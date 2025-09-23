LG Miraclass, 4K Screen

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
A large LED screen is showing a colorful and lively action scene at the movie theater.
* All images in this page are for illustrative purposes only.
Discover New Depths with
True Black Immersion
With its series of individual, self-emissive LEDs, the LED screen of LG Miraclass results in distinctive and eye-catching contrast, taking the viewing experience to a whole new level.
Feast Your Eyes
on a Festival of Color
With 24-bit color processing, capable of displaying 68.7 billion color variants, the LG Miraclass reproduces DCI-P3 colors just as the content creators intended.
The audience at the theater are watching a racing scene that shows the colors the filmmaker intended.
Brightness Brings Detail to Life
The LG Miraclass is made up of self-emissive LEDs working independently. The result is bright and brilliant picture quality, with no corner dimming or image distortion.
A man is shown snowboarding down a snowy mountain. In this scene, the edges of the screen are darkened using Single Light Source Projection, while the Self-Emissive LED Screen shows the color distinctly and clearly.
Brightness to Illuminate
and Inspire
Adjust the brightness to your preferred setting, with five stages ranging from 48 to 300 nits. Personalize your viewing experience and make your media the highlight.
Screens of various brightness ranging from 48 to 300 nits are being shown, which can support not only movie screenings but also corporate events.
Take Picture Quality
to Another Dimension
With consistent brightness and clarity from corner to corner of the screen, audiences can fully immerse themselves in the 3D viewing experience, wherever they sit.
In the movie theater, people are watching the movie wearing 3D glasses, and the 3D screen’s liveliness is being conveyed to the audience.
* 3D active glasses (Volfoni, XpanD) are required.
Easy Operation with
Intuitive Software
Dedicated management software is on hand to help operators run the new LED screens smoothly and with confidence. Various functions can now be accessed at the touch of a button.
Movie theater manager is simply adjusting movie theater screen settings in the office.
* The above image is for illustration purposes only. Actual GUI may differ.
Dolby-Compatible LED Screen
The new LG Miraclass can be quickly and seamlessly integrated into theaters, thanks to its compatibility with Dolby. Dolby IMS supports stable and professional content operation, while the combination of Dolby Atmos sound and LG picture quality makes movies truly memorable.
LG Miraclass screen is compatible with Dolby.
* Dolby, Dolby Atmos and the double-D symbol are registered trademarks of Dolby Laboratories.
All Spec
INFORMATION
Model name
LDAA025-MD
PHYSICAL PARAMETERS
Pixel Configuration
SMD
Pixel Pitch (mm)
2.5mm
No. of Modules per Cabinet (WxH)
6 (2 x 3)
Cabinet Resolution (WxH)
256 x 180
Cabinet Dimensions (W x H x D, mm)
Main : 640 x 450 x 59 (163 w/back cover)
Secondary : 640 x 450 x 59 (101 w/handle)
Weight per Cabinet (kg/unit)
Main Cabinet : 13.8
Secondary : 7.5
Cabinet material
Aluminum
Service access
Rear only
OPTICAL SPECIFICATIONS
Max Brightness (After Calibration, nit)
48(DCI) / 55 / 65 / 75 / 100 / 130 / 260 / 300
Visual Viewing Angle (Horizontal)
160
Visual Viewing Angle (Vertical)
160
Contrast Ratio
≥4,000:1
Processing Depth (bit)
15bit@24/48/50Hz