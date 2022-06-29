We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
At a high-end 5-star resort, facility administrators have many factors to consider bringing guests the environment of luxury they expect. With this in mind, Voyage Belek in Türkiye was searching for a top of the line HVAC system that could ensure unparalleled comfort for guests while providing reliability, flexibility and efficiency for their remodeling project. The luxury resort decided to work with LG as a partner based on LG’s reputation for delivering dependable large-scale HVAC solutions at various facilities around the world. Voyage Belek required an efficient solution that would present their guests with a fantastic holiday experience and LG delivered.