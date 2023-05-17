n short, yes, most of the time. Many governments encourage their citizens to switch to more sustainable heating systems, so don’t hesitate to check your local grants. Investing in a heat pump doesn’t have to represent a financial burden, for example:



─ In France, when replacing old oil, gas, or coal boiler with an air-to-water or water-to-water heat pump, a premium of at least €4,000 (€4,000 minimum for modest households and €2,500 minimum for other households) is offered. The Coup de pouce Chauffage can be combined with MaPrimeRénov and the éco PTZ zero-rate loan for additional benefits, and you can check the details from the links below.



https://www.ecologie.gouv.fr/coup-pouce-chauffage

https://france-renov.gouv.fr/

https://www.ecologie.gouv.fr/aides-financieres-renovation-energetique#e6