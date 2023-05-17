We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
It’s 2023 and you made up your mind. This year, you’re upgrading your heating system to an air-source heat pump. However, you may not have realized all that goes into making the upgrade. No worries, LG Therma V has your back. We’ve compiled everything you need to know about heat pumps, their installation, and their maintenance, in a succinct article to help you with the process.