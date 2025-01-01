About Cookies on This Site

LG gram 15" | Lightweight Intel® Core™ Ultra Processor Laptop | Windows 11 Pro, gram Hybrid AI, Copilot, LG gram Link, FHD Anti-glare IPS display

15Z90T
LG gram 15” | Lightweight Intel® Core™ Ultra Processor Laptop | Windows 11 Pro, gram Hybrid AI, Copilot, LG gram Link, FHD Anti-glare IPS display

15Z90T
Key Features

  • 15.6” FHD (1920x1080) Anti-glare IPS display
  • AI assistant Copilot in Windows 11 Pro
  • AI optimized Intel® Core™ Ultra Processor | LPDDR5x RAM / NVMe Gen4 SSD
  • gram Hybrid AI / LG gram Link
  • 1,290g Lightweight / 72Wh High capacity battery
  • Dolby Atmos
More
LG GRAM
The image shows an LG Gram laptop, highlighted for its ultra-light design. On the right, the text reads: "The power of Hybrid AI".

The power of Hybrid AI

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

 

Leading greatness, award winning excellence

A image of 2025 PCMag Readers' Choice Award logo

Best laptop brand of 2025*

Top-rated laptop brand with incredibly high scores in almost every category.

*A trademark of Ziff Davis, LLC. Used under license.
*Reprinted with permission. © 2025 Ziff Davis, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
*LG gram was chosen as the Best Laptop Brand of 2025 based on the PCMag Readers' Choice Awards.

Built light, made tough

Built light, made tough

15.6’’ FHD IPS display

15.6’’ FHD IPS display

Intel's powerful Processor

Hybrid AI

Hybrid AI

Intel's powerful Processor

LG gram Link- Get all connected

LG gram Link- Get all connected

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
*The above mobile device is not included in the package (sold separately).
*The image shows the representative LG gram product for illustrative purposes. Please see the gallery images taken with the actual product.

Hybrid AI

Hybrid AI: On-Device and cloud synergy

Powered by both on-device and cloud AI, Hybrid AI offers seamless performance and personalized insights wherever you are. Work smarter, stay secure, and achieve more—whether you’re online or offline.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
*Please note that gram chat on-device is designed for specific requests and does not support continuous conversations. For best results, use it for straightforward, one-time requests only.

Always on, even offline with On-Device AI

Time travel**

Recover lost files

Search with any clues you recall or browse your previous screens, including documents and websites.

Searching

Get tailored answers based on your files

Provides personalized answers based on local data from documents and images.

Summarize

Instant summaries, even offline

Summarize text or document files directly in an on-device environment.

Setting

Change settings with your words

Set various*** system options in gram chat On-Device with easy, conversational commands.

Troubleshooting

24/7 Support, always within reach

Offer 24/7 instant support for product inquiries, even without Wi-Fi.

*Images are for illustrative purposes, with sequences shortened, and may differ from actual user experience.
*The gram chat On-Device function allows you to interact with documents stored on your PC, and it does not handle simple daily information or questions requiring internet searches. "Search by Conversation" is currently in Beta and will be updated in the future.
*Some features may not work properly during initial use due to the On-Device AI's need for pre-learning time to adapt to the user. ① gram chat On-Device requires indexing to combine words with data from your PC content, which may take time to deliver desired results. ② At least 80 hours of pattern learning are required to use the battery usage detection notification.
*This feature supports English and Korean language only.
*AI search results may vary depending on the data at the time of search, and the accuracy of the content is not guaranteed, so user verification is required.
*This feature supports English and Korean language only.
**The PC screen is captured approximately once every 2 seconds, with a storage limit of about 13GB. Captured images are automatically deleted after a certain period. Users can customize settings such as whether to use the feature, screen storage duration, and capacity via the gear icon at the top of gram chat.
**This feature is disabled by default and is opt-in, which you can activate if you wish to use it.
**This feature: ① May have difficulty searching for handwritten text, blurry images, or decorative fonts. ② Searches rely on exact text matches, including spacing. ③ Using audio capture may reduce computing performance.
**This function doesn't recover lost files; instead, it helps users navigate to the previous screen by searching keywords. Users can retrieve files using copy and paste.
***Supported system settings: • Dark mode / • Fn lock / • Battery life extension / • AI battery usage detection / • Reader mode / • Touchpad / • Battery saving mode / • USB-C offline charging / • Brightness Control / • Sound Control

Smart AI assistant with Cloud AI

Get instant answers with AI Chatbot

From solving homework problems to satisfying your curiosity, the AI assistant delivers the information you need in seconds.

Simple translation and summarization

Let AI analyze and extract key details from your documents, saving you time and effort.

Effortless scheduling and emailing

Talk to your AI assistant, and watch it handle your tasks. From drafting emails to scheduling meetings, seamlessly connect with productivity tools.

Customers who purchase LG gram can use gram chat Cloud powered by OpenAI GPT-4o free of charge for one year.

*Images are for illustrative purposes, with sequences shortened, and may differ from actual user experience.
*This service offers paid features of GPT4o but does not support search integration or coding editor functionality. gram chat Cloud is free for the first year after user registration, after which it becomes a paid service. Users will be notified separately during this period and can opt out if they wish.
*gram chat Cloud requires installation prior to use and the creation of a separate account.
*Usage limits apply to gram chat Cloud. The maximum monthly token usage is 200K, with a monthly usage limit of 450 requests and a daily usage limit of 30 requests.
*Exceeding these limits will result in a downgrade to the GPT-4o mini model and disable function calling.
*While gram chat Cloud does not collect personal prompts, it may request access to your Google or Microsoft account for feature integration purposes.
**Linked Google Workspace, Microsoft 365.

A laptop featuring the Windows 11 Bloom wallpaper on its screen, with a close-up highlighting a dedicated Copilot key on the keyboard. The 'Copilot+PC' logo is prominently displayed in the top left corner, emphasizing AI-integrated functionality.

Microsoft Copilot

Your everyday AI companion

Get real answers based on the internet and generate images with ease using Copilot in Windows. This powerful AI tool leverages online resources to provide you with accurate, up-to-date information tailored to your queries. With just a few clicks, you can obtain the answers you need and create custom images to enhance your projects.

*Screens simulated. Features and app availability may vary by region. Requires a Microsoft account and an internet connection to function properly.
*Copilot in Windows 11 is rolling out gradually in preview within the latest update to Windows 11 in select global markets. Not all users will have access to Copilot simultaneously, as the timing of availability varies by device and market.
*AI features with Copilot in Windows 11 may vary in performance depending on user needs and usage environments, and may not provide the same level of performance across all use cases.

Activate Copilot instantly

You can start Copilot integration from the taskbar or by pressing the Windows + C keys simultaneously. You can also use a keyboard hotkey to quickly access intelligent tools on your gram.

Ready to command with Bing Chat

Simply request multiple things, from song recommendations for your mood to organizing complex pages and setting preferences, with Copilot through Bing Chat.

Simplify complex content with a click

Copilot can summarize long emails and complicated content, making it more efficient for processing work information and saving valuable time.

Handles image editing and more

From simple tasks like adjusting image size and brightness to more complex ones like background removal and upscaling, request it all from Copilot.

*Screens simulated. Features and app availability may vary by region. Requires a Microsoft account and an internet connection to function properly.
*Copilot in Windows 11 is rolling out gradually in preview within the latest update to Windows 11 in select global markets. Not all users will have access to Copilot simultaneously, as the timing of availability varies by device and market.
*AI features with Copilot in Windows 11 may vary in performance depending on user needs and usage environments, and may not provide the same level of performance across all use cases.

The light life

LG gram's lightweight of 1,290g in a slim body of 15.4mm matches any lifestyle freely. Engineered to pass rigorous military-grade tests, this design is a perfect example of how durability and sleekness can go hand in hand.

1,290g

Lightweight

15.4mm

Super Slim

An animation showcasing a lightweight laptop with '1,290g' displayed in the first frame and '15.4mm' thickness in the second frame. Both frames include the MIL-STD durability badge, emphasizing portability and durability.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
*The thickness stated above measures the slimmest part of the product, and the weight is based on the laptop only. Please see the specification for a detailed product description.
*LG gram: MIL-STD-810H standard testing and certification by KOLAS Labs. Passed 7 different MIL-STD 810H Tests for durability conducted by an independent laboratory that conforms to U.S. military standards. Compliant with the following methods for MIL-STD-810H: Method 500.6 Low Pressure (Altitude) (Procedure I – Storage and Method and Procedure II - Operation); Method 501.7 High Temperature (Procedure I – Storage and Procedure II - Operation); Method 502.7 Low Temperature (Procedure I – Storage and Procedure II - Operation); Method 509.7 – Salt Fog Test; Method 510.7 - Dust; Method 514.8 – Vibration; Method 516.8 Shock (Procedure I – Functional and Procedure Ⅳ - Transit Drop). Device may not perform as tested in all conditions. Test performed in controlled environment. Do not attempt.
*If a consumer runs this experiment and causes damage to the gram, it is not covered under warranty.
*Passing this test does not mean it is suitable for military use.

A laptop featuring the Windows 11 Bloom wallpaper on its screen, with a close-up highlighting a dedicated Copilot key on the keyboard. The 'Copilot+PC' logo is prominently displayed in the top left corner, emphasizing AI-integrated functionality.

Pick your color

Define your look. Choose from black and white. Make your gram a reflection of you.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
*Supported color options may differ by country.

Full HD high resolution & sRGB 99% wide color gamut

Crisp details, vivid experiences

Immerse yourself in vibrant, rich colors with the stunning Full HD resolution and the wide color sRGB 99%. The LG gram brings your ideas to life with clarity, adding precision and depth to every visual.

15"

Large screen

Full HD

High resolution

IPS panel

Wide viewing angle

sRGB 99%

Wide color gamut

The image features two laptops placed back-to-back, showcasing vibrant, colorful screens with thin bezels, emphasizing vivid visuals and sleek design.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

Anti-glare display

Stay focused, see clearly

Enjoy a sharp and vibrant display without worrying about reflections, even in bright environments.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
*The brightness is 350nits (Typ.).

True multitasking freedom

Latest Intel® Core™ Ultra Processor: Up to 18% Boost in performance for Enhanced productivity

Experience powerful performance with the Intel® Core™ Ultra Processor. Built for the demands of tomorrow, its delivers lightning-fast speeds, enabling you to tackle even intensive tasks with ease. Whether you're creating content, managing complex workflows, or gaming, it helps you to enjoy maximum efficiency, every time.

13 TOPS NPU
74 TOPS GPU

Latest Intel® Core™ Ultra Processor: Up to 18% Boost in performance for Enhanced productivity

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
*Intel®, the Intel logo, and Intel Core are trademarks of the Intel Corporation or its subsidiaries.
*The performance of the NPU and GPU varies depending on the processor, and the above TOPS value stated is shown as 'Up to'.
*The Intel® Core™ UltraCore CPU is expected to deliver up to 18% greater performance than its predecessor, based on Intel's IA (Intelligent Automation) performance measurements.

Smooth, swift multitasking

Get the best of both with LPDDR5 channel memory for faster data handling and Dual NVMe SSDs for quicker access to your storage.

LPDDR5x
NVMe (Gen4)
The image features a laptop with multiple application windows floating outward, showcasing its multitasking capabilities. The apps displayed range from video editing to presentations, emphasizing the laptop's performance for diverse tasks.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
*The above Memory and SSD options require separate purchase, and prices may vary depending on country and model.
*The above program is not included in the package (sold separately).

gram Link

Get all connected

LG gram easily connects as many as 10 devices all at once, whether the device is iOS or Android. Share, collaborate, and create by turning your workspace into a concert of technology.

Data transfer

Easy data transfer between gram and mobile (Android & iOS).

Display expansion and duplication

Use your tablet or smartphone as a second screen.

AI image classification

AI automatically handles image classification and tagging.

Phone as webcam

Use your smartphone's high-performance camera for video calls.

Audio sharing on phone

Share your smartphone sound directly with LG gram's speakers.

Make and receive calls

Make and receive calls directly from your LG gram.

Screen mirroring

Cast your tablet or smartphone screen to the gram.

Keyboard and mouse share

Control your tablet or smartphone with the keyboard and mouse of your gram.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
*To work properly, install the LG gram Link app on your mobile devices, with iOS version 15.2 or later and Android version 9 or higher required.
*To install the LG gram Link app, you can use the [LG Update program] to automatically find and install the LG Update app that matches your system. (Applies to models released in 2024 and later).
*The above tablet and mobile devices are not included in the package (sold separately).
*The image shows the representative LG gram product for illustrative purpose. Please see the gallery images taken with the actual product.
*gram Link is scheduled for future updates, and the version update schedule may vary by country.

A person sitting on a couch, enjoying immersive audio while using an LG gram laptop. The text highlights Dolby Atmos technology, emphasizing a rich, expansive, 360-degree auditory experience. Surrounding sound waves in the background visually represent the immersive soundscape.

Dolby Atmos

Immerse your sense

Soundscapes come alive. Dolby Atmos technology envelops you in a lush, expansive, 360-degree auditory adventure.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
*Dolby, Dolby Atmos and the double-D symbol are registered trademarks of Dolby Laboratories Licensing Corporation.

Smart power, unplug and play

Powered by a 72Wh high-capacity battery offering up to 23.5 hours of usage time and equipped with our AI Smart Assistant, gram analyzes user patterns to optimize battery efficiency. Boost your productivity and enjoy uninterrupted play.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
*The above battery life represents the maximum capacity based on video playback time under the following conditions: brightness set to 150nits, wireless off, and audio playback via earphones (default volume).
*Actual battery life will vary from specifications depending on model, setup configuration, applications used, features utilized and power management settings.
*To use the AI Smart Assistant's battery usage detection notification feature, at least 80 hours of pattern learning is required.

The image highlights the side ports of a laptop, including HDMI, USB 4 Type-C, HP/MIC and USB 3.2 gen2 Type-A. It showcases the laptop's versatile connectivity options.

Easy connectivity

Simple, instant connectivity

Connect with gram +view, high-speed storage, large monitors, and various other devices. With many ports, you can enjoy a plug-and-play paradise of productivity and entertainment.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

Print

Key Spec

  • Operating System

    Windows 11 Pro, Non-OS (KR, VN, SPAIN)

  • Size [cm]

    39.6cm

  • Size [Inch]

    15.6inch

  • Processor

    Intel® Core™ Ultra7 255H (16 Cores: 6P + 8E + 2 LPE, P: 2 up to 5.1 GHz / E: 1.5 up to 4.4 GHz, Intel Smart Cache 24 MB) Intel® Core™ Ultra5 225H (14 Cores: 4P + 8E + 2 LPE, P: 1.7 up to 4.9 GHz / E: 1.3 up to 4.3 GHz, Intel Smart Cache 18 MB)

  • Memory

    16 / 32GB LPDDR5X (Dual Channel, 7467MHz)

  • SSD

    M.2 Dual SSD slots, Gen4 - NVMe : 2TB / 1TB / 512GB / 256GB

  • Resolution

    FHD (1920*1080)

  • Graphic

    Intel® Arc™ graphics

  • Color gamut

    sRGB 99%(Typical)

All Spec

INFO

  • Product Category

    gram

  • Year

    Y25

SYSTEM

  • Graphic

    Intel® Arc™ graphics

  • Operating System

    Windows 11 Pro, Non-OS (KR, VN, SPAIN)

  • Processor

    Intel® Core™ Ultra7 255H (16 Cores: 6P + 8E + 2 LPE, P: 2 up to 5.1 GHz / E: 1.5 up to 4.4 GHz, Intel Smart Cache 24 MB) Intel® Core™ Ultra5 225H (14 Cores: 4P + 8E + 2 LPE, P: 1.7 up to 4.9 GHz / E: 1.3 up to 4.3 GHz, Intel Smart Cache 18 MB)

DIMENSION / WEIGHT

  • Dimension(mm)

    356.3 x 223.4 x 15.4~16.95

  • Shipping Dimension(mm)

    477 x 298 x 62

  • Shipping weight(kg)

    2.25 kg

  • Dimension(inch)

    14.0 x 8.8 x 0.61~0.67

  • weight(lb)

    2.84 lbs

  • Shipping weight(lb)

    4.96 lbs

  • Shipping Dimension(inch)

    18.8 x 11.7 x 2.4

  • weight(g)

    1,290 g

DESIGN

  • Color

    - Color: Essence White, Obsidian Black - A part: Mg (White/ Black) - B part: PC-ABS (Black) - C part: AL (White/ Black), KBD: Spray (White/ Black) - D part: AL (White/ Black)

DISPLAY

  • Brightness

    350nit (IPS) / 300nit (AIT)

  • Color gamut

    sRGB 99%(Typical)

  • Contrast

    1200:1 (IPS Non-Touch, Typical) / 800:1 (AIT, Typical)

  • Panel Multi

    LGD - White, CSOT -Black (IPS Non-Touch) LGD Only (Touch)

  • Panel Type

    IPS Non Touch / AIT

  • Pol

    Anti-Glare

  • Ratio

    16:9

  • Refresh Rate

    60Hz

  • Resolution

    FHD (1920*1080)

  • Size [Inch]

    15.6inch

  • Size [cm]

    39.6cm

SECURITY

  • SSD Security

    SSD Security, fTPM/HW TPM(Option), Kensington lock

STORAGE

  • eMMC

    N/A

  • HDD

    N/A

  • MMC Slot

    N/A

  • SSD

    M.2 Dual SSD slots, Gen4 - NVMe : 2TB / 1TB / 512GB / 256GB

  • SSD (1)

    M.2 Dual SSD slots, Gen4 - NVMe : 2TB

  • SSD (2)

    M.2 Dual SSD slots, Gen4 - NVMe : 1TB

  • SSD (3)

    M.2 Dual SSD slots, Gen4 - NVMe : 512GB

  • SSD (4)

    M.2 Dual SSD slots, Gen4 - NVMe : 256GB

  • Memory

    16 / 32GB LPDDR5X (Dual Channel, 7467MHz)

  • Memory (1)

    16GB LPDDR5X (Dual Channel, 7467MHz)

  • Memory (2)

    32GB LPDDR5X (Dual Channel, 7467MHz)

SOUND

  • Audio

    HD Audio with Dolby Atmos

  • Speaker

    Stereo Speaker 1.5W x 2

INPUT/OUTPUT PORT

  • HP-Out

    4Pole Headset, US type

  • USB Type A

    USB 3.2 Gen2x1 (x2)

  • USB Type C

    USB 4 Gen3x2 Type C (x1, with Power Delivery, Display Port, Thunderbolt 4) USB 3.2 Gen2x1 Type C (x1, with Power Delivery, Display Port)

  • HDMI

    HDMI 2.1 (4K@60Hz)

  • DC-in

    N/A

  • RJ45

    N/A

CONNECTIVITY

  • BT

    BT 5.3

  • TV Tuner

    N/A

  • Webcam

    FHD IR Webcam with Dual Mic (Face recognition)

  • Wireless

    Wi-Fi 6E (802.11ax) - AX211

  • LAN

    10/100 or Gigabit with RJ45 Gender (Option) 10/100 with RJ45 adapter (Option) (Vary by countries and SKU)

BATTERY

  • Battery

    72 Wh Li-Ion

POWER

  • AC Adapter

    - 65W (New, Small size) 3pole with external C to C 1.8m/3A cable, White/Black (Wall-mount 'I' type, for KR/EU) - 65W (New, Small size) 2pole with external C to C 1.8m/3A cable, White/Black (Wall-mount 'I' type, for US/CA/JP/TW) - 65W 3pole with Power cord, White/Black (Desktop type for IN/PK/NG) - 65W 2pole with Power cord, White/Black (Desktop type for Global except KR/EU/US/CA/JP/TW/IN/PK/NG)

ACCESSORY

  • Accessory

    Laptop Adapter, USB C to C cable, USB-C to RJ45 adapter (Vary by countries and SKU)

PRE-INSTALLED SW

  • Dolby Atmos

    O

  • LG gram Link

    O

  • Intel® Connectivity Performance Suite

    O

  • LG Display Extension

    O

  • LG Glance by Mirametrix®

    O

  • LG On Screen Display 3

    O

  • LG Pen Settings

    X

  • LG Security Guard

    X

  • Quick Share

    X

  • McAfee Live Safe (30 Days Trial)

    O

  • Microsoft 365 (30 Days Trial)

    O

  • Bamboo Paper

    X

  • LG Lively Theme

    O

  • gram Chat (AI Voyager)

    O

  • LG Easy Guide

    O

  • LG Trouble Shooting

    O

  • LG Update & Renew

    O

  • LG xboom Buds

    O

  • My gram

    O

INPUT DEVICE

  • Keyboard

    Full Size Backlit KBD (US:97 Key, UK:98 Key w/ 3 Column Numeric Keypad)

  • Pointing Device

    Precision Touch Pad w/ Scroll and Gesture Function

LED

  • LED

    Power, Charging, Caps Lock, webcam, MIC

THERMAL

  • Thermal

    Mega cooling system

BUTTON

  • Button

    Power button without Fingerprint

