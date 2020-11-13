We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LOTTE Hotels & Resorts is the finest modern hotel brand in the whole of Myanmar. The twin towers of Hotel Lotte Yangon consist of the 15-story hotel with 343 guest rooms and the 29-story serviced apartment with 315 units. LG offered a total HVAC solution; central air conditioning solution for the hotel and individual solution for the residences to meet customers’ needs.