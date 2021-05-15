About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

6 Tips to Stay Cool and Conscious During COVID-19

HVACBlog15/05/2021

Share this content.

With summer arriving, most of us are beginning to start up our air conditioners to beat the heat. But as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to be a threat to our health and safety, there are concerns about the spread of the virus due to air conditioning systems. There are debates over whether air conditioners spread virus as we are still trying to understand the disease and how it works. The information we have found so far is not absolute, but we’d like to share some information on how to operate air conditioners while being conscious of the pandemic.

Image of two people wearing a mask.

Avoid Using Air Conditioning When COVID-19 Patients are Present

When possible, avoid using air conditioning in facilities with many COVID-19 patients. Disinfect the facility thoroughly and always wear a mask.

A man reading a book on a sofa under an air conditioner.

Avoid Direct Airflow

Avoid direct airflow from air conditioners.

Image of an air conditioner and a remote control.

Lower the Airflow Power

Reduce the spread of infectious aerosol by lowering the power of the air conditioner fan.

A fan turned on and wind flowing from it.

Avoid Using Fans When Possible

Avoid using an air conditioner and fan at the same time.

An open window ventilating indoor air.

Ventilate Whenever Possible

Ventilate often to keep air from recirculating. Simply opening a window is best, but using ventilators to draw fresh air in from outdoors is also effective!

Regularly Clean or Change Filters

Regularly Clean or Change Filters

Clean or change air conditioner filters regularly. Be sure to wear masks and gloves. And don’t forget to wash your hands thoroughly afterwards.

*LG does not claim that these tips are absolutely effective in preventing the spread of COVID-19 or any other viruses

As we adopt and evolve methods and practices in the HVAC industry to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic, we can also adapt how we use our air conditioners in our facilities. Remember these simple tips to keep occupants comfortable this summer while still maintaining sensible practice concerning COVID-19.

*References

1. ASHRAE, “ASHRAE Position Document on Infectious Aerosols,” 14 April 2020, https://www.ashrae.org/file%20library/about/position%20documents/pd_infectiousaerosols_2020.pdf

2. Korea Times, “Can AC Spread Coronavirus? A Thorny Question That Emerges With School Reopening,” 7 May 2020, https://www.koreatimes.co.kr/www/nation/2020/05/119_289141.html

3. Korean Ministry of Health and Welfare, “COVID-19 Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasures Headquarters Briefing,” 27 May 2020, http://ncov.mohw.go.kr/upload/viewer/skin/doc.html?fn=1590545363041_20200527110923.pdf&rs=/upload/viewer/result/202006/

#Airflow#Air Purification#Health#Fine Dust#Ventilation#Cooling#Healthcare#Air Filter
Back to list

*Products and solutions may vary according to country and operating conditions.

red image

red image

Get Your Expert Consultation

Connect with our specialists for tailored solutions — every question matters to us.

Get Your Expert Consultation Contact us
white bg color image on colorful image

white bg color image on colorful image

Subscribe to LG HVAC Blog Newsletter

Subscribe to LG HVAC Blog Newsletter Subscribe