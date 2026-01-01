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Why LG Mobility
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About our company

Where to Find Us

LG Electronics Vehicle Solution (VS) Company is headquartered in South Korea, with a dynamic presence spanning multiple continents including the Americas, Europe, and Asia. Our global network includes production sites, local office teams, technical offices, regional offices, R&D complexes, and design labs. This extensive presence enables us to deliver exceptional service and innovation for our customers and partners, worldwide. Whether you are looking to collaborate, seek expert advice, or explore our groundbreaking solutions, our doors are always open. Please see below for detailed information regarding our locations.

LG Electronics VS Company

    

LG VS Company's corporate HQ is located in LG Science Park, South Korea's largest R&D center. This premier R&D hub, the first of its kind in the nation, spans an area equivalent to 24 soccer fields. The complex currently houses 22 buildings, with plans to expand to 26 by 2025. Here, over 20,000 researchers from eight LG affiliates in electronics, telecommunications, and chemical industries collaborate to maintain our position as a global leader in advanced technology. It is truly the birthplace of innovations which power the future of LG Group.

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Corporate HQAmericasEuropeAsia

Corporate HQ

Korea HQ

10, Magok Jungang 10-ro, Gangseo-gu, Seoul, 07796

Location

R&D Complex

10, Magok Jungang 10-ro, Gangseo-gu, Seoul, 07796

Location

CTO, Design Lab

10, Magok Jungang 10-ro, Gangseo-gu, Seoul, 07796

Location

Production Site

222 LG-ro, Jinwi-myeon, Pyeongtaek-si, Gyeonggi-do, 17709

Location

Americas

North America HQ

1835 Technology Drive, Troy, Michigan, USA, 48083

Location

Production Site

· Ramos, Mexico
· Manaus, Brazil

Local office

· Silicon Valley, USA
· Dallas, USA
· Sao Paulo, Brazil

Europe

Europe HQ

Frankfurter Straße 102-110, Eschborn, Germany, 65760

Location

Production Site

· Mlawa, Poland

Local office

· Wolfsburg / Stuttgart / Munich, Germany
· Paris, France
· Coventry, UK
· Prague, Czechia

Asia

China HQ

No.4, -Lane 399 Chuan Qiao Rd, Pudong, Shanghai, 201206

Location

Japan HQ

1-2-13 Takashima, Nishi Ward, Yokohama, Kanagawa 220-0011, Japan

Location

Production Site

· Nanjing, China
· Haiphong, Vietnam

Local office

· Hanoi / Da Nang, Vietnam
· Bengaluru, India
· Nagoya, Japan

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