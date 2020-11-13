We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
The University of the Thai Chamber of Commerce (UTCC) is the oldest private nonprofit institution in Bangkok. The new building ‘Building 24’ is designed for a variety of applications, such as classrooms, meeting rooms, offices and public areas. To assure the activities of students in each faculty 24 hours a day, the system requires efficient air conditioning solution. LG introduced the advantages of Multi V system with BECON cloud service to the university.