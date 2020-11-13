We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Columbia Square in Hollywood, California, served as headquarters for CBS (Columbia Broadcasting System) since 1938. When the facility was repurposed as a multi-use facility, project directors decided to install an LG Multi V VRF system that was able to meet the requirements of each space in the facility and allowed Columbia Square to obtain LEED Gold Certification. The LG VRF system delivered a quiet reliable and low-maintenance HVAC solution for this historic site.