)
Screen Share
YES
Video Tag
YES (6 Video Tag)
Play via URL
YES
Screen Rotation
YES
External Input Rotation
YES
Gapless Playback
YES
Tile Mode Setting
YES
Setting Data Cloning
YES
SNMP
YES
ISM Method
YES
Auto Set ID
YES
Status Mailing
YES
Control Manager
YES
Cisco Certification
YES
Crestron Connected
YES
Smart Energy Saving
YES
PM mode
YES
Wake on LAN
YES
Network Ready
YES
Beacon
YES
HDMI-CEC
YES
SI Server Setting
YES
webRTC
YES
Pro:Idiom
YES
ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS
Operation Temperature
0 °C to 40 °C
Operation Humidity
10 % to 80 %
POWER
Power Supply
AC 100-240V~, 50/60Hz
Power Type
Built-in Power
POWER CONSUMPTION
Typ.
205W
Max.
297W
BTU (British Thermal Unit)
699 BTU/Hr(Typ.), 1013 BTU/Hr(Max)
Smart Energy Saving (70%)
144W
DPM
0.5W
Power off
0.5W
SOUND
Speaker (Built-in)
YES (10W x 2)
CERTIFICATION
Safety
CB / NRTL
EMC
FCC Class "B" / CE / KC
ERP / Energy Star
YES(NewErP) / YES
ePEAT(US only)
YES
SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY
SuperSign CMS
YES
SuperSign Control+
YES
SuperSign WB
YES
SuperSign Cloud
YES
Promota
YES (Not available for EU/CIS)
Mobile CMS
YES
Connected Care
YES
LANGUAGE
OSD
English, French, German, Spanish, Italian, Korean , Chinese(Simplified), Chinese(Original), Portugues(Brazil), Swedish, Finnish, Norwegian, Danish, Russian, Japanese, Portugues(Europe), Dutch, Czech, Greek, Türkçe, Arabic
ACCESSORY
Basic
Remote Controller(include battery 2ea), Power Cord, QSG, Regulation Book, Phone to RS232C Gender, Cable Holder(6EA), Cable Holder(7Pin/1EA)
Optional
Wall Mount (LSW640B)
SPECIAL FEATURE
IP Rating
IP5X
Conformal Coating (Power Board)
YES