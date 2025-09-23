About Cookies on This Site

Digital Floor Series
Digital Floor Series

Digital Floor Series

LFCG039
LG Digital Floor Series, LFCG039
Key Features

  • Pixel Pitch: 3.91 mm
  • Brightness: 1,500 nit
  • High Durability
  • Excellent Usability
  • Easy Installation and Maintenance
  • IP Rating: IP65
More

Digital Floor Series

LEDs on the wall and floor vividly show the landscape and a camera is capturing the scene.

* All images in this web page are for illustrative purposes only.

This demonstrates that the LEDs can withstand the weight of a vehicle on them and still work well.

High Durability

LFCG is a unique display installed on the floor with high durability designed to load up to 2,500 kg/sqm.

Excellent Usability

Surface safety when installing the screen on the floor IP65 protective slip-resistant mat and reflection-reducing surfaces and high visual performance with high contrast LED for uniform visual performance in black are considered. New mask with diffusing powder has been applied for reducing the color shifting and refracting the light to various directions as considering its usage for XR Stage.

LFCG was developed with a matte anti-slip and anti-reflective surface with IP65 protection.

* As the surface is made of polycarbonate, it may be susceptible to scratches (especially against metal).

Easy Installation and Maintenance

Its simple product structure allows for easy installation and quick maintenance. You can quickly deploy and connect the cabinets with the foot support system without any tools. A simple flush control mechanism design is applied to keep the height level regardless of floor type. In addition, magnets attached to the LED module allow for easy maintenance, and hot-swapping* is able during the display operation.

It is easy to install LFCG by simply fixing the cabinet with the footer, and the magnets attached to the LED module allow for easy maintenance with the screen on.

* Hot Swapping : Swap module on-site during screen’s on the operation.

Print

All Spec

ELECTRICAL SPECIFICATIONS

  • Power Consumption (W/Cabinet, Max.)

    165

  • Power Consumption (W/Cabinet, Avg.)

    55

  • Power Consumption (W/m², Max.)

    660

  • Heat Dissipation (BTU/h/Cabinet, Max.)

    563

  • Heat Dissipation (BTU/h/Cabinet, Avg.)

    187

  • Power Supply (V)

    100 to 240

  • Frame Rate (Hz)

    50 / 60

  • Refresh Rate (Hz)

    3,840

OPERATION SPECIFICATIONS

  • Lifetime (Half brightness)

    100,000

  • Operating Temperature (°C)

    -10° to +45°

  • Operating Humidity

    10 ~ 80%RH

  • IP Rating Front

    IP65

  • IP Rating Rear

    IP65

OPTICAL SPECIFICATIONS

  • Max. Brightness (After Calibration, nit)

    1,500

  • Color Temperature (K)

    3,500-9,000

  • Visual Viewing Angle (Horizontal)

    160

  • Visual Viewing Angle (Vertical)

    160

  • Brightness Uniformity

    0.97

  • Color Uniformity

    ±0.003Cx,Cy

  • Contrast Ratio

    5,000:1

  • Processing Depth (bit)

    15

PHYSICAL PARAMETERS

  • Pixel Configuration

    Single SMD

  • Pixel Pitch (mm)

    3.91

  • Module Resolution (W × H)

    64 × 64

  • Module Dimensions (W × H, mm)

    250 × 250

  • Weight per Module (kg)

    0.90

  • No. of Modules per Cabinet (W × H)

    2 × 2

  • Cabinet Resolution (W × H)

    128 × 128

  • Cabinet Dimensions (W × H × D, mm)

    500 × 500 × 83.3

  • Cabinet Surface Area (m²)

    0.250

  • Weight per Cabinet (kg/unit)

    11.5

  • Weight per Square Meter (kg/m²)

    46

  • Physical Pixel Density (pixels/m²)

    65,536

  • Flatness of Cabinet (mm)

    ±0.3

  • Cabinet Material

    Die Casting Aluminum

  • Service Access

    Front

CONTROLLER

  • LFCG039-EN

    LCIN010

  • LFCG039-RN

    CVCA

ENVIRONMENT

  • Environment

    RoHS, REACH

STANDARD

  • Certification

    CE, FCC, ETL, EMC Class A

SERIES

  • Series

    LFCG

DimensionDatasheet

extension : dwg
LFCG039-GN-v1.0.dwg
Download
extension : pdf
LFCG039-GN-v1.0.pdf
Download
extension : pdf
LFCG Series_Datasheet(low)_LG LED Signage_241004.pdf
Download

To access more technical documentation and downloads, please visit the LG B2B Partner Portal.