About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Outdoor LED
Contact us

Outdoor LED

Contact us

Outdoor LED

GSPA066-GA
LG Outdoor LED, GSPA066-GA
LG Outdoor LED, GSPA066-GA
LG Outdoor LED, GSPA066-GA
LG Outdoor LED, GSPA066-GA
LG Outdoor LED, GSPA066-GA
LG Outdoor LED, GSPA066-GA
LG Outdoor LED, GSPA066-GA
LG Outdoor LED, GSPA066-GA
LG Outdoor LED, GSPA066-GA
LG Outdoor LED, GSPA066-GA
LG Outdoor LED, GSPA066-GA
LG Outdoor LED, GSPA066-GA
LG Outdoor LED, GSPA066-GA
LG Outdoor LED, GSPA066-GA
LG Outdoor LED, GSPA066-GA
LG Outdoor LED, GSPA066-GA
LG Outdoor LED, GSPA066-GA
LG Outdoor LED, GSPA066-GA
LG Outdoor LED, GSPA066-GA
LG Outdoor LED, GSPA066-GA

Key Features

  • Pixel Pitch : 6.67 mm
  • Brightness : 8,000 / 6,000 nit
  • IP Rating : IP66 (Front / Rear)

Outdoor Signage with Long-Range Visibility

The LED screen is prominently displayed across two sides of the building's exterior. Even though it is installed wrapping around the corner, the content appears seamless without interruption. Despite the bright sunlight and the high-mounted position, its visibility and clarity remain excellent.

* All images in this page are for illustrative purposes only.

A large GSPA screen is installed on the exterior wall of the building entrance.

Long-Range Visibility

Ideal for long-distance visibility, our GSPA6.6/10.0 models are perfect for large billboards and mid-to-high building facades. Capture attention from a distance with crisp, clear text and vibrant visuals.

The GSPA series, with its enhanced power consumption, offers higher energy efficiency.

Enhanced Energy Efficiency

Compared to LG’s traditional model, power consumption has decreased by more than 21%*, based on the same brightness. This means that operating costs are significantly reduced.

* Power consumption improvement is compared to the LG GSEG100-GS model.

The use of two cabinet sizes and an L-shaped installation enables the LED screen to be seamlessly mounted on the building's cornered wall.

Flexible Installation

The GSPA series offers two sizes of cabinets, allowing for a screen size configuration that perfectly meets customer demands. Both side-cut cabinets can also be used as described. The GSPA series integrates seamlessly into the space and delivers smooth content to customers.

The GSPA series can be installed by selecting either 6,000 or 8,000 or 10,000 nits brightness for the surrounding environment.

High Brightness for Outdoor

Optionally, users can choose among several models, such as P10 / 10,000 nit, P10 / 8,000 nit, P6.6 / 8,000 nit, and P6.6 / 6,000 nit. It can also be optimized for screen time, region, regulations, and power consumption, depending on different environmental conditions. The P10 operates at temperatures up to 60°C and can be reliably installed at altitudes of up to 5,000 meters.

* Brightness options are set before shipment from the factory, and cannot be changed after installation.

Compatibility with LG Software Solutions

When connected with LG's CVGA system controller, the GSPA series is compatible with LG software solutions including SuperSign CMS, LED Assistant, and ConnectedCare, which help customers operate their own business properly.

The LG employee is remotely monitoring the GSPA series installed in a different place by using a cloud-based LG monitoring solution. System controller with webOS enables the GSPA series to be compatible with LG software solutions.

* The availability of the 'LG ConnectedCare' service differs by region, and it needs to be purchased separately. So please contact the LG sales representative in your region for more details.
* The items that can be monitored by LG ConnectedCare : Main Board (Temp., Signal Status, FPGA Ver, Ethernet Connection Status), Receiving Card (Temp., LED Power)
* Actual GUI may vary in different webOS versions.
* LG Software solutions needs to be purchased separately.

Print

All Spec

ELECTRICAL SPECIFICATIONS

  • Power Consumption (W/Cabinet, Max.)

    580

  • Power Consumption (W/Cabinet, Avg.)

    193

  • Power Consumption (W/m², Max.)

    630

  • Heat Dissipation (BTU/h/Cabinet, Max.)

    1583

  • Heat Dissipation (BTU/h/Cabinet, Avg.)

    526

  • Heat Dissipation (BTU/h/m², Max.)

    1,720

  • Power Supply (V)

    100 to 240

  • Frame Rate (Hz)

    50 / 60

  • Refresh Rate (Hz)

    3,840

OPERATION SPECIFICATIONS

  • LED Lifetime (Half brightness)

    100,000

  • Operating Temperature(℃)

    -30°C to +50°C

  • Operating Humidity

    10~90%RH

  • IP Rating Front

    IP66

  • IP Rating Rear

    IP66

OPTICAL SPECIFICATIONS

  • Brightness (After Calibration, nit)

    Max. 8,000

  • Color Temperature (K)

    3,200 ~ 9,300

  • Visual Viewing Angle (Horizontal)

    160

  • Visual Viewing Angle (Vertical)

    140

  • Brightness Uniformity

    0.97

  • Color Uniformity

    ±0.003Cx,Cy

  • Contrast Ratio

    15,000 : 1

  • Processing Depth (bit)

    14 (HDR10, HDR10 Pro)

PHYSICAL PARAMETERS

  • Pixel Configuration

    Single SMD

  • Pixel Pitch(mm)

    6.67

  • Module Resolution (WxH)

    72 x 48

  • Module Dimensions(WxH,mm)

    480 x 320

  • Weight per Module (kg)

    1.65

  • No. of Modules per Cabinet (WxH)

    2 x 3

  • Cabinet Resolution (WxH)

    144 x 144

  • Cabinet Dimensions (W x H x D, mm)

    960 x 960 x 68

  • Cabinet Surface Area (m²)

    0.92

  • Weight per Cabinet (kg/unit)

    20.5

  • Weight per Square Meter (kg/m²)

    22.5

  • Physical Pixel Density (pixels/m²)

    22,500

  • Flatness of Cabinet (mm)

    ±0.5

  • Cabinet Material

    Aluminum

  • Service Access

    Front & Rear

CONTROLLER

  • Controller

    CVGA

ENVIRONMENT

  • Environment

    RoHS, REACH, UAE RoHS

90 DEGREE CORNER CUT

  • 90 Degree Corner Cut

    Yes (GSPA066-GAC)

STANDARD

  • Certification

    CE, CB, ETL, FCC, BIS, KC (TBD)

  • Certification (Fire Protection)

    BS476 Part7 Class1 & EN13501-1 Class C(TBD)

Datasheet

extension : pdf
GSPA_Datasheet(low)_LG Outdoor LED_250310.pdf
Download

To access more technical documentation and downloads, please visit the LG B2B Partner Portal.