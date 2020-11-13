We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Multi V Water IV is the optimal solution for high-rise buildings since it utilize water sources in order to regulate the temperature of the building. This video introduces Multi V water system installed in CCCC Fourth Harbor Engineering . Check out LG Multi V Water’s solution.