LG: SDV-enabled V2X paves the way for autonomous vehicles

LG Electronics believes that advances in V2X enabled by SDV architectures could deliver safer and more user-friendly autonomous vehicles. By Will Girling

Vehicle-to-everything (V2X) technology promises a new era of mobility. By establishing real-time data exchange between vehicles and an ecosystem of smart infrastructure, developers could increase road safety, reduce traffic congestion, and facilitate new business models. Worth around US$2bn in 2024, the global automotive V2X market’s value is set to explode, reaching US$80bn by 2034, according to Precedence Research.

LG Electronics (LGE) is a Tier 1 supplier at the forefront of enabling V2X for the automotive industry, but realising its full potential requires new solutions to some complex challenges. Automakers must balance their unique objectives with general interoperability across different systems and geographic regions, all while protecting the integrity of transmitted data.

“V2X systems are inherently vulnerable to cyber threats due to their reliance on wireless communication,” says Namseok Kim, Software Security Specialist at LGE. Adaptability will be the key for reconciling the potential of open connectivity with the necessity of security: “It’s crucial in a field where technological advancements and regulatory changes are constant.” As such, the update and upgrade potential of software-defined vehicles (SDVs) could both benefit current V2X technology and broaden its scope into exciting new areas, particularly as the industry chases sophisticated self-driving features.