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32-inch UltraFine evo™, 6K Monitor with Thunderbolt™ 5
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32-inch UltraFine evo™, 6K Monitor with Thunderbolt™ 5

Contact us

32-inch UltraFine evo™, 6K Monitor with Thunderbolt™ 5

32BU950A-S
LG 32-inch UltraFine evo™, 6K Monitor with Thunderbolt™ 5, 32BU950A-S
LG 32-inch UltraFine evo™, 6K Monitor with Thunderbolt™ 5, 32BU950A-S
LG 32-inch UltraFine evo™, 6K Monitor with Thunderbolt™ 5, 32BU950A-S
LG 32-inch UltraFine evo™, 6K Monitor with Thunderbolt™ 5, 32BU950A-S
LG 32-inch UltraFine evo™, 6K Monitor with Thunderbolt™ 5, 32BU950A-S
LG 32-inch UltraFine evo™, 6K Monitor with Thunderbolt™ 5, 32BU950A-S
LG 32-inch UltraFine evo™, 6K Monitor with Thunderbolt™ 5, 32BU950A-S
LG 32-inch UltraFine evo™, 6K Monitor with Thunderbolt™ 5, 32BU950A-S
LG 32-inch UltraFine evo™, 6K Monitor with Thunderbolt™ 5, 32BU950A-S
LG 32-inch UltraFine evo™, 6K Monitor with Thunderbolt™ 5, 32BU950A-S
LG 32-inch UltraFine evo™, 6K Monitor with Thunderbolt™ 5, 32BU950A-S
LG 32-inch UltraFine evo™, 6K Monitor with Thunderbolt™ 5, 32BU950A-S
LG 32-inch UltraFine evo™, 6K Monitor with Thunderbolt™ 5, 32BU950A-S
LG 32-inch UltraFine evo™, 6K Monitor with Thunderbolt™ 5, 32BU950A-S
LG 32-inch UltraFine evo™, 6K Monitor with Thunderbolt™ 5, 32BU950A-S
LG 32-inch UltraFine evo™, 6K Monitor with Thunderbolt™ 5, 32BU950A-S
LG 32-inch UltraFine evo™, 6K Monitor with Thunderbolt™ 5, 32BU950A-S
LG 32-inch UltraFine evo™, 6K Monitor with Thunderbolt™ 5, 32BU950A-S
LG 32-inch UltraFine evo™, 6K Monitor with Thunderbolt™ 5, 32BU950A-S
LG 32-inch UltraFine evo™, 6K Monitor with Thunderbolt™ 5, 32BU950A-S
LG 32-inch UltraFine evo™, 6K Monitor with Thunderbolt™ 5, 32BU950A-S
LG 32-inch UltraFine evo™, 6K Monitor with Thunderbolt™ 5, 32BU950A-S
LG 32-inch UltraFine evo™, 6K Monitor with Thunderbolt™ 5, 32BU950A-S
LG 32-inch UltraFine evo™, 6K Monitor with Thunderbolt™ 5, 32BU950A-S
LG 32-inch UltraFine evo™, 6K Monitor with Thunderbolt™ 5, 32BU950A-S
LG 32-inch UltraFine evo™, 6K Monitor with Thunderbolt™ 5, 32BU950A-S
LG 32-inch UltraFine evo™, 6K Monitor with Thunderbolt™ 5, 32BU950A-S
LG 32-inch UltraFine evo™, 6K Monitor with Thunderbolt™ 5, 32BU950A-S
LG 32-inch UltraFine evo™, 6K Monitor with Thunderbolt™ 5, 32BU950A-S
LG 32-inch UltraFine evo™, 6K Monitor with Thunderbolt™ 5, 32BU950A-S

Key Features

  • 32” 6K (6144 x 3456) resolution
  • Thunderbolt™ 5 x2, DP 2.1 x1, HDMI 2.1 x1, USB-C down x2, USB-C up x1
  • VESA DisplayHDR™600
  • DCI-P3 98%(Typ.), Adobe RGB 99.5%, Real 10-bit Color Depth
  • Contrast Ratio 2,000:1
  • TÜV Rheinland Eye Comfort certification
More
LG UltraFine Monitor logo.

LG UltraFine Monitor logo.



The First-ever 6K Thunderbolt™ 5 Display

LG UltraFine evo™ 32BU950A product image with its logo and awards logos below

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

*https://www.thunderbolttechnology.net/products

Display

32-inch 6K (6144 x 3456) with 224ppi display

Adobe RGB 99.5%, DCI-P3 98%

VESA DisplayHDR™ 600

Usability

Thunderbolt™ 5 (PD 96W) x 2

USB-C down x 2, USB-C up, HDMI, Display Port

LG Switch app

Comfort & Trust

TUV 3 star Eye Comfort

Flicker Safe & Reader Mode

Ergonomic design

EPEAT & Energy Star

Award-winning excellence

Digital Trends Award logo

Digital Trends 2025

Readers’ Choice best monitor lineup for gamers and those demanding high-quality performance

CES Innovation Award logo

CES 2025 Honoree

CES Innovation Awards - Honoree

iF Design Award logo

iF Design Award 2025

iF Design Award - Winner

*The CES Innovation Awards are based upon descriptive materials submitted to the judges. CTA did not verify the accuracy of any submission or of any claims made and did not test the item to which the award was given.

6 different images with text implying UltraFine's key features
DisplayUsability Comfort & Trust


Performance | The First-ever 6K Thunderbolt™ 5 Display

6K with 224ppi. 
A wider workspace, clarity in detail

The 6K display (6144x345, 224ppi) offers up to 156% more pixels than standard 4K UHD (3840x2160), providing additional on-screen space to manage multiple tasks at once. You can work with full 4K files in their original resolution while still having additional workspace for timelines, toolbars, and other professional tools. Its ultra-high 224ppi (pixels per inch) delivers near-original clarity and pinpoint detail, ensuring greater accuracy for all professionals.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

1) Nano IPS is an advanced IPS technology that uses nanometer-sized particles on the screen's LED.

2) 6K resolution (6144 × 3456) delivers 21,233,664 pixels, which is about 21.23 million, providing 156% more detail compared to 4K UHD resolution (3840 × 2160) with 8,294,400 pixels.

Professional display.
Professional performance.

A high-performance display tailored for demanding professional workflows, delivering precise color accuracy, expansive visual space, and seamless compatibility to support video editors, photographers, 3D artists, AI creators, web designers, and data analysts while maximizing productivity across every task.

2 identical UltraFine monitors with images on them are placed in a dark studio.

6 images showing various professionals working on UltraFine monitors using various tools.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

Front view of UltraFine monitor with a colorful image in it showing how color is shown accurately on it. Below VESA CERTIFIED DisplayHDR™ 600 logo places.

Every detail, fully realized. 

VESA Display HDR™ 600 offers bright highlights, deep shadows, and accurate color representation that capture every detail, making it suitable for professionals who need reliable HDR performance in their creative work. It enhances textures, elements, and the natural interplay of light and shadow, providing a natural visual experience. 

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

Professional color mastery, pixel by pixel

Brings Adobe RGB 99.5% and DCI-P3 98% (Typ.) coverage, offering a wider and more accurate color range than standard sRGB displays. Real 10-bit depth captures every shade with smooth, seamless transitions, making it ideal for HDR and high-resolution creative work that demands precision.

A full-size screen image with designing program showing vibrant colors.

Adobe RGB over 99.5%

Adobe RGB is a widely used color gamut in print-related workflows, allowing creators to verify color accuracy across both digital and print media on a single display.

DCI-P3 98%

Accurate and vibrant color gamut ideal for video editing and color grading.

Real 10-bit Color Depth

True 10-bit color depth provides precise and detailed color representation for high-resolution and HDR content, without relying on simulated 8-bit + FRC methods.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

*Brightness: 450nits (Typ.), Color Gamut: DCI-P3 98% (Typ.)

*Nano IPS is an advanced IPS technology that uses nanometer-sized particles on the screen's LED.

An image of a zebra's head from one side shows how 2000:1 contrast ratio can express deeper black color than 1000:1 ratio.

Contrast 2000:1

An image of a zebra's head from one side shows how 2000:1 contrast ratio can express deeper black color than 1000:1 ratio.

Contrast 1000:1

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

*Nano IPS is an advanced IPS technology that uses nanometer-sized particles on the screen's LED.

2000:1 deeper black and rich shadows

Because contrast ratio impacts accurate color representation, Nano IPS Black enhances the contrast ratio from the standard IPS 1000:1 to 2000:1—delivering vibrant colors and sharper detail in objects, shadows, and backgrounds. Experience deeper blacks and richer shadows that remain consistent color expression on the screen from edge to edge, and a heightened sense of realism that conveys your visual outputs naturally.


Usability | Experience comprehensive convenience

Next-gen compatibility, powered by Thunderbolt™ 5

Elevate your workflow with Thunderbolt™ 5 on 6K displays. Thunderbolt™ 5 ensures next-gen compatibility, supporting key workflows seamlessly with 2x Faster** Transfer, 6K Daisy Chain and DisplayPort 2.1 bandwidth. For creators, editors and AI artists, it empowers effortless connectivity and multitasking with robust performance and scalability. Plus, 96W Power Delivery supports fast, reliable charging for enhanced productivity. It’s everything you need to bridge a future-ready workflow with maximum efficiency.

A full-size screen image with designing program showing vibrant colors.

Faster transfer icon | 6K Daisy Chain icon | Power Delivery icon

2x Faster** Transfer

Faster transfer icon | 6K Daisy Chain icon | Power Delivery icon

6K Dasiy Chain

Faster transfer icon | 6K Daisy Chain icon | Power Delivery icon

96W Power Delivery

Two identical UltraFine monitors are placed with program screens on them beside a laptop PC and a storage, connected with cables showing its multi-connectivity.

*To work properly, the Thunderbolt 5 cable included in this package is required to connect the Thunderbolt 5 port to the monitor.

*To access all features, including 96W charging and 6144 × 3456 resolution, your device must support Thunderbolt 5 or USB-C with DisplayPort 2.1.

*DP, HDMI, USB-C and Thunderbolt cables are included in the package.

*Mac is a trademark of Apple Inc., registered in the U.S. and other countries and regions.

*DPx1, HDMIx1, USB-Cx1, Power cordx1 and Thunderboltx1 cables are included in the package.

*Daisy Chain functionality, resolution, and refresh rate may be limited depending on the performance of the connected Mac computers and PCs

**Thunderbolt™ 5 supports display bandwidth up to 120 Gbps (one way) and delivers up to 2× faster performance compared to Thunderbolt™ 4.  Thunderbolt™ 5 performance is based on Intel official specifications. 

For details, please refer to Intel’s official website.

 

※ Note ※

 

Windows: Display may not work properly depending on the Intel processor and Windows OS version.

*Minimum requirements: Intel 12th Gen or later, Windows 11 or later.

 

macOS: Display may not work properly on non-Apple Silicon devices depending on the macOS version.

*Minimum requirements: macOS Sequoia (version 15) or later.

Close-up image of UltraFine monitor's ports to show the various cable connectivity it has.

Full port selection for a powerful hub — works with both Mac computers and PCs

Compatible with Mac computers and PCs, LG UltraFine evo 6K monitor lets you connect freely to a full range of devices through its complete port selection, turning it into a powerful hub.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

*DPx1, HDMIx1, USB-Cx1, Power cordx1 and Thunderboltx1 cables are included in the package.

*Mac is a trademark of Apple Inc., registered in the U.S. and other countries and regions. This product is not an Apple-affiliated product, and does not provide any Apple services or warranties.

Seamless experience for Mac computers

Enjoy smooth compatibility with Mac computers. With Studio Mode, High-PPI clarity and M-Control, UltraFine evo 6K provides compatibility designed for Mac computers.

Studio Mode*, easy color tuning for Mac computers

UltraFine evo 6K’s Studio Mode provides three color presets that help tune the display colors for use with Mac computers. It corrects subtle variations to support consistent colors across the screen.

High-PPI** clarity for Mac computers

UltraFine evo 6K offers 224ppi, providing high-PPI clarity when connected to Mac computers. Every detail stays crisp and precise, delivering  a sharp and detailed viewing experience on a larger screen.

Easy control with M-control***

Control UltraFine evo 6K’s brightness and sound easily and conveniently using the keyboard of a connected Mac computer.

* Studio Mode is available through the LG Switch software (version 3.05). Availability and update schedules may vary by country; please check your local LG website for details.

** PPI comparison is based on LG’s 32-inch 4K monitor (model 32GX870A). Images are simulated for illustrative purposes.

*** M-Control requires the use of the LG Switch software when turning the feature on or off.

**** Mac is a trademark of Apple Inc., registered in the U.S. and other countries and regions. This product is not an Apple-affiliated product, and does not provide any Apple services or warranties.

***** Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

※ Monitor Software Update Notice ※

The use of Studio Mode requires updating the monitor software to version 3.05 or later via the LG Switch software, which will be available in October 2025. The update can be performed automatically or manually via LG Switch when the computer is connected to the internet and the monitor using either (1) a USB-C to A or USB-A to B cable, or (2) a USB-C to C or Thunderbolt cable.

Download

Compatibility | One connection for efficient workflow.

*This update requires LG Switch version 7.3.3 or higher on Windows, or version 7.5.5 or higher on Mac.

**The update schedule may vary by country. Please refer to the local LG website in your region for details. 

Switch swiftly for creating

LG Switch app optimizes your monitor for both work and play. Effortlessly customize your preferred image quality and brightness with personalized picture wizard. Plus, you can split the display into 11 options and quickly launch your video call platform, making it even more convenient.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

*To download the latest version of the LG Switch app, visit LG.com

A UltraFine monitor is placed in a virtual space with soundwaves coming from the bottom part of the monitor moving forward. On the screen a woman in a red-space-suit is facing forward.

Convenient built-in sound for work and play

5W ×2 built-in speakers deliver clear audio for gaming, video calls, and movies, allowing you to stay immersed without the need for external speakers.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

Eye comfort, certified by
TÜV Rheinland

With TÜV Rheinland Eye Comfort certification, UltraFine evo 6K helps reduce blue light to provide a comfortable viewing experience without eye strain, 

even during long hours of work or media consumption.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding.

*TÜV Rheinland certification ID (Low Blue Light - Hardware Solution): 1111305154

Reader Mode

Reader Mode adjusts color temperature and luminance that helps to lessen eye fatigue and provide eye comfort while reading documents on a monitor.

Flicker Safe

Flicker Safe reduces invisible flickering on the screen, which helps reduce eye strain.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

 

*Above feature may vary depending on real use conditions that the user is using.

Slim stand, maximum adjustability

The 4-sided virtually borderless design enhances immersion, while the slim and minimalist L-stand maintains a clean, organized workspace. Refined from every angle, the design integrates visual clarity with ergonomic flexibility. The screen allows tilt, pivot, and height adjustments, and rotates 90º in either direction for Portrait mode, making it suitable for viewing long documents, coding, or browsing the web.

Virtually 4-sided Borderless Design icon | Tilt icon | Pivot icon | Height icon

Virtually 4-sided Borderless Design

Virtually 4-sided Borderless Design icon | Tilt icon | Pivot icon | Height icon

Tilt

-5° ~ 20°

Virtually 4-sided Borderless Design icon | Tilt icon | Pivot icon | Height icon

Pivot

90°

Virtually 4-sided Borderless Design icon | Tilt icon | Pivot icon | Height icon

Height

60mm

2 identical UltraFine monitors with images on them are placed in a dark studio.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

Finger heart logo.

Better life for all

32BU950A complies with multiple standards such as Energy star and EPEAT.

ENERGY STAR certified

ENERGY STAR certified

EPEAT® registered

EPEAT® registered

*For more details of these certifications, visit ENERGY STAR and EPEAT's website

Print

Key Spec

  • Size [cm]

    79.94

  • Size [Inch]

    31.47

  • Resolution

    6144 x 3456

  • Panel Type

    IPS Black

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Color Gamut (Typ.)

    DCI-P3 98% (CIE1976), Adobe 99.5%(CIE1931)

  • Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

    60

  • Response Time

    5ms (GtG at Faster)

  • Display Position Adjustments

    Tilt/Height/Pivot

All Spec

INFO

  • Category

    UltraFine evo

  • Product name

    UltraFine evo

  • Year

    Y26

DISPLAY

  • Size [Inch]

    31.47

  • Size [cm]

    79.94

  • PPI (Pixel Per Inch)

    224

  • Resolution

    6144 x 3456

  • Panel Type

    IPS Black

  • Local Dimming Zone

    16

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Pixel Pitch [mm]

    0.1134(H)mm x 0.1134(V)mm

  • Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

    178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

  • Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]

    360

  • Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

    450

  • Peak Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]

    600

  • Color Gamut (Min.)

    DCI-P3 94% (CIE1976), Adobe 95%(CIE1931)

  • Color Gamut (Typ.)

    DCI-P3 98% (CIE1976), Adobe 99.5%(CIE1931)

  • Color Depth (Number of Colors)

    1.07B

  • Color Bit

    10bit

  • Contrast Ratio (Min.)

    1400:1

  • Contrast Ratio (Typ.)

    2000:1

  • Response Time

    5ms (GtG at Faster)

  • Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

    60

  • Surface Treatment

    Anti-Glare

FEATURES

  • HDR 10

    YES

  • VESA DisplayHDR™

    DisplayHDR™ 600

  • HDR Effect

    YES

  • Nano IPS™ Technology

    YES (IPS Black)

  • Color Calibrated in Factory

    YES

  • HW Calibration

    HW Calibration Ready

  • Auto Brightness

    YES

  • Flicker Safe

    YES

  • Reader Mode

    YES

  • Super Resolution+

    YES

  • Black Stabilizer

    YES

  • Dynamic Action Sync

    YES

  • User Defined Key

    YES

  • Auto Input Switch

    YES

  • PBP

    2PBP

  • PIP

    YES

  • Smart Energy Saving

    YES

  • OSD Language

    17 countries (English, Germanic, French, Spanish, Italian, Swedish, Finnish, Portuguese, Portuguese(brazil), Polish, Russian, Turkish, Ukrainian, Chinese, Traditional Chinese, Japanese, Korean)

  • Picture Mode

    (SDR) Personalized Picture, Custom, Vivid, Studio1, Studio2, Studio3, HDR Effect, Reader, Cinema, sRGB, DCI-P3, Adobe RGB, Calibration1, Calibration2 (HDR) Personalized Picture, Custom, Vivid, Cinema

SW APPLICATION

  • LG Switch

    YES

  • LG Calibration Studio (True Color Pro)

    YES

  • Dual Controller

    YES

CONNECTIVITY

  • HDMI

    YES(1ea)

  • HDMI Version

    Supports FRL as compliant with HDMI 2.1

  • HDMI (HDCP Version)

    2.3

  • HDMI (w/o VRR)

    6144x3456@60Hz

  • DisplayPort

    YES(1ea)

  • DP Version

    2.1 (UHBR 13.5 DSC)

  • DP (HDCP Version)

    13.5

  • DP (w/o VRR)

    2.3

  • DP (w/ VRR)

    6144x3456@60Hz

  • Thunderbolt

    Yes(1 in/out)

  • Thunderbolt Version

    5.0

  • Thunderbolt (V Frequency)

    60Hz

  • Thunderbolt (Max. Resolution at Hz)

    6144x3456@60Hz

  • Thunderbolt (Data Transsmission)

    YES

  • Thunderbolt (Power Delivery)

    96W

  • USB-C

    Yes (1Up / 2Down)

  • USB-C (Data Transsmission)

    YES

  • Daisy Chain

    YES(6K/60Hz)

  • USB Upstream Port

    YES(via Thunderbolt/1ea, via USB-C/1ea)

  • USB Downstream Port

    YES (USB-C / 2ea / ver3.2 Gen2, 15W)

  • Built-in KVM

    YES

  • Location

    Rear

  • Thunderbolt (HDCP Version)

    2.3

SOUND

  • Speaker

    5W x 2

POWER

  • Type

    External Power(Adapter)

  • AC Input

    100~240V (50/60Hz)

  • DC Output

    20V 18A

  • Power Consumption (On-Mode)

    55W

  • Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)

    Less than 1.2W

  • Power Consumption (DC Off)

    Less than 0.3W

  • Power Consumption (On-Mode) (ErP)

    70W

  • Power Consumption (On-Mode) (KR)

    60W

MECHANICAL

  • Borderless Design

    4-Side Virtually Borderless Design

  • Display Position Adjustments

    Tilt/Height/Pivot

  • tilt

    -5~+15

  • Swivel

    No

  • Height Range [mm]

    60mm

  • Down Height [mm]

    179.5

  • Pivot

    Counterclockwise

  • Wall Mountable [mm]

    100 x 100

  • OneClick Stand

    YES

  • Base Detachable

    YES

  • Color (Back Cover)

    Silver

  • Color (Front Cabinet)

    Silver

  • Color (Middle Cabinet)

    Silver

  • Color (Stand Base)

    Silver

  • Color (Stand Body)

    Silver

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS

  • Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    718.4 X 582.3 X 198.2

  • Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    718.4 X 413.5 X 26.5

  • Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]

    937 X 183 X 490

  • Weight with Stand [kg]

    9.5

  • Weight without Stand [kg]

    6

  • Weight in Shipping [kg]

    14

  • Pallet Stuffing (20ft/40ft/40ft HC)

    198/440/480

ACCESSORY

  • HDMI

    YES

  • Thunderbolt

    YES

  • USB-C

    YES

  • Adapter

    YES

  • Adapter (Color)

    White

  • Display Port (Color/Length)

    White / 1.5m

  • HDMI (Color/Length)

    White / 1.5m

  • Power Cord

    YES

  • Power Cord (Color/Length)

    White / 1.5m

  • Thunderbolt (Color/Length)

    White / 1.0m

  • USB-C (Color/Length)

    White / 1.5m

STANDARD

  • EPA

    YES

  • EPEAT (USA)

    YES

  • EPEAT (Germany)

    YES

  • Others (Standard)

    TUV 3 star Eye Comfort

  • TUV-GS

    YES

  • TUV-Ergo

    YES

  • CB

    YES

  • UL (cUL)

    YES

  • FCC-B

    YES

  • ErP

    YES

  • CE

    YES

  • BIS (for India)

    TBD

  • BSMI (for Taiwan)

    TBD

  • CCC (for china)

    TBD

  • KC (for Rep. of Korea)

    TBD

  • TUV-TYPE

    YES

  • Thunderbolt

    YES

  • VESA wall mount standard

    YES

To access more technical documentation and downloads, please visit the LG B2B Partner Portal.