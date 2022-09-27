We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG is committed to providing solutions that meet HVAC customers’ needs for both commercial and residential applications. The LG Multi Split solutions installed at Oran Résidence Perla in Algeria are doing just that. This gated residence has 142 luxury villas with 120x300m2 swimming pools and offers 20,000m2 of green open spaces. This project required an HVAC solution that was cost efficient for each space and offered reliable operation. LG took on this project and provided individual control for each space along with a sleek and minimal design with the LG Multi Split. Let’s look into why LG decided on this solution and how the LG Multi Split is keeping the customers satisfied.