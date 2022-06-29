Beyond delivering an efficient, high-performance and user-friendly HVAC solution to this 5-star facility, LG also presented a partnership that promised full-scale support in all stages of the project. Since the installation at Voyage Belek was a remodeling project, fast and accurate actions were necessary at each phase, from planning and design to product delivery and implementation. The LG LATS HVAC program was utilized for quick and precise 2D design and LG was able to reduce the number of outdoor units required and limit installation time thanks to the large 26hp capacity of the Multi V 5. Since summers in Antalya can be very hot with temperatures over 35°C, a quick and reliable backup system was also required in case of emergencies. LG’s robust and reliable service network allows them to provide Voyage Belek with guaranteed service for any issues or system malfunctions within 2-3 hours. This is the level of full-scale service that makes LG an ideal HVAC solution partner for facilities like Voyage Belek.