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32-inch UltraFine evo™, 6K Monitor with Thunderbolt™ 5
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
*https://www.thunderbolttechnology.net/products
Award-winning excellence
Digital Trends 2025
Readers’ Choice best monitor lineup for gamers and those demanding high-quality performance
iF Design Award 2025
iF Design Award - Winner
*The CES Innovation Awards are based upon descriptive materials submitted to the judges. CTA did not verify the accuracy of any submission or of any claims made and did not test the item to which the award was given.
Performance | The First-ever 6K Thunderbolt™ 5 Display
6K with 224ppi.
A wider workspace, clarity in detail
The 6K display (6144x345, 224ppi) offers up to 156% more pixels than standard 4K UHD (3840x2160), providing additional on-screen space to manage multiple tasks at once. You can work with full 4K files in their original resolution while still having additional workspace for timelines, toolbars, and other professional tools. Its ultra-high 224ppi (pixels per inch) delivers near-original clarity and pinpoint detail, ensuring greater accuracy for all professionals.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
1) Nano IPS is an advanced IPS technology that uses nanometer-sized particles on the screen's LED.
2) 6K resolution (6144 × 3456) delivers 21,233,664 pixels, which is about 21.23 million, providing 156% more detail compared to 4K UHD resolution (3840 × 2160) with 8,294,400 pixels.
Professional display.
Professional performance.
A high-performance display tailored for demanding professional workflows, delivering precise color accuracy, expansive visual space, and seamless compatibility to support video editors, photographers, 3D artists, AI creators, web designers, and data analysts while maximizing productivity across every task.
2 identical UltraFine monitors with images on them are placed in a dark studio.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
Professional color mastery, pixel by pixel
Brings Adobe RGB 99.5% and DCI-P3 98% (Typ.) coverage, offering a wider and more accurate color range than standard sRGB displays. Real 10-bit depth captures every shade with smooth, seamless transitions, making it ideal for HDR and high-resolution creative work that demands precision.
A full-size screen image with designing program showing vibrant colors.
Adobe RGB over 99.5%
Adobe RGB is a widely used color gamut in print-related workflows, allowing creators to verify color accuracy across both digital and print media on a single display.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
*Brightness: 450nits (Typ.), Color Gamut: DCI-P3 98% (Typ.)
*Nano IPS is an advanced IPS technology that uses nanometer-sized particles on the screen's LED.
Contrast 2000:1
Contrast 1000:1
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*Nano IPS is an advanced IPS technology that uses nanometer-sized particles on the screen's LED.
2000:1 deeper black and rich shadows
Because contrast ratio impacts accurate color representation, Nano IPS Black enhances the contrast ratio from the standard IPS 1000:1 to 2000:1—delivering vibrant colors and sharper detail in objects, shadows, and backgrounds. Experience deeper blacks and richer shadows that remain consistent color expression on the screen from edge to edge, and a heightened sense of realism that conveys your visual outputs naturally.
Usability | Experience comprehensive convenience
Next-gen compatibility, powered by Thunderbolt™ 5
Elevate your workflow with Thunderbolt™ 5 on 6K displays. Thunderbolt™ 5 ensures next-gen compatibility, supporting key workflows seamlessly with 2x Faster** Transfer, 6K Daisy Chain and DisplayPort 2.1 bandwidth. For creators, editors and AI artists, it empowers effortless connectivity and multitasking with robust performance and scalability. Plus, 96W Power Delivery supports fast, reliable charging for enhanced productivity. It’s everything you need to bridge a future-ready workflow with maximum efficiency.
A full-size screen image with designing program showing vibrant colors.
*To work properly, the Thunderbolt 5 cable included in this package is required to connect the Thunderbolt 5 port to the monitor.
*To access all features, including 96W charging and 6144 × 3456 resolution, your device must support Thunderbolt 5 or USB-C with DisplayPort 2.1.
*DP, HDMI, USB-C and Thunderbolt cables are included in the package.
*Mac is a trademark of Apple Inc., registered in the U.S. and other countries and regions.
*DPx1, HDMIx1, USB-Cx1, Power cordx1 and Thunderboltx1 cables are included in the package.
*Daisy Chain functionality, resolution, and refresh rate may be limited depending on the performance of the connected Mac computers and PCs
**Thunderbolt™ 5 supports display bandwidth up to 120 Gbps (one way) and delivers up to 2× faster performance compared to Thunderbolt™ 4. Thunderbolt™ 5 performance is based on Intel official specifications.
For details, please refer to Intel’s official website.
※ Note ※
Windows: Display may not work properly depending on the Intel processor and Windows OS version.
*Minimum requirements: Intel 12th Gen or later, Windows 11 or later.
macOS: Display may not work properly on non-Apple Silicon devices depending on the macOS version.
*Minimum requirements: macOS Sequoia (version 15) or later.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
*DPx1, HDMIx1, USB-Cx1, Power cordx1 and Thunderboltx1 cables are included in the package.
*Mac is a trademark of Apple Inc., registered in the U.S. and other countries and regions. This product is not an Apple-affiliated product, and does not provide any Apple services or warranties.
Seamless experience for Mac computers
Enjoy smooth compatibility with Mac computers. With Studio Mode, High-PPI clarity and M-Control, UltraFine evo 6K provides compatibility designed for Mac computers.
Studio Mode*, easy color tuning for Mac computers
UltraFine evo 6K’s Studio Mode provides three color presets that help tune the display colors for use with Mac computers. It corrects subtle variations to support consistent colors across the screen.
High-PPI** clarity for Mac computers
UltraFine evo 6K offers 224ppi, providing high-PPI clarity when connected to Mac computers. Every detail stays crisp and precise, delivering a sharp and detailed viewing experience on a larger screen.
* Studio Mode is available through the LG Switch software (version 3.05). Availability and update schedules may vary by country; please check your local LG website for details.
** PPI comparison is based on LG’s 32-inch 4K monitor (model 32GX870A). Images are simulated for illustrative purposes.
*** M-Control requires the use of the LG Switch software when turning the feature on or off.
**** Mac is a trademark of Apple Inc., registered in the U.S. and other countries and regions. This product is not an Apple-affiliated product, and does not provide any Apple services or warranties.
***** Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
※ Monitor Software Update Notice ※
The use of Studio Mode requires updating the monitor software to version 3.05 or later via the LG Switch software, which will be available in October 2025. The update can be performed automatically or manually via LG Switch when the computer is connected to the internet and the monitor using either (1) a USB-C to A or USB-A to B cable, or (2) a USB-C to C or Thunderbolt cable.
Compatibility | One connection for efficient workflow.
*This update requires LG Switch version 7.3.3 or higher on Windows, or version 7.5.5 or higher on Mac.
**The update schedule may vary by country. Please refer to the local LG website in your region for details.
Switch swiftly for creating
LG Switch app optimizes your monitor for both work and play. Effortlessly customize your preferred image quality and brightness with personalized picture wizard. Plus, you can split the display into 11 options and quickly launch your video call platform, making it even more convenient.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
*To download the latest version of the LG Switch app, visit LG.com
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
Eye comfort, certified by
TÜV Rheinland
With TÜV Rheinland Eye Comfort certification, UltraFine evo 6K helps reduce blue light to provide a comfortable viewing experience without eye strain,
even during long hours of work or media consumption.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding.
*TÜV Rheinland certification ID (Low Blue Light - Hardware Solution): 1111305154
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
*Above feature may vary depending on real use conditions that the user is using.
Slim stand, maximum adjustability
The 4-sided virtually borderless design enhances immersion, while the slim and minimalist L-stand maintains a clean, organized workspace. Refined from every angle, the design integrates visual clarity with ergonomic flexibility. The screen allows tilt, pivot, and height adjustments, and rotates 90º in either direction for Portrait mode, making it suitable for viewing long documents, coding, or browsing the web.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
Better life for all
32BU950A complies with multiple standards such as Energy star and EPEAT.
*For more details of these certifications, visit ENERGY STAR and EPEAT's website
Key Spec
Size [cm]
79.94
Size [Inch]
31.47
Resolution
6144 x 3456
Panel Type
IPS Black
Aspect Ratio
16:9
Color Gamut (Typ.)
DCI-P3 98% (CIE1976), Adobe 99.5%(CIE1931)
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
60
Response Time
5ms (GtG at Faster)
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt/Height/Pivot
All Spec
INFO
Category
UltraFine evo
Product name
UltraFine evo
Year
Y26
DISPLAY
Size [Inch]
31.47
Size [cm]
79.94
PPI (Pixel Per Inch)
224
Resolution
6144 x 3456
Panel Type
IPS Black
Local Dimming Zone
16
Aspect Ratio
16:9
Pixel Pitch [mm]
0.1134(H)mm x 0.1134(V)mm
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)
Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]
360
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
450
Peak Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]
600
Color Gamut (Min.)
DCI-P3 94% (CIE1976), Adobe 95%(CIE1931)
Color Gamut (Typ.)
DCI-P3 98% (CIE1976), Adobe 99.5%(CIE1931)
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
1.07B
Color Bit
10bit
Contrast Ratio (Min.)
1400:1
Contrast Ratio (Typ.)
2000:1
Response Time
5ms (GtG at Faster)
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
60
Surface Treatment
Anti-Glare
FEATURES
HDR 10
YES
VESA DisplayHDR™
DisplayHDR™ 600
HDR Effect
YES
Nano IPS™ Technology
YES (IPS Black)
Color Calibrated in Factory
YES
HW Calibration
HW Calibration Ready
Auto Brightness
YES
Flicker Safe
YES
Reader Mode
YES
Super Resolution+
YES
Black Stabilizer
YES
Dynamic Action Sync
YES
User Defined Key
YES
Auto Input Switch
YES
PBP
2PBP
PIP
YES
Smart Energy Saving
YES
OSD Language
17 countries (English, Germanic, French, Spanish, Italian, Swedish, Finnish, Portuguese, Portuguese(brazil), Polish, Russian, Turkish, Ukrainian, Chinese, Traditional Chinese, Japanese, Korean)
Picture Mode
(SDR) Personalized Picture, Custom, Vivid, Studio1, Studio2, Studio3, HDR Effect, Reader, Cinema, sRGB, DCI-P3, Adobe RGB, Calibration1, Calibration2 (HDR) Personalized Picture, Custom, Vivid, Cinema
SW APPLICATION
LG Switch
YES
LG Calibration Studio (True Color Pro)
YES
Dual Controller
YES
CONNECTIVITY
HDMI
YES(1ea)
HDMI Version
Supports FRL as compliant with HDMI 2.1
HDMI (HDCP Version)
2.3
HDMI (w/o VRR)
6144x3456@60Hz
DisplayPort
YES(1ea)
DP Version
2.1 (UHBR 13.5 DSC)
DP (HDCP Version)
13.5
DP (w/o VRR)
2.3
DP (w/ VRR)
6144x3456@60Hz
Thunderbolt
Yes(1 in/out)
Thunderbolt Version
5.0
Thunderbolt (V Frequency)
60Hz
Thunderbolt (Max. Resolution at Hz)
6144x3456@60Hz
Thunderbolt (Data Transsmission)
YES
Thunderbolt (Power Delivery)
96W
USB-C
Yes (1Up / 2Down)
USB-C (Data Transsmission)
YES
Daisy Chain
YES(6K/60Hz)
USB Upstream Port
YES(via Thunderbolt/1ea, via USB-C/1ea)
USB Downstream Port
YES (USB-C / 2ea / ver3.2 Gen2, 15W)
Built-in KVM
YES
Location
Rear
Thunderbolt (HDCP Version)
2.3
SOUND
Speaker
5W x 2
POWER
Type
External Power(Adapter)
AC Input
100~240V (50/60Hz)
DC Output
20V 18A
Power Consumption (On-Mode)
55W
Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)
Less than 1.2W
Power Consumption (DC Off)
Less than 0.3W
Power Consumption (On-Mode) (ErP)
70W
Power Consumption (On-Mode) (KR)
60W
MECHANICAL
Borderless Design
4-Side Virtually Borderless Design
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt/Height/Pivot
tilt
-5~+15
Swivel
No
Height Range [mm]
60mm
Down Height [mm]
179.5
Pivot
Counterclockwise
Wall Mountable [mm]
100 x 100
OneClick Stand
YES
Base Detachable
YES
Color (Back Cover)
Silver
Color (Front Cabinet)
Silver
Color (Middle Cabinet)
Silver
Color (Stand Base)
Silver
Color (Stand Body)
Silver
DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS
Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
718.4 X 582.3 X 198.2
Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
718.4 X 413.5 X 26.5
Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]
937 X 183 X 490
Weight with Stand [kg]
9.5
Weight without Stand [kg]
6
Weight in Shipping [kg]
14
Pallet Stuffing (20ft/40ft/40ft HC)
198/440/480
ACCESSORY
HDMI
YES
Thunderbolt
YES
USB-C
YES
Adapter
YES
Adapter (Color)
White
Display Port (Color/Length)
White / 1.5m
HDMI (Color/Length)
White / 1.5m
Power Cord
YES
Power Cord (Color/Length)
White / 1.5m
Thunderbolt (Color/Length)
White / 1.0m
USB-C (Color/Length)
White / 1.5m
STANDARD
EPA
YES
EPEAT (USA)
YES
EPEAT (Germany)
YES
Others (Standard)
TUV 3 star Eye Comfort
TUV-GS
YES
TUV-Ergo
YES
CB
YES
UL (cUL)
YES
FCC-B
YES
ErP
YES
CE
YES
BIS (for India)
TBD
BSMI (for Taiwan)
TBD
CCC (for china)
TBD
KC (for Rep. of Korea)
TBD
TUV-TYPE
YES
Thunderbolt
YES
VESA wall mount standard
YES