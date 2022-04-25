We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Tech Tips 2. Things That May Occur If the Evaporator is Unbalanced
Let’s take a look at the “Evaporate Unbalance” function. Let’s focus on the heat exchange path and follow what the unbalancing function does to the overall result.
Split RAC Standard Cooling Condition
While welding the evaporator, blockage in the path may form. Another problem that could cause the phenomenon shown in the graph, may arise from the distributor itself.
Why the Evaporator is Important for Controlling the Unbalance Function
Excellent performance can be achieved once the evaporator path is balanced, allowing for optimized air flow within the device.
When cold and warm air meet inside the fan, leading to condensation and water splashing.
In such case, due to the liquid that has been formed inside the fan, it may cause serious issue.
Split RAC Standard Cooling Condition
Results of insufficient refrigerant flow
- Evaporator temperature may rise beyond its normal temperature.
- The temperature of the suction pipe may drop.
Depending on the level of insufficient refrigerant flow
- The discharge temperature may rise or stay stagnant(the condensing temperature may drop).
- The suction pipe may freeze.
- The evaporating temperature may rise or stay stagnant.
- The condensing temperature may rise.
- The discharge temperature may decrease.
"The information contained in the article is released by LG Electronics and may not be used for personal work. It may not be copied, reproduced, modified, decompiled, or reverse-engineered into any other work without prior permission from LG Electronics.
All the images in this article: Copyrights © LG Electronics 2022. All image rights reserved."
*Products and solutions may vary according to country and operating conditions.
Please click the 'INQUIRY TO BUY' banner below to contact your local
LG office for further information on solutions and products.
