Tech Tips 2. Things That May Occur If the Evaporator is Unbalanced

Compressor & MotorBlog25/04/2022

Tech Tips 2
Compressor, Evaporator

Let’s take a look at the “Evaporate Unbalance” function. Let’s focus on the heat exchange path and follow what the unbalancing function does to the overall result.

Heat exchange path

 

 

Split RAC Standard Cooling Condition

 

Evaporator Path Temperature Pattern grapgh
While welding the evaporator, blockage in the path may form. Another problem that could cause the phenomenon shown in the graph, may arise from the distributor itself.

Evaporator Path Temperature Pattern grapgh

Why the Evaporator is Important for Controlling the Unbalance Function

Excellent performance can be achieved once the evaporator path is balanced, allowing for optimized air flow within the device.

Fan

When cold and warm air meet inside the fan, leading to condensation and water splashing.
In such case, due to the liquid that has been formed inside the fan, it may cause serious issue.

Fan

Split RAC Standard Cooling Condition

Evaporator Path Temperature Pattern grapgh

Results of insufficient refrigerant flow

- Evaporator temperature may rise beyond its normal temperature.
- The temperature of the suction pipe may drop.

Depending on the level of insufficient refrigerant flow

- The discharge temperature may rise or stay stagnant(the condensing temperature may drop).
- The suction pipe may freeze.

Evaporator Path Temperature Pattern grapgh

- The evaporating temperature may rise or stay stagnant.
- The condensing temperature may rise.
- The discharge temperature may decrease.

 

"The information contained in the article is released by LG Electronics and may not be used for personal work. It may not be copied, reproduced, modified, decompiled, or reverse-engineered into any other work without prior permission from LG Electronics.
All the images in this article: Copyrights © LG Electronics 2022. All image rights reserved."

 

*Products and solutions may vary according to country and operating conditions.
Please click the 'INQUIRY TO BUY' banner below to contact your local
LG office for further information on solutions and products.

