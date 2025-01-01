1. Introduction This Privacy Policy explains how LG Electronics, Inc. ("LGE", "we", "us", "our") processes any personal information we collect from you, or that you provide to us where you are acting in a business ("B2B") capacity or on behalf of your employer. Please read the following carefully to understand our views and practices regarding your personal information and how we will treat it. This Privacy Policy applies to [https://www.lg.com/global/business/non-eu/privacy] and any other websites and services controlled by LGE where this Privacy Policy is posted or referenced (collectively, the "Sites"). This Privacy Policy does not relate to information that is posted or provided by third parties. This Privacy Policy also does not apply to personal information which we collect from you where you are using our products, services or accessing our sites as a consumer.

LG Electronics, Inc. is the data controller of your personal information. This is the entity which determines how and why your personal information is processed. LG Electronics Inc. is responsible for operating the Sites in your country and, consequently, responsible for the processing of personal information about you that may be collected through the Sites.

The Sites may provide access to websites and links to other services owned and operated by third parties. These third party services are outside the scope of this Privacy Policy and have their own policies that apply to the collection, use, and sharing of information in connection with their services. We encourage you to read those policies. LGE is not responsible or liable for the privacy practices of such third parties. Personal Information "Personal Information" is information that identifies you personally, or information from which you are identifiable, such as your name, address / country of residence, telephone number, email address, company name or your IP address, Cookies, and similar technologies where this information can be combined with other information to identify you.

2. Information Collected (1) Submitted Information We may collect your first and last name, job function, job title, work email address, phone number, region, country of residence, company name, company region, industrial sector, product group, budget or timeline if you contact us with an enquiry regarding, or express an interest in purchasing, our products or services;

We may also collect this information when you participate in our promotional campaigns, trade shows, exhibitions, or other marketing or offline events, including where you provide your details through registration forms, surveys, or business card submissions

We may additionally collect your billing information and mailing address if you purchase a product or service on the Sites;

We may additionally collect your mailing address and registration details about your LGE product if you submit a request for warranty services via LG.com, for example, where you request to have the LGE product repaired;

We may collect registration details about a product or any hardware that you purchase from LGE and this information may be tied to your name, job title, work email address, phone number, company name, billing information, mailing address, industrial sector, product group, budget and/or timeline;

We may collect your first and last name, work email address and billing information if you download information from a Site;

We may collect communication records when you communicate with our customer service staff or other LG Group staff, including but not limited to customer service contact form or online chat, we will process these communications and other information required to respond to your queries and satisfy your requests; and

We may collect details of a claim you have made under a product warranty from one of our Authorised Service Centres, for example, where you have taken your product to an Authorised Service Centre in order for it to be repaired. LGE may collect and store the Personal Information that you have provided to us. Below are some examples of the Personal Information we may collect on the Sites: The above list is not exhaustive but provides examples of the Personal Information that may be collected on the Sites where provided by you. If you do not want LGE to collect your Personal Information, please do not provide it to us, but it may be necessary to fulfil a service to you. (2) Device and Usage Information Cookies. We may collect cookies - small text files containing a string of alphanumeric characters – and other tracking technologies. LGE may use both session cookies and persistent cookies. A session cookie disappears after you close your browser. A persistent cookie remains after you close your browser and may be used by your browser on subsequent visits to the service. Please note that if you delete, or choose not to accept cookies, you may not be able to utilize certain features of the service to their full potential.

When you have consented to the placing of third party cookies for the purpose of personalized advertising, third parties may use cookies to collect personal information about your online activities across different websites and mobile applications over time in order to be able to target and serve such personalised advertising. The information collected in these circumstances may include IP address, MAC Address, UUID and Country Code.

We may collect cookies - small text files containing a string of alphanumeric characters – and other tracking technologies. LGE may use both session cookies and persistent cookies. A session cookie disappears after you close your browser. A persistent cookie remains after you close your browser and may be used by your browser on subsequent visits to the service. Please note that if you delete, or choose not to accept cookies, you may not be able to utilize certain features of the service to their full potential. When you have consented to the placing of third party cookies for the purpose of personalized advertising, third parties may use cookies to collect personal information about your online activities across different websites and mobile applications over time in order to be able to target and serve such personalised advertising. The information collected in these circumstances may include IP address, MAC Address, UUID and Country Code. Product Information. We may collect registration information or other details about a product or service that you purchase or ask customer service through the Sites such as product code, model number, product category, F/W and S/W. Unless this information is tied to your account, name or address, it is not considered personally identifiable.

We may collect registration information or other details about a product or service that you purchase or ask customer service through the Sites such as product code, model number, product category, F/W and S/W. Unless this information is tied to your account, name or address, it is not considered personally identifiable. Statistical Data. We may collect information about the device you use to access our Sites (e.g. your computer, mobile phone, personal electronic device, and all other similar electronic or mobile devices), including where available, your IP address, operating system and browser type. This information is used for system administration purposes and to producing aggregated statistical data about our users' browsing actions and patterns. The aggregated data does not directly identify individuals. , However, some of the information we collect—such as IP address—may be considered personal data under applicable laws. Where this is the case, we process such data in accordance with applicable legal requirements We may also collect information about how you use the Sites, explained below: We may collect the following types of information from visitors to the Sites:

3. Use of Information and Grounds for Processing To provide information on our products and services;

To deliver products or services;

To complete a transaction or service requested by you;

To fulfil a warranty or repair request you have submitted;

To analyze, review, and improve the products or services we offer, to understand how customers are using the products and service, and to develop new products and services;

To ensure the Sites are relevant to your needs and you experience user-friendly navigation;

To notify you about a material change to this privacy policy, if necessary;

To contact you in response to sign up forms such as Contact Us, Enquiry to Buy or other enquiries;

To protect and defend our rights and property, including by way of legal proceedings;

To ensure compliance with legal obligations and regulatory requirements; and

For our internal administrative and record keeping processes (e.g. management of website accounts, logging of queries etc.). We may use your information that is collected on the Sites for the following purposes: To alert you to special offers, updated information and other new products or services from LGE, or other third parties, or to forward promotional materials to you via SMS, email, text messages and on social network services; and

To help us create and publish content most relevant to you.

Where you have opted in by ticking the relevant box on our contact form, to serve you personalized and direct advertising (regarding LGE’s products and services) when you browse online. In addition, if and to the extent that you have explicitly agreed to receive marketing information and to profiling activities, we also use your information for the following purposes: Please take into account that this data processing implies analysis of your customer profile to establish your preferences and therefore which products and services are most suitable for your business when sending you information. For example, based on your profile setting and browsing history (i.e., depending on the products or services you searched), we will make you suggestions on products that we believe may interest you.

You may choose not to receive, or unsubscribe from, our direct advertising services by unchecking the appropriate box provided at the time when your Personal Information is collected, by using the ‘Unsubscribe’ link provided at the bottom of marketing emails, or by directly contacting us using the contact details provided at “Contacting LGE” in the section below. As noted in the Your Rights section below, you have the right to object to the use of personal data for direct marketing purposes at any time.

We may combine information obtained from the Sites, including personal information, with information that you provide to us by other means, for purposes consistent with this Privacy Policy.

We use your Personal Information for these purposes on the lawful basis that such use of your personal information is necessary for LGE: (i) to fulfil a contract that we have in place with you, for example, to deliver the products or services you have purchased from us, (ii) for the purposes of our or a third party’s legitimate interests (including our legitimate commercial and related interests, such as understanding our customers and potential customers and providing you with information on our products and services), (iii) for compliance with a legal obligation to which we are subject, or (iv) where you have given us your consent.

4. Sharing and Disclosure of Information To fulfil a service to you. For example, if you purchase or download an item from the Sites we may share your Personal Information in order to provide the item to you. In addition, if you email us a question, we may use your email address to process your request and respond to your question. In addition, if you purchase a product via the Sites, we may need to share your data with third parties in order to have that product delivered to you and installed as you requested. Also, if you are entering a competition or prize draw, we may use your Personal Information in order to fulfil the terms of that promotion.

For example, if you purchase or download an item from the Sites we may share your Personal Information in order to provide the item to you. In addition, if you email us a question, we may use your email address to process your request and respond to your question. In addition, if you purchase a product via the Sites, we may need to share your data with third parties in order to have that product delivered to you and installed as you requested. Also, if you are entering a competition or prize draw, we may use your Personal Information in order to fulfil the terms of that promotion. To our affiliates and subsidiaries around the world for the purposes described in this Privacy Policy. The term "affiliates" or "subsidiaries" refers to group companies who may be using LG name or who has common ownership or control such as LG CNS, LG Electronics France S.A.S. or LG Electronics U.K. Ltd. LGE may share your personal and non-personal information with these parties to the extent this is necessary or reasonable to provide our services and to fulfil the purposes set out in section 3 above or described in the privacy policies relating to our other services.

The term "affiliates" or "subsidiaries" refers to group companies who may be using LG name or who has common ownership or control such as LG CNS, LG Electronics France S.A.S. or LG Electronics U.K. Ltd. LGE may share your personal and non-personal information with these parties to the extent this is necessary or reasonable to provide our services and to fulfil the purposes set out in section 3 above or described in the privacy policies relating to our other services. To selected third-parties including: 1) Service providers, agents or independent contractors who help us maintain our Sites and provide other administrative services to us (including, but not limited to, data processing, order processing and fulfilment, customer service, maintaining and analyzing data, and sending customer communications on LGE's behalf), such as Oracle Corporation. 2) Business partners where necessary, to enable you access to services you request or sign up for through our products or to any promotional material related to these services, such as our distributors and system integrators in order to provide you with product quotations, warranty service or other maintenance & repair services. 3) Other third-parties to provide you with promotional or marketing communications, which we feel you are interested in or may be relevant to you. This is only if you have opted in to receiving such communications and you may opt out at any time by writing to us or clicking an opt-out link at the bottom of any third party marketing emails 4) Other third-parties to provide you with personalized advertising, which you may be interested in or may be relevant to you. This will only occur where you have opted in to receiving such personalized advertising. You may opt out at any time by writing to or emailing or notifying us that you no longer wish to see personalized advertising from LGE as you browse online. 5) To comply with the law or in the good faith belief that such action is necessary in order to conform to the requirements of law or comply with legal process served on us, protect and defend our rights or property or act in urgent circumstances to protect the personal safety of our end users. 6) To third parties as part of any corporate reorganization process including, but not limited to, mergers, acquisitions, and sales of all or substantially all of our assets. 7) To protect against potential fraud, we may verify with third parties the information collected from the Sites. In the course of such verification, we may receive Personal Information about you from such services. 8) To strategic partners, agents or other unaffiliated parties, but only with your additional express consent. These parties may use your Personal Information to contact you with an offer or advertisement related to a product or service.

including: The following are some examples of how we may share or disclose your Personal Information:

5. Retention Your Personal Information will be retained for as long is reasonably necessary for the purposes listed in this Privacy Policy and these are either for legitimate business interests, as required by law or as necessary to perform a service to you. To determine the appropriate retention period for your Personal Information, we consider the amount, nature and sensitivity of the Personal Information, the potential risk of harm from unauthorised use or disclosure of your Personal Information, the purposes for which we process your Personal Information and whether we can achieve those purposes through other means, and the applicable legal, regulatory, tax, accounting or other requirements. Please contact us for further details of applicable retention periods. We may anonymize your Personal Information and retain this information for statistical purposes without time limits. Once anonymized, this will no longer constitute Personal Information and will not identify you individually.

6. Security We take the protection of your information seriously and we have in place safeguards designed to protect the information we collect through our Services. However, please note that although we take reasonable steps to protect your information, no website, Internet transmission, computer system, or wireless connection is completely secure.

7. Protecting the Privacy of Minors under the age of 18 LGE does not knowingly collect or solicit Personal Information from anyone under the age of 18 or knowingly allow such persons to use the Sites. Should we learn or be notified that we have collected information from users under the age of 18, we will promptly delete such personal information. If you are under 18 please do not attempt to register on the Sites or send us any Personal Information.

8. Changes to this Privacy Policy We reserve the right to change this Privacy Policy from time to time in our sole discretion. When we do, we will also revise the "Last Updated" date at the top of this Privacy Policy and only where appropriate, this may be communicated to you via email. Please check back frequently to see any updates or changes to our Privacy Policy.

9. Direct Marketing From time to time, we communicate with users who subscribe to our services via email or text message to alert you to special offers, updated information and other new products or services from LGE, or other third parties, or to forward promotional materials to you. We provide you the opportunity to exercise an opt-out choice if you do not want to continue receiving these marketing communications from us. The opt-out choice may be exercised by checking or un-checking the appropriate box provided at the points where Personal Information is collected, by using the ‘Unsubscribe’ link provided at the bottom of marketing emails, or by contacting us using the contact details provided at [ https://www.lg.com/global/business/non-eu/privacy ]. If you request discontinuation of marketing information, we will process your unsubscription as soon as possible, but please be aware that in some circumstances you may receive a few more messages until the unsubscription is processed, especially on the date of your unsubscription. Where you have unsubscribed, we may also need to retain your email address in order for us to ensure you do not receive marketing communications after you have unsubscribed.

10. International Transfer of Information Your use of our Services will involve the transfer, storage, and processing of your personal information within and outside of your country of residence, consistent with this Privacy Policy. In particular, your personal information will be transferred to the Republic of Korea and the United States. Please note that data protection laws and other laws of countries to which your information may be transferred might not be as comprehensive as those in your country. [For European Residents]

If you are in the EEA (European Economic Area, that is in the European Union and Iceland, Lichtenstein, Norway), UK or Switzerland, we will transfer your personal information to other countries outside the EEA, UK or Switzerland, including the Republic of Korea and the United States. European Union Law recognises the Republic of Korea as adequately protecting personal information. However, where we transfer your personal information to a jurisdiction which is not considered adequate by applicable law, we will take appropriate measures, in compliance with applicable laws, to ensure that your personal information remains protected. Such measures include for instance the use of model clauses which have been approved by the EU, UK and Switzerland. In some instances, we will rely on your explicit consent, where this is appropriate. To request more information or obtain a copy of the contractual agreements or other safeguards in place, use the contact details set out in the “Contacting LGE” section below.

11. Your Rights You have the right to: (i) request information on and access to all the Personal Information we hold about you; (ii) request that any inaccurate Personal Information we hold be corrected; (iii) to limit or object to certain types of processing of your Personal Information we carry out (including the right to opt-out of any direct marketing) and withdraw any consent you have granted us; (iv) request that we delete the Personal Information we hold about you; and (v) to request a copy of your Personal Information in a machine readable, commonly used format (or to request we transfer your Personal Information in such a format to a third party service provider). Whilst some of these rights can be exercised by you directly through our Sites, many of the rights, such as those relating to requests to delete your personal data, will need to be submitted to us via email at: [global-b2b-dpo@lge.com]. We will consider such responses and respond to you within 30 days. We may also require verification of your identity for providing a copy of your information as permitted by law. Please note, there are a number of limitations to these rights, and there may be circumstances where we are not able to comply with your request.