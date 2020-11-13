We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Brazil’s Hospital ‘Syrian-Lebanese’ is one of the most well-known health care facilities in South America. Recognizing LG’s reputation for supplying many hospitals and landmark buildings with technologically advanced air-conditioning systems, ‘Syrian-Lebanese’ struck a partnership with LG to provide a custom solution that would meet their stringent standards.