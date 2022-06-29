We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
As you can imagine, the renovation of a historic building comes with many complex challenges. But each of these challenges also provides the opportunity for discovering innovative solutions. WeWork, the shared workspace and service provider, has renovated the renowned Aviation House in central London to provide their tenants with 8 floors of office space that include the luxury of a modern office environment and amenities. This project presented challenges that included meeting WeWork’s requirements and the unique technical requirements determined by the space itself. LG worked with partners in the UK for a quick project turnaround while ensuring the satisfaction of the client.