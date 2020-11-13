We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
High-rise buildings present interesting challenges when it comes to HVAC systems and climate control. The LG residential solution was able to help the Escala high-rise apartment building in Vancouver to efficiently and economically meet their goals while providing comfort and performance to the tenants. Attention to detail through all stages of the installation all the way through to implementation and operation gives projects like Escala the advantages to succeed.