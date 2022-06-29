Aviation House was originally built between 1909 and 1911 in the borough of Camden in London as the Church of the Holy Trinity and was redeveloped as offices in 1999. With help from their partners, LG was able to complete the installation of their Multi V 5 VRF system within 10 weeks to deliver the 2nd largest LG Multi V reference site in all of the UK. Multi V 5 was selected based on many factors, including system durability, design and build-friendly model selection software capabilities, and superior LG technical support. Through this support from LG, the Multi V VRF system was easily customized to match WeWork specifications and UK regulatory requirements. LG UK worked in cooperation with an array of engineers, contractors and installers to deliver a full Cat A commercial office fit out across 8 floors in this historic location.