About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

Privacy Policy

Last Updated: 09 / 16 / 2025

  1. 1. Introduction

    This Privacy Policy explains how LG Electronics, Inc. ("LGE", "we", "us", "our") processes any personal information we collect from you, or that you provide to us where you are acting in a business ("B2B") capacity or on behalf of your employer. Please read the following carefully to understand our views and practices regarding your personal information and how we will treat it. This Privacy Policy applies to [https://www.lg.com/global/business/non-eu/privacy] and any other websites and services controlled by LGE where this Privacy Policy is posted or referenced (collectively, the "Sites"). This Privacy Policy does not relate to information that is posted or provided by third parties. This Privacy Policy also does not apply to personal information which we collect from you where you are using our products, services or accessing our sites as a consumer.
    LG Electronics, Inc. is the data controller of your personal information. This is the entity which determines how and why your personal information is processed. LG Electronics Inc. is responsible for operating the Sites in your country and, consequently, responsible for the processing of personal information about you that may be collected through the Sites.
    The Sites may provide access to websites and links to other services owned and operated by third parties. These third party services are outside the scope of this Privacy Policy and have their own policies that apply to the collection, use, and sharing of information in connection with their services. We encourage you to read those policies. LGE is not responsible or liable for the privacy practices of such third parties.

    Personal Information
    "Personal Information" is information that identifies you personally, or information from which you are identifiable, such as your name, address / country of residence, telephone number, email address, company name or your IP address, Cookies, and similar technologies where this information can be combined with other information to identify you.

  2. 2. Information Collected

    We may collect the following types of information from visitors to the Sites:

    1. (1) Submitted Information

      LGE may collect and store the Personal Information that you have provided to us. Below are some examples of the Personal Information we may collect on the Sites:
      • We may collect your first and last name, job function, job title, work email address, phone number, region, country of residence, company name, company region, industrial sector, product group, budget or timeline if you contact us with an enquiry regarding, or express an interest in purchasing, our products or services;
      • We may also collect this information when you participate in our promotional campaigns, trade shows, exhibitions, or other marketing or offline events, including where you provide your details through registration forms, surveys, or business card submissions
      • We may additionally collect your billing information and mailing address if you purchase a product or service on the Sites;
      • We may additionally collect your mailing address and registration details about your LGE product if you submit a request for warranty services via LG.com, for example, where you request to have the LGE product repaired;
      • We may collect registration details about a product or any hardware that you purchase from LGE and this information may be tied to your name, job title, work email address, phone number, company name, billing information, mailing address, industrial sector, product group, budget and/or timeline;
      • We may collect your first and last name, work email address and billing information if you download information from a Site;
      • We may collect communication records when you communicate with our customer service staff or other LG Group staff, including but not limited to customer service contact form or online chat, we will process these communications and other information required to respond to your queries and satisfy your requests; and
      • We may collect details of a claim you have made under a product warranty from one of our Authorised Service Centres, for example, where you have taken your product to an Authorised Service Centre in order for it to be repaired.

      The above list is not exhaustive but provides examples of the Personal Information that may be collected on the Sites where provided by you. If you do not want LGE to collect your Personal Information, please do not provide it to us, but it may be necessary to fulfil a service to you.

    2. (2) Device and Usage Information

      We may also collect information about how you use the Sites, explained below:
      • Cookies. We may collect cookies - small text files containing a string of alphanumeric characters – and other tracking technologies. LGE may use both session cookies and persistent cookies. A session cookie disappears after you close your browser. A persistent cookie remains after you close your browser and may be used by your browser on subsequent visits to the service. Please note that if you delete, or choose not to accept cookies, you may not be able to utilize certain features of the service to their full potential.
        When you have consented to the placing of third party cookies for the purpose of personalized advertising, third parties may use cookies to collect personal information about your online activities across different websites and mobile applications over time in order to be able to target and serve such personalised advertising. The information collected in these circumstances may include IP address, MAC Address, UUID and Country Code.
      • Product Information. We may collect registration information or other details about a product or service that you purchase or ask customer service through the Sites such as product code, model number, product category, F/W and S/W. Unless this information is tied to your account, name or address, it is not considered personally identifiable.
      • Statistical Data. We may collect information about the device you use to access our Sites (e.g. your computer, mobile phone, personal electronic device, and all other similar electronic or mobile devices), including where available, your IP address, operating system and browser type. This information is used for system administration purposes and to producing aggregated statistical data about our users' browsing actions and patterns. The aggregated data does not directly identify individuals. , However, some of the information we collect—such as IP address—may be considered personal data under applicable laws. Where this is the case, we process such data in accordance with applicable legal requirements

  3. 3. Use of Information and Grounds for Processing

    We may use your information that is collected on the Sites for the following purposes:
    • To provide information on our products and services;
    • To deliver products or services;
    • To complete a transaction or service requested by you;
    • To fulfil a warranty or repair request you have submitted;
    • To analyze, review, and improve the products or services we offer, to understand how customers are using the products and service, and to develop new products and services;
    • To ensure the Sites are relevant to your needs and you experience user-friendly navigation;
    • To notify you about a material change to this privacy policy, if necessary;
    • To contact you in response to sign up forms such as Contact Us, Enquiry to Buy or other enquiries;
    • To protect and defend our rights and property, including by way of legal proceedings;
    • To ensure compliance with legal obligations and regulatory requirements; and
    • For our internal administrative and record keeping processes (e.g. management of website accounts, logging of queries etc.).
    In addition, if and to the extent that you have explicitly agreed to receive marketing information and to profiling activities, we also use your information for the following purposes:
    • To alert you to special offers, updated information and other new products or services from LGE, or other third parties, or to forward promotional materials to you via SMS, email, text messages and on social network services; and
    • To help us create and publish content most relevant to you.
    • Where you have opted in by ticking the relevant box on our contact form, to serve you personalized and direct advertising (regarding LGE’s products and services) when you browse online.

    Please take into account that this data processing implies analysis of your customer profile to establish your preferences and therefore which products and services are most suitable for your business when sending you information. For example, based on your profile setting and browsing history (i.e., depending on the products or services you searched), we will make you suggestions on products that we believe may interest you.
    You may choose not to receive, or unsubscribe from, our direct advertising services by unchecking the appropriate box provided at the time when your Personal Information is collected, by using the ‘Unsubscribe’ link provided at the bottom of marketing emails, or by directly contacting us using the contact details provided at “Contacting LGE” in the section below. As noted in the Your Rights section below, you have the right to object to the use of personal data for direct marketing purposes at any time.
    We may combine information obtained from the Sites, including personal information, with information that you provide to us by other means, for purposes consistent with this Privacy Policy.
    We use your Personal Information for these purposes on the lawful basis that such use of your personal information is necessary for LGE: (i) to fulfil a contract that we have in place with you, for example, to deliver the products or services you have purchased from us, (ii) for the purposes of our or a third party’s legitimate interests (including our legitimate commercial and related interests, such as understanding our customers and potential customers and providing you with information on our products and services), (iii) for compliance with a legal obligation to which we are subject, or (iv) where you have given us your consent.

  4. 4. Sharing and Disclosure of Information

    The following are some examples of how we may share or disclose your Personal Information:
    • To fulfil a service to you.For example, if you purchase or download an item from the Sites we may share your Personal Information in order to provide the item to you. In addition, if you email us a question, we may use your email address to process your request and respond to your question. In addition, if you purchase a product via the Sites, we may need to share your data with third parties in order to have that product delivered to you and installed as you requested. Also, if you are entering a competition or prize draw, we may use your Personal Information in order to fulfil the terms of that promotion.
    • To our affiliates and subsidiaries around the world for the purposes described in this Privacy Policy.The term "affiliates" or "subsidiaries" refers to group companies who may be using LG name or who has common ownership or control such as LG CNS, LG Electronics France S.A.S. or LG Electronics U.K. Ltd. LGE may share your personal and non-personal information with these parties to the extent this is necessary or reasonable to provide our services and to fulfil the purposes set out in section 3 above or described in the privacy policies relating to our other services.
    • To selected third-parties including:
      1. 1) Service providers, agents or independent contractors who help us maintain our Sites and provide other administrative services to us (including, but not limited to, data processing, order processing and fulfilment, customer service, maintaining and analyzing data, and sending customer communications on LGE's behalf), such as Oracle Corporation.
      2. 2) Business partners where necessary, to enable you access to services you request or sign up for through our products or to any promotional material related to these services, such as our distributors and system integrators in order to provide you with product quotations, warranty service or other maintenance & repair services.
      3. 3) Other third-parties to provide you with promotional or marketing communications, which we feel you are interested in or may be relevant to you. This is only if you have opted in to receiving such communications and you may opt out at any time by writing to us or clicking an opt-out link at the bottom of any third party marketing emails
      4. 4) Other third-parties to provide you with personalized advertising, which you may be interested in or may be relevant to you. This will only occur where you have opted in to receiving such personalized advertising. You may opt out at any time by writing to or emailing or notifying us that you no longer wish to see personalized advertising from LGE as you browse online.
      5. 5) To comply with the law or in the good faith belief that such action is necessary in order to conform to the requirements of law or comply with legal process served on us, protect and defend our rights or property or act in urgent circumstances to protect the personal safety of our end users.
      6. 6) To third parties as part of any corporate reorganization process including, but not limited to, mergers, acquisitions, and sales of all or substantially all of our assets.
      7. 7) To protect against potential fraud, we may verify with third parties the information collected from the Sites. In the course of such verification, we may receive Personal Information about you from such services.
      8. 8) To strategic partners, agents or other unaffiliated parties, but only with your additional express consent. These parties may use your Personal Information to contact you with an offer or advertisement related to a product or service.
      Except as described in this Privacy Policy or at the time we request the information, we do not otherwise use, share or otherwise disclose your Personal Information to any third parties. LGE will take commercially reasonable steps in order to ensure any such third parties treat your Personal Information securely.

  5. 5. Retention

    Your Personal Information will be retained for as long is reasonably necessary for the purposes listed in this Privacy Policy and these are either for legitimate business interests, as required by law or as necessary to perform a service to you. To determine the appropriate retention period for your Personal Information, we consider the amount, nature and sensitivity of the Personal Information, the potential risk of harm from unauthorised use or disclosure of your Personal Information, the purposes for which we process your Personal Information and whether we can achieve those purposes through other means, and the applicable legal, regulatory, tax, accounting or other requirements. Please contact us for further details of applicable retention periods. We may anonymize your Personal Information and retain this information for statistical purposes without time limits. Once anonymized, this will no longer constitute Personal Information and will not identify you individually.

  6. 6. Security

    We take the protection of your information seriously and we have in place safeguards designed to protect the information we collect through our Services. However, please note that although we take reasonable steps to protect your information, no website, Internet transmission, computer system, or wireless connection is completely secure.

  7. 7. Protecting the Privacy of Minors under the age of 18

    LGE does not knowingly collect or solicit Personal Information from anyone under the age of 18 or knowingly allow such persons to use the Sites. Should we learn or be notified that we have collected information from users under the age of 18, we will promptly delete such personal information. If you are under 18 please do not attempt to register on the Sites or send us any Personal Information.

  8. 8. Changes to this Privacy Policy

    We reserve the right to change this Privacy Policy from time to time in our sole discretion. When we do, we will also revise the "Last Updated" date at the top of this Privacy Policy and only where appropriate, this may be communicated to you via email. Please check back frequently to see any updates or changes to our Privacy Policy.

  9. 9. Direct Marketing

    From time to time, we communicate with users who subscribe to our services via email or text message to alert you to special offers, updated information and other new products or services from LGE, or other third parties, or to forward promotional materials to you. We provide you the opportunity to exercise an opt-out choice if you do not want to continue receiving these marketing communications from us. The opt-out choice may be exercised by checking or un-checking the appropriate box provided at the points where Personal Information is collected, by using the ‘Unsubscribe’ link provided at the bottom of marketing emails, or by contacting us using the contact details provided at [https://www.lg.com/global/business/non-eu/privacy]. If you request discontinuation of marketing information, we will process your unsubscription as soon as possible, but please be aware that in some circumstances you may receive a few more messages until the unsubscription is processed, especially on the date of your unsubscription. Where you have unsubscribed, we may also need to retain your email address in order for us to ensure you do not receive marketing communications after you have unsubscribed.

  10. 10. International Transfer of Information

    Your use of our Services will involve the transfer, storage, and processing of your personal information within and outside of your country of residence, consistent with this Privacy Policy. In particular, your personal information will be transferred to the Republic of Korea and the United States. Please note that data protection laws and other laws of countries to which your information may be transferred might not be as comprehensive as those in your country.
    [For European Residents]
    If you are in the EEA (European Economic Area, that is in the European Union and Iceland, Lichtenstein, Norway), UK or Switzerland, we will transfer your personal information to other countries outside the EEA, UK or Switzerland, including the Republic of Korea and the United States. European Union Law recognises the Republic of Korea as adequately protecting personal information. However, where we transfer your personal information to a jurisdiction which is not considered adequate by applicable law, we will take appropriate measures, in compliance with applicable laws, to ensure that your personal information remains protected. Such measures include for instance the use of model clauses which have been approved by the EU, UK and Switzerland. In some instances, we will rely on your explicit consent, where this is appropriate. To request more information or obtain a copy of the contractual agreements or other safeguards in place, use the contact details set out in the “Contacting LGE” section below.

  11. 11. Your Rights

    You have the right to: (i) request information on and access to all the Personal Information we hold about you; (ii) request that any inaccurate Personal Information we hold be corrected; (iii) to limit or object to certain types of processing of your Personal Information we carry out (including the right to opt-out of any direct marketing) and withdraw any consent you have granted us; (iv) request that we delete the Personal Information we hold about you; and (v) to request a copy of your Personal Information in a machine readable, commonly used format (or to request we transfer your Personal Information in such a format to a third party service provider). Whilst some of these rights can be exercised by you directly through our Sites, many of the rights, such as those relating to requests to delete your personal data, will need to be submitted to us via email at: [global-b2b-dpo@lge.com]. We will consider such responses and respond to you within 30 days. We may also require verification of your identity for providing a copy of your information as permitted by law. Please note, there are a number of limitations to these rights, and there may be circumstances where we are not able to comply with your request.

  12. 12. Contacting LGE about this Privacy Policy

    If you have any questions or comments about this Privacy Policy or LGE’s processing of your personal information, please contact us at [global-b2b-dpo@lge.com].
    You also have the right to lodge a complaint with the data protection authority in the country in which you live, although we would encourage you to first contact us directly to resolve any concerns.
    If you have any specific questions, please contact us (global-b2b-dpo@lge.com)

Last Updated: 09 / 16 / 2025

  1. 1. Introduction

    This Privacy Policy explains how LG Electronics, Inc. ("LGE", "we", "us", "our") processes any personal information we collect from you, or that you provide to us where you are acting in a business ("B2B") capacity or on behalf of your employer. Please read the following carefully to understand our views and practices regarding your personal information and how we will treat it. This Privacy Policy applies to [https://www.lg.com/global/business/eu/privacy] and any other websites and services controlled by LGE where this Privacy Policy is posted or referenced (collectively, the "Sites"). This Privacy Policy does not relate to information that is posted or provided by third parties. This Privacy Policy also does not apply to personal information which we collect from you where you are using our products, services or accessing our sites as a consumer.
    LG Electronics, Inc. is the data controller of your personal information. This is the entity which determines how and why your personal information is processed. LG Electronics Inc. is responsible for operating the Sites in your country and, consequently, responsible for the processing of personal information about you that may be collected through the Sites.
    The Sites may provide access to websites and links to other services owned and operated by third parties. These third-party services are outside the scope of this Privacy Policy and have their own policies that apply to the collection, use, and sharing of information in connection with their services. We encourage you to read those policies. LGE is not responsible or liable for the privacy practices of such third parties.

    Personal Information
    "Personal Information" is information that identifies you personally, or information from which you are identifiable, such as your name, address / country of residence, telephone number, email address, company name or your IP address, Cookies, and similar technologies where this information can be combined with other information to identify you.

  2. 2. Information Collected

    We may collect the following types of information from visitors to the Sites:

    1. (1) Submitted Information

      LGE may collect and store the Personal Information that you have provided to us. Below are some examples of the Personal Information we may collect on the Sites:
      • We may collect your first and last name, job function, job title, work email address, phone number, region, country of residence, company name, company region, industrial sector, product group, budget or timeline if you contact us with an enquiry regarding, or express an interest in purchasing, our products or services;
      • We may also collect this information when you participate in our promotional campaigns, trade shows, exhibitions, or other marketing or offline events, including where you provide your details through registration forms, surveys, or business card submissions;
      • We may additionally collect your billing information and mailing address if you purchase a product or service on the Sites;
      • We may additionally collect your mailing address and registration details about your LGE product if you submit a request for warranty services via LG.com, for example, where you request to have the LGE product repaired;
      • We may collect registration details about a product or any hardware that you purchase from LGE and this information may be tied to your name, job title, work email address, phone number, company name, billing information, mailing address, industrial sector, product group, budget and/or timeline;
      • We may collect your first and last name, work email address and billing information if you download information from a Site;
      • We may collect communication records when you communicate with our customer service staff or other LG Group staff, including but not limited to customer service contact form or online chat, we will process these communications and other information required to respond to your queries and satisfy your requests. and
      • We may collect details of a claim you have made under a product warranty from one of our Authorised Service Centres, for example, where you have taken your product to an Authorised Service Centre in order for it to be repaired.

      The above list is not exhaustive but provides examples of the Personal Information that may be collected on the Sites where provided by you. If you do not want LGE to collect your Personal Information, please do not provide it to us, but it may be necessary to fulfil a service to you.

    2. (2) Device and Usage Information

      We may also collect information about how you use the Sites, explained below:
      • Cookies. We may collect cookies - small text files containing a string of alphanumeric characters – and other tracking technologies. LGE may use both session cookies and persistent cookies. A session cookie disappears after you close your browser. A persistent cookie remains after you close your browser and may be used by your browser on subsequent visits to the service. Please note that if you delete, or choose not to accept cookies, you may not be able to utilize certain features of the service to their full potential.
        When you have consented to the placing of third party cookies for the purpose of personalized advertising, third parties may use cookies to collect personal information about your online activities across different websites and mobile applications over time in order to be able to target and serve such personalised advertising. The information collected in these circumstances may include IP address, MAC Address, UUID and Country Code.
      • Product Information. We may collect registration information or other details about a product or service that you purchase or ask customer service through the Sites such as product code, model number, product category, F/W and S/W. Unless this information is tied to your account, name or address, it is not considered personally identifiable.
      • Statistical Data. We may collect information about the device you use to access our Sites (e.g. your computer, mobile phone, personal electronic device, and all other similar electronic or mobile devices), including, where available, your IP address, operating system and browser type. This information is used for system administration purposes and to producing aggregated statistical data users' browsing actions and patterns. The aggregated data does not directly identify individuals. However, some of the information we collect—such as IP address—may be considered personal data under applicable laws. Where this is the case, we process such data in accordance with applicable legal requirements.

  3. 3. Use of Information and Grounds for Processing

    We may use your information that is collected on the Sites for the following purposes:
    • To provide information on our products and services;
    • To deliver products or services;
    • To complete a transaction or service requested by you;
    • To fulfil a warranty or repair request you have submitted;
    • To analyze, review, and improve the products or services we offer, to understand how customers are using the products and service, and to develop new products and services;
    • To ensure the Sites are relevant to your needs and you experience user-friendly navigation;
    • To notify you about a material change to this privacy policy, if necessary;
    • To contact you in response to sign up forms such as Contact Us, Enquiry to Buy or other enquiries;
    • To protect and defend our rights and property, including by way of legal proceedings;
    • To ensure compliance with legal obligations and regulatory requirements; and
    • For our internal administrative and record keeping processes (e.g. management of website accounts, logging of queries etc.).
    In addition, if and to the extent that you have explicitly agreed to receive marketing information and to profiling activities, we also use your information for the following purposes:
    • To alert you to special offers, updated information and other new products or services from LGE, or other third parties, or to forward promotional materials to you via SMS, email, text messages and on social network services; and
    • To help us create and publish content most relevant to you.
    • Where you have opted in by ticking the relevant box on our contact form, to serve you personalized and direct advertising (regarding LGE’s products and services) when you browse online.

    Please take into account that this data processing implies analysis of your customer profile to establish your preferences and therefore which products and services are most suitable for your business when sending you information. For example, based on your profile setting and browsing history (i.e., depending on the products or services you searched), we will make you suggestions on products that we believe may interest you.
    You may choose not to receive, or unsubscribe from, our direct advertising services by unchecking the appropriate box provided at the time when your Personal Information is collected, by using the ‘Unsubscribe’ link provided at the bottom of marketing emails, or by directly contacting us using the contact details provided at “Contacting LGE” in the section below. As noted in the Your Rights section below, you have the right to object to the use of personal data for direct marketing purposes at any time.
    We may combine information obtained from the Sites, including personal information, with information that you provide to us by other means, for purposes consistent with this Privacy Policy.
    We use your Personal Information for these purposes on the lawful basis that such use of your personal information is necessary for LGE: (i) to fulfil a contract that we have in place with you, for example, to deliver the products or services you have purchased from us, (ii) for the purposes of our or a third party’s legitimate interests (including our legitimate commercial and related interests, such as understanding our customers and potential customers and providing you with information on our products and services), (iii) for compliance with a legal obligation to which we are subject, or (iv) where you have given us your consent.
    Where we rely on our legitimate interests, we have carried out a balancing test to consider what the impact of the processing will be on individuals and to determine whether individuals‘ interests outweigh our interests in the processing taking place. You can obtain more information about this balancing test by using the contact details at the end of this Privacy Policy.

  4. 4. Sharing and Disclosure of Information

    The following are some examples of how we may share or disclose your Personal Information:
    • To fulfil a service to you. For example, if you purchase or download an item from the Sites we may share your Personal Information in order to provide the item to you. In addition, if you email us a question, we may use your email address to process your request and respond to your question. In addition, if you purchase a product via the Sites, we may need to share your data with third parties in order to have that product delivered to you and installed as you requested. Also, if you are entering a competition or prize draw, we may use your Personal Information in order to fulfil the terms of that promotion.
    • To our affiliates and subsidiaries around the world for the purposes described in this Privacy Policy. The term "affiliates" or "subsidiaries" refers to group companies who may be using LG name or who has common ownership or control such as LG CNS, LG Electronics France S.A.S. or LG Electronics U.K. Ltd. LGE may share your personal and non-personal information with these parties to the extent this is necessary or reasonable to provide our services and to fulfil the purposes set out in section 3 above or described in the privacy policies relating to our other services.
    • To selected third-parties including:
      1. 1) Service providers, agents or independent contractors who help us maintain our Sites and provide other administrative services to us (including, but not limited to, data processing, order processing and fulfilment, customer service, maintaining and analyzing data, and sending customer communications on LGE's behalf), such as Oracle Corporation.
      2. 2) Business partners where necessary, to enable you access to services you request or sign up for through our products or to any promotional material related to these services, such as our distributors and system integrators in order to provide you with product quotations, warranty service or other maintenance & repair services.
      3. 3) Other third-parties to provide you with promotional or marketing communications, which we feel you are interested in or may be relevant to you. This is only if you have opted in to receiving such communications and you may opt out at any time by writing to us or clicking an opt-out link at the bottom of any third party marketing emails
      4. 4) Other third-parties to provide you with personalized advertising, which you may be interested in or may be relevant to you. This will only occur where you have opted in to receiving such personalized advertising. You may opt out at any time by writing to or emailing us at dpo-eu@lge.com and notifying us that you no longer wish to see personalized advertising from LGE as you browse online.
      5. 5) To comply with the law or in the good faith belief that such action is necessary in order to conform to the requirements of law or comply with legal process served on us, protect and defend our rights or property or act in urgent circumstances to protect the personal safety of our end users.
      6. 6) To third parties as part of any corporate reorganization process including, but not limited to, mergers, acquisitions, and sales of all or substantially all of our assets.
      7. 7) To protect against potential fraud, we may verify with third parties the information collected from the Sites. In the course of such verification, we may receive Personal Information about you from such services.
      8. 8) To strategic partners, agents or other unaffiliated parties, but only with your additional express consent. These parties may use your Personal Information to contact you with an offer or advertisement related to a product or service.
      Except as described in this Privacy Policy or at the time we request the information, we do not otherwise use, share or otherwise disclose your Personal Information to any third parties. LGE will take commercially reasonable steps in order to ensure any such third parties treat your Personal Information securely.

  5. 5. Retention

    Your Personal Information will be retained for as long is reasonably necessary for the purposes listed in this Privacy Policy and these are either for legitimate business interests, as required by law or as necessary to perform a service to you. To determine the appropriate retention period for your Personal Information, we consider the amount, nature and sensitivity of the Personal Information, the potential risk of harm from unauthorised use or disclosure of your Personal Information, the purposes for which we process your Personal Information and whether we can achieve those purposes through other means, and the applicable legal, regulatory, tax, accounting or other requirements. Please contact us for further details of applicable retention periods. We may anonymize your Personal Information and retain this information for statistical purposes without time limits. Once anonymized, this will no longer constitute Personal Information and will not identify you individually.

  6. 6. International Transfer of Information

    Your use of our Services will involve the transfer, storage, and processing of your personal information within and outside of your country of residence, consistent with this Privacy Policy. In particular, your personal information will be transferred to the Republic of Korea. Please note that data protection laws and other laws of countries to which your information may be transferred might not be as comprehensive as those in your country.
    [For European Residents]
    If you are in the EEA (European Economic Area, that is in the European Union and Iceland, Lichtenstein, Norway), UK or Switzerland, we will transfer your personal information to other countries outside the EEA, UK or Switzerland, including the Republic of Korea and the United States. European Union Law recognises the Republic of Korea as adequately protecting personal information. However, where we transfer your personal information to a jurisdiction which is not considered adequate by applicable law, we will take appropriate measures, in compliance with applicable laws, to ensure that your personal information remains protected. Such measures include for instance the use of model clauses which have been approved by the EU, UK and Switzerland. In some instances, we will rely on your explicit consent, where this is appropriate. To request more information or obtain a copy of the contractual agreements or other safeguards in place, use the contact details set out in the “Contacting LGE” section below.

  7. 7. Your Rights

    You have the right to: (i) request information on and access to all the Personal Information we hold about you; (ii) request that any inaccurate Personal Information we hold be corrected; (iii) to limit or object to certain types of processing of your Personal Information we carry out (including the right to opt-out of any direct marketing) and withdraw any consent you have granted us; (iv) request that we delete the Personal Information we hold about you; and (v) to request a copy of your Personal Information in a machine readable, commonly used format (or to request we transfer your Personal Information in such a format to a third party service provider). Whilst some of these rights can be exercised by you directly through our Sites, many of the rights, such as those relating to requests to delete your personal data, will need to be submitted to us via email at: [dpo-eu@lge.com]. We will consider such responses and respond to you within 30 days. We may also require verification of your identity for providing a copy of your information as permitted by law. Please note, there are a number of limitations to these rights, and there may be circumstances where we are not able to comply with your request.

  8. 8. Security

    We take the protection of your information seriously and we have in place safeguards designed to protect the information we collect through our Services. However, please note that although we take reasonable steps to protect your information, no website, Internet transmission, computer system, or wireless connection is completely secure.

  9. 9. Protecting the Privacy of Minors under the age of 18

    LGE does not knowingly collect or solicit Personal Information from anyone under the age of 18 or knowingly allow such persons to use the Sites. Should we learn or be notified that we have collected information from users under the age of 18, we will promptly delete such personal information. If you are under 18 please do not attempt to register on the Sites or send us any Personal Information.

  10. 10. Changes to this Privacy Policy

    We reserve the right to change this Privacy Policy from time to time in our sole discretion. When we do, we will also revise the "Last Updated" date at the top of this Privacy Policy and only where appropriate, this may be communicated to you via email. Please check back frequently to see any updates or changes to our Privacy Policy.

  11. 11. Contacting LGE about this Privacy Policy

    If you have any questions or comments about this Privacy Policy or LGE’s processing of your personal information, please contact us at [dpo-eu@lge.com].
    You also have the right to lodge a complaint with the data protection authority in the country in which you live, although we would encourage you to first contact us directly to resolve any concerns.
    If you have any specific questions, please contact us (EU Data Controller) at:
    European Data Protection Officer
    [LG Electronics Deutschland GmbH Alfred-Herrhausen-Allee 3-5, 65760 Eschborn +49(0)6196.5821.141] [dpo-eu@lge.com]

Last Updated: 09 / 16 / 2025

Direct Marketing

From time to time, we communicate with users who subscribe to our services via email or text message to alert you to special offers, updated information and other new products or services from LGE, or other third parties, or to forward promotional materials to you. We provide you the opportunity to exercise an opt-out choice if you do not want to continue receiving these marketing communications from us. The opt-out choice may be exercised by checking or un-checking the appropriate box provided at the points where Personal Information is collected, by using the ‘Unsubscribe’ link provided at the bottom of marketing emails, or by contacting us using the contact details provided at [https://www.lg.com/global/business/eu/privacy]. If you request discontinuation of marketing information, we will process your unsubscription as soon as possible, but please be aware that in some circumstances you may receive a few more messages until the unsubscription is processed, especially on the date of your unsubscription. Where you have unsubscribed, we may also need to retain your email address in order for us to ensure you do not receive marketing communications after you have unsubscribed.

Last Updated: 09 / 16 / 2025

  1. This policy applies to the deposit of cookies by the websites and services (hereinafter collectively, the “Sites”) managed by LG Electronics Inc. (“LGE”, “we”, “our” or “us”) [LG Twin tower, 128 Yeoui—daero, Yeongdeungpo-gu, Seoul, Republic of Korea]. The Sites use cookies. Below you will find information about cookies and how to limit them. With the exception of cookies strictly necessary for the provision and proper functioning of the Sites, you can choose whether or not to consent to the deposit of cookies via our dedicated banner or by following the instructions below.

    What is a cookie?

    When browsing the Sites, cookies or similar technologies such as "web beacons", SDKs, pixels or others (together, hereinafter "cookies") may be placed on the device from which you access the Sites, such as your computer or mobile phone or tablet. Cookies can record information relating to navigation on our Sites (the pages you have consulted, the date and time of the consultation, etc.) that we can read during your subsequent visits. Cookies are text files containing small amounts of information which are downloaded to your computer or mobile device when you visit a website. Cookies are then sent back to the originating website on each subsequent visit, or to another website that recognises that cookie. Cookies are useful because they allow a website to recognise a user’s device. Cookies do lots of different jobs, like letting you navigate between pages efficiently, remembering your preferences, and generally improving the user experience. They can also help to ensure that adverts you see online are more relevant to you and your interests.

  2. What cookies do we use on the Sites?

    We use the following cookies.

    1. 1) Strictly necessary cookies.

      These are cookies that are required for the operation of our Sites. They include, for example, cookies that enable you to log into secure areas of our Sites. These cookies may allows the website to distinguish you as an individual visitor from all other visitors on the website. These cookies are used to maintain a server session to enable functions you have requested. This category of cookies cannot be disabled. If you configure your browser to refuse these cookies, certain services of the Sites will not be provided optimally, or even cannot be provided to you.

    2. 2) Functional cookies (Preferences Cookies).

      These are used to recognise you when you return to our Sites. These cookies are used to provide you with convenient features, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing. This enables us to personalise our content for you and remember your preferences (for example, your choice of language or region). These cookies may allows the website to distinguish you as an individual visitor from all other visitors on the website. These cookies are used to maintain a server session to enable functions you have requested. All the information that these cookies collect is anonymous and is only used to improve how the Sites work.
      If you do not allow these cookies, we will not be able to continue to analyze the functionality of our Sites and suggest personalized content to you.

    3. 3) Analytics Cookies (Performance Cookies).

      These cookies allow us to continue to improve the features of our Sites through traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content to you. They allow us to recognise and count the number of visitors and to see how visitors move around our website when they are using it. This helps us to improve the way our website works, for example, by ensuring that users are finding what they are looking for easily. All the information that these cookies collect is anonymous and is only used to improve how the Sites work. However, the third party providing these statistical services, Google Analytics, does process personal data about you in order to provide us with aggregated data about our website visitors.

      If you do not allow these cookies, we will not be able to continue to analyze the functionality of our Sites and suggest personalized content to you.

      Our website uses Google Analytics cookies. Information collected by Google Analytics cookies will be transmitted to and stored by Google on servers in the United States of America in accordance with its privacy practices. You can access Google's privacy policy at https://policies.google.com/privacy. You can completely disable Google Analytics for your browser by visiting the following link https://tools.google.com/dlpage/gaoptout.

    4. 4) Advertising Cookies (Marketing Cookies).

      These cookies allow us to present you with advertisements and other content that we believe best matches your interests and digital behavior. These cookies may be placed on our Sites by our advertising partners. They may also be used by these companies to profile your interests and show you relevant advertisements on other sites.

      If you do not allow these cookies, you will not be able to receive personalised advertising.

  3. How to manage, disable or delete cookies?

    You may, at any time, give or withdraw your consent to the deposit of the cookies referred to above (except for strictly necessary cookies) by clicking on "Change your cookie setting" from any page of our Sites.
    You may also disable cookies by activating the setting on your browser that allows you to refuse the setting of all or some cookies. However, if you use your browser settings to disable all cookies (including strictly necessary cookies) you may not be able to access all or parts of the Sites.
    Disabling a cookie or category of cookie does not delete the cookie from your browser. You will need to do this separately within your browser.
    If you would like to make changes to your cookie settings, please go to the 'Options' or 'Preferences' menu of your browser. Alternatively, go to the 'Help' option in your browser for more details.
    To learn more about the cookie settings for your browser, please select the links below:

  4. Modification of the Cookies Policy

    The present Cookie Policy may be updated by LGE; however, we will inform you of any important changes by means of a notice published on the Sites with a reasonable notice, in order to give you time, if necessary, to stop using the Sites. It is important that you always check for updates to the Policy, as we may change it from time to time to reflect changes in our use of cookies. Check the date at of the Policy to see when it was last changed.

  5. More Information about Privacy

    For more information about cookies, as well as your privacy, please refer to the Privacy Policy.

  6. How do we use Cookies and how long do they last?

    We are using Cookies for the purposes set out below. If in the future we use others for the purpose of providing more and better services, you will be informed of this.

  7. ※ Cookie list

    CategoryCookieHostDescriptionDuration
    Functional CookiesLG5_B2B_RecentlyViewlg.comTo show recently viewed products for each user (B2B)Session
    Functional Cookiesmboxlg.comUsed by Adobe Target to generate dynamic content in a marketing box on the page. Contains the following values: PC ID - ID for visitor's browser. Removed when cookie deleted. Session ID - A unique ID for a user session. Check - checks if cookies are supported. Set on each page load.A few seconds
    Functional Cookiesat_checklg.comUsed by Adobe Target to check if cookies are enabled/supported on the browserSession
    Functional Cookies_gd#############lg.comThis cookie contains no identifying information and is used for diagnostic purposes by Impact Radius, a service we use to track signup commissions for our affiliate program. We have categorized it under Functionality because it is necessary for the operation of our affiliate program.Session
    Functional CookiesLGGP1_CompareCartwww.lg.comUsed for Compare function for B2C products.Session
    Functional CookiesGLOBAL_implicitStrictOpenFlagwww.lg.comThis cookie is used to recognise you when you return to our website and does not collect information that can identify you.Session
    Functional CookiesLGGP1_SearchResultwww.lg.comCookie for the search function on the GNB or search results pageSession
    Functional Cookiesmboxwww.lg.comUsed by Adobe Target to generate dynamic content in a marketing box on the page. Contains the following values: PC ID - ID for visitor's browser. Removed when cookie deleted. Session ID - A unique ID for a user session. Check - checks if cookies are supported. Set on each page load.Session
    Functional Cookiesat_checkwww.lg.comUsed by Adobe Target to check if cookies are enabled/supported on the browserSession
    Functional CookiesLGGP1_B2B_CompareCartwww.lg.comUsed for Compare function for B2B productsSession
    Functional CookiesSCOUTERgscs.lge.comThis cookie is set by "Scouter", which is system monitoring tool of GSCS, and it’s used to analyze the log data.399 Days
    Functional CookiesELOQUAb2bmkt.lge.comEloqua Business Marketing platform - this cookie collects and transfers contact info from webforms to internal databases.394 Days
    Advertising Cookies_ttplg.comTo measure and improve the performance of your advertising campaigns and to personalize the user's experience (including ads) on TikTok.389 Days
    Advertising CookiesAMCV_91F51CFE532954550A490D45%40AdobeOrgwww.lg.comThis is a pattern type cookie name associated with Adobe Marketing Cloud. It stores a unique visitor identifier, and uses an organisation identifier to allow a company to track users across their domains and services.Session
    Advertising Cookiesgpv_p73lg.comUsed to collect information for analytics purposes.A few seconds
    Advertising CookiesAMCVS_91F51CFE532954550A490D45%40AdobeOrgwww.lg.comThis cookie is used to personalise our sites, deliver customized advertisements to you, or contact you directly where you have separately consented to such communications.Session
    Advertising Cookies_tt_enable_cookielg.comThis cookie is used to personalise our sites, deliver customized advertisements to you, or contact you directly where you have separately consented to such communications.389 Days
    Advertising CookiesTTDOptOutOfDataSale.adsrvr.orgThis cookie is used to personalise our sites, deliver customized advertisements to you, or contact you directly where you have separately consented to such communications.1825 Days
    Advertising Cookies_fbplg.comUsed by Facebook to deliver a series of advertisement products such as real time bidding from third party advertisers89 Days
    Advertising CookiesAMCV_91F51CFE532954550A490D45%40AdobeOrglg.comThis is a pattern type cookie name associated with Adobe Marketing Cloud. It stores a unique visitor identifier, and uses an organisation identifier to allow a company to track users across their domains and services.729 Days
    Advertising CookiesAMCVS_91F51CFE532954550A490D45%40AdobeOrglg.comThis is a pattern type cookie name associated with Adobe Marketing Cloud. It stores a unique visitor identifier, and uses an organisation identifier.Session
    Advertising Cookiesfrfacebook.comContains browser and user unique ID combination, used for targeted advertising.89 Days
    Advertising Cookiespardotpi.pardot.comThis domain is owned by Pardot, a marketing automation platform which provides lead generation services to businesses.A few seconds
    Advertising CookiesNIDgoogle.comThis domain is owned by Google Inc. Although Google is primarily known as a search engine, the company provides a diverse range of products and services. Its main source of revenue however is advertising. Google tracks users extensively both through its own products and sites, and the numerous technologies embedded into many millions of websites around the world. It uses the data gathered from most of these services to profile the interests of web users and sell advertising space to organisations based on such interest profiles as well as aligning adverts to the content on the pages where its customer's adverts appear.182 Days
    Advertising Cookiesat_checkassets.adobedtm.comIf you know anything about this host and its uses please add your contributions here. A few seconds
    Advertising Cookiesdemdexdemdex.netThis cookie helps Adobe Audience Manger perform basic functions such as visitor identification, ID synchronization, segmentation, modeling, reporting, etc.179 Days
    Advertising Cookies_cc_dccrwdcntrl.netThis domain is owned by Lotame. The main business activity is: Data Management Platform - Targeting /Advertising269 Days
    Advertising Cookies_cc_idcrwdcntrl.netThis domain is owned by Lotame. The main business activity is: Data Management Platform - Targeting /Advertising269 Days
    Advertising Cookies_cc_cccrwdcntrl.netThis domain is owned by Lotame. The main business activity is: Data Management Platform - Targeting /AdvertisingSession
    Advertising Cookiesdpmdpm.demdex.netThis domain is owned by Adobe Audience Manager. The main business activity is online profiling for targeted marketing.Session
    Advertising Cookiesab_jid_BFESSmiao.baidu.comThis domain is associated with Baidu, a major Chinese search engine company, known for providing search services and advertising.399 Days
    Advertising Cookiesab_jidmiao.baidu.comThis domain is associated with Baidu, a major Chinese search engine company, known for providing search services and advertising.399 Days
    Advertising Cookiesab_bidmiao.baidu.comThis domain is associated with Baidu, a major Chinese search engine company, known for providing search services and advertising.399 Days
    Advertising CookiesAnalyticsSyncHistorylinkedin.comThis domain is owned by LinkedIn, the business networking platform. It typically acts as a third party host where website owners have placed one of its content sharing buttons in their pages, although its content and services can be embedded in other ways. Although such buttons add functionality to the website they are on, cookies are set regardless of whether or not the visitor has an active LinkedIn profile, or agreed to their terms and conditions. For this reason it is classified as a primarily tracking/targeting domain.29 Days
    Advertising Cookiesbcookielinkedin.comThis domain is owned by LinkedIn, the business networking platform. It typically acts as a third party host where website owners have placed one of its content sharing buttons in their pages, although its content and services can be embedded in other ways. Although such buttons add functionality to the website they are on, cookies are set regardless of whether or not the visitor has an active Linkedin profile, or agreed to their terms and conditions. For this reason it is classified as a primarily tracking/targeting domain.364 Days
    Advertising Cookieslidclinkedin.comThis domain is owned by LinkedIn, the business networking platform. It typically acts as a third party host where website owners have placed one of its content sharing buttons in their pages, although its content and services can be embedded in other ways. Although such buttons add functionality to the website they are on, cookies are set regardless of whether or not the visitor has an active Linkedin profile, or agreed to their terms and conditions. For this reason it is classified as a primarily tracking/targeting domain.A few seconds
    Advertising CookiesUserMatchHistorylinkedin.comThis domain is owned by LinkedIn, the business networking platform. It typically acts as a third party host where website owners have placed one of its content sharing buttons in their pages, although its content and services can be embedded in other ways. Although such buttons add functionality to the website they are on, cookies are set regardless of whether or not the visitor has an active Linkedin profile, or agreed to their terms and conditions. For this reason it is classified as a primarily tracking/targeting domain.Session
    Advertising Cookies__cf_bmlinkedin.comThis is a CloudFoundry cookieA few seconds
    Advertising Cookiesbscookiewww.linkedin.comThis domain is owned by LinkedIn, the business networking platform. It typically acts as a third party host where website owners have placed one of its content sharing buttons in their pages, although its content and services can be embedded in other ways. Although such buttons add functionality to the website they are on, cookies are set regardless of whether or not the visitor has an active Linkedin profile, or agreed to their terms and conditions. For this reason it is classified as a primarily tracking/targeting domain.Session
    Advertising Cookieseverest_session_v2everesttech.netThis domain is owned by Adobe. The main business activity is: AdvertisingSession
    Advertising Cookieseverest_g_v2everesttech.netThis domain is owned by Adobe. The main business activity is: Advertising364 Days
    Advertising CookiesBAIDUIDbaidu.comThis domain is owned by Baidu. The company provides advertising technology and services.364 Days
    Advertising CookiesBAIDUID_BFESSbaidu.comThis domain is owned by Baidu. The company provides advertising technology and services.364 Days
    Advertising Cookiesab_srbaidu.comThis domain is owned by Baidu. The company provides advertising technology and services.A few seconds
    Advertising CookiesELQSTATUSeloqua.comThis domain is owned by Oracle for the delivery of online marketing services that were previously branded under the Eloqua name.394 Days
    Advertising Cookies__Secure-YECyoutube.comYouTube is a Google owned platform for hosting and sharing videos. YouTube collects user data through videos embedded in websites, which is aggregated with profile data from other Google services in order to display targeted advertising to web visitors across a broad range of their own and other websites.A few seconds
    Advertising CookiesVISITOR_PRIVACY_METADATAyoutube.comYouTube is a Google owned platform for hosting and sharing videos. YouTube collects user data through videos embedded in websites, which is aggregated with profile data from other Google services in order to display targeted advertising to web visitors across a broad range of their own and other websites.179 Days
    Advertising CookiesYSCyoutube.comYouTube is a Google owned platform for hosting and sharing videos. YouTube collects user data through videos embedded in websites, which is aggregated with profile data from other Google services in order to display targeted advertising to web visitors across a broad range of their own and other websites.Session
    Advertising CookiesVISITOR_INFO1_LIVEyoutube.comThis cookie is used as a unique identifier to track viewing of videos179 Days
    Advertising Cookies__Secure-ROLLOUT_TOKENyoutube.comYouTube is a Google owned platform for hosting and sharing videos. YouTube collects user data through videos embedded in websites, which is aggregated with profile data from other Google services in order to display targeted advertising to web visitors across a broad range of their own and other websites.179 Days
    Advertising Cookiestest_cookiedoubleclick.netThis domain is owned by Doubleclick (Google). The main business activity is: Doubleclick is Googles real time bidding advertising exchangeSession
    Advertising CookiesIDEdoubleclick.netThis domain is owned by Doubleclick (Google). The main business activity is: Doubleclick is Googles real time bidding advertising exchange399 Days
    Advertising Cookiesreceive-cookie-deprecationdoubleclick.netThis domain is owned by Doubleclick (Google). The main business activity is: Doubleclick is Googles real time bidding advertising exchange179 Days
    Analytics CookiesBVBRANDIDlg.comThis cookie allows internal Bazaarvoice web analytics to be correlated to the same user for interactions within a particular client domain.364 Days
    Analytics CookiesFPGSIDlg.com"This cookie is set of FPID, _ga_xxxxxxxxxx and encrypted strings. This cookie is tracked in Header of HTTP request, same as FPID. It contains a sessional information to its user's behavior. As following compliances of GDPR and CCPA, this cookie is not only combinated from server-side tag manager container, but also from web front tag manager. The information collected through this cookie may also be used in combination with your registration data, so that we can suggest personalized content to you, including personalized advertising or direct marketing based on your interests."A few seconds
    Analytics Cookiess_invisitlg.comAdobe Site Catalyst cookie, counts the visits made by a user to the siteA few seconds
    Analytics CookiesBVBRANDSIDlg.comThis cookie allows internal Bazaarvoice web analytics to be correlated to the same user browsing session for interactions within a particular client domain.A few seconds
    Analytics CookiesBVBRANDSIDwww.lg.comThis cookie allows internal Bazaarvoice web analytics to be correlated to the same user browsing session for interactions within a particular client domain.Session
    Analytics Cookies_gat_UA-nnnnnnn-nnlg.comThis is a pattern type cookie set by Google Analytics, where the pattern element on the name contains the unique identity number of the account or website it relates to. It appears to be a variation of the _gat cookie which is used to limit the amount of data recorded by Google on high traffic volume websites.A few seconds
    Analytics CookiesBVBRANDIDwww.lg.comThis cookie allows us to recognise and count the number of visitors and to see how visitors move around our website when they are using it.Session
    Analytics Cookiess_cclg.comThis cookie is associated with the Adobe Site Catalyst. It determines whether cookies are enabled in the web browser.Session
    Analytics Cookiess_nrlg.comAdobe Site Catalyst cookie, stores date of visit and if visitor is new or returning29 Days
    Analytics Cookies_gidwww.lg.comThis cookie name is associated with Google Universal Analytics. This appears to be a new cookie and as of Spring 2017 no information is available from Google. It appears to store and update a unique value for each page visited._gidSession
    Analytics CookiesFPGSIDwww.lg.com"This cookie is set of FPID, _ga_xxxxxxxxxx and encrypted strings. This cookie is tracked in Header of HTTP request, same as FPID. It contains a sessional information to its user's behavior. As following compliances of GDPR and CCPA, this cookie is not only combinated from server-side tag manager container, but also from web front tag manager. The information collected through this cookie may also be used in combination with your registration data, so that we can suggest personalized content to you, including personalized advertising or direct marketing based on your interests."Session
    Analytics Cookiess_ppvllg.comThis cookie is set by Adobe Analytics to store information on the percentage of the page displayed to the end user.Session
    Analytics Cookiesbv_metricswww.lg.comThis cookie is used for performance diagnostic events for less than 1/1000th of users.A few seconds
    Analytics Cookies_ga_xxxxxxxxxxlg.comThis cookie is set to _ga and the Google Analytics data stream beacon and may be used for session calculations. The information collected through this cookie may also be used in conjunction with your registration data so that we can suggest personalized content to you, including personalized advertising or direct marketing based on your interests.399 Days
    Analytics Cookies_galg.com""This cookie name is associated with Google Universal Analytics - which is a significant update to Google"s more commonly used analytics service. This cookie is used to distinguish unique users by assigning a randomly generated number as a client identifier. It is included in each page request in a site and used to calculate visitor, session and campaign data for the sites analytics reports. By default it is set to expire after 2 years, although this is customisable by website owners._ga The information collected through this cookie may also be used in combination with your registration data, so that we can suggest personalized content to you, including personalized advertising or direct marketing based on your interests.""729 Days
    Analytics Cookies_gidlg.comThis cookie name is associated with Google Universal Analytics. This appears to be a new cookie and as of Spring 2017 no information is available from Google. It appears to store and update a unique value for each page visited._gidA few seconds
    Analytics CookiesGLOBAL_referrerUrlwww.lg.comThis cookie allows us to recognise and count the number of visitors and to see how visitors move around our website when they are using it.Session
    Analytics CookiesFPIDlg.com"This cookie is a 1st party cookie designated by the server, which is able to combine with UserAgent or user's access environment. It is derivated from the setting on server-side tag manager that forces a secure HttpOnly cookie replacing a javascript accessible cookie(_ga). This cookie is verified within HTTP communication between web front tag manager and server-side tag manager container, and tracked in Header of HTTP request toward the server. It is used to distinguish unique users in server-side data pipeline. The information collected through this cookie may also be used in combination with your registration data, so that we can suggest personalized content to you, including personalized advertising or direct marketing based on your interests."729 Days
    Analytics Cookies_gawww.lg.comThis cookie name is associated with Google Universal Analytics - which is a significant update to Google's more commonly used analytics service. This cookie is used to distinguish unique users by assigning a randomly generated number as a client identifier. It is included in each page request in a site and used to calculate visitor, session and campaign data for the sites analytics reports. By default it is set to expire after 2 years, although this is customisable by website owners._gaSession
    Analytics Cookies_ga_xxxxxxxxxxwww.lg.comThis cookie allows us to recognise and count the number of visitors and to see how visitors move around our website when they are using it.Session
    Analytics Cookiess_vnumlg.comAdobe Site catalyst cookie, track number of visits by a unique visitor 20 Days
    Analytics CookiesELQCOUNTRYeloqua.comThis domain is owned by Oracle for the delivery of online marketing services that were previously branded under the Eloqua name.Session
    Analytics CookiesELOQUAeloqua.comThis domain is owned by Oracle for the delivery of online marketing services that were previously branded under the Eloqua name.394 Days
    Strictly Necessary Cookiesttcsid_CHM2I0JC77UBJAEB4DD0lg.comThis cookie is required for the operation of our website.389 Days
    Strictly Necessary CookiesGLOBAL_LGCOM_ADVERTISINGwww.lg.comThis cookie is required for the operation of our website.Session
    Strictly Necessary CookiesOptanonConsentlg.comThis cookie is set by the cookie compliance solution from OneTrust. It stores information about the categories of cookies the site uses and whether visitors have given or withdrawn consent for the use of each category. This enables site owners to prevent cookies in each category from being set in the users browser, when consent is not given. The cookie has a normal lifespan of one year, so that returning visitors to the site will have their preferences remembered. It contains no information that can identify the site visitor.364 Days
    Strictly Necessary CookiesACCESS_TOKENlg.comThis cookie is used to obtain the permissions for users of the portal to allow for API access in order to retrieve information required to perform portal functions.A few seconds
    Strictly Necessary CookiesAKA_A2lg.comThis cookie is generally provided by Akamai and is used for the Advanced Acceleration feature, which enables DNS Prefetch and HTTP2 Push.Session
    Strictly Necessary CookiesGLOBAL_LGCOM_ANALYSIS_OF_SITElg.comThese cookies are required to use the pop-up window where the website visitor can choose to enable/disable cookies.364 Days
    Strictly Necessary CookiesGLOBAL_agreeCookiewww.lg.comThis cookie is required for the operation of our website.Session
    Strictly Necessary CookiesOptanonAlertBoxClosedlg.comThis cookie is set by websites using certain versions of the cookie law compliance solution from OneTrust. It is set after visitors have seen a cookie information notice and in some cases only when they actively close the notice down. It enables the website not to show the message more than once to a user. The cookie has a one year lifespan and contains no personal information.364 Days
    Strictly Necessary CookiesGLOBAL_LGCOM_ANALYSIS_OF_SITEwww.lg.comThis cookie is required for the operation of our website.Session
    Strictly Necessary CookiesOptanonConsentwww.lg.comThis cookie is set by the cookie compliance solution from OneTrust. It stores information about the categories of cookies the site uses and whether visitors have given or withdrawn consent for the use of each category. This enables site owners to prevent cookies in each category from being set in the users browser, when consent is not given. The cookie has a normal lifespan of one year, so that returning visitors to the site will have their preferences remembered. It contains no information that can identify the site visitor.Session
    Strictly Necessary Cookies_dc_gtm_UA-xxxxxxxxwww.lg.comThis cookie is required for the operation of our website.Session
    Strictly Necessary Cookiescoveo_visitorIdlg.comUser identification: identifying the same user across multiple sessions to provide a continuous personalized experience Data analytics: Record user search and click events for analysis Coveo ML model support: Coveo's machine learning model is utilized as data for learning user behavior data.365 Days
    Strictly Necessary CookiesLG5_RecentlyViewwww.lg.comThese cookies are essential for you to browse the App or Web and use its features, such as accessing secure areas of the site. Cookies that allow App or Web shops to hold your items in your cart while you are shopping online are an example of strictly necessary cookies. These cookies will generally be first-party session cookies. While it is not required to obtain consent for these cookies, what they do and why they are necessary should be explained to the user.Session
    Strictly Necessary Cookiescoveo-search-tokenwww.lg.comUser authentication token issued by LG.com users when they use search. userIds: For internal user identification, base64 is encrypted and stored. userGroup : Saves the userGroup value from the Order Management System and uses it as the key value of COVEO DictionaryField. Ex) If the user is a VIP usergroup, ec_price gets the VIP price to value.A few seconds
    Strictly Necessary CookiesGLOBAL_LGCOM_IMPROVEMENTSwww.lg.comThis cookie is required for the operation of our website.Session
    Strictly Necessary Cookiesat_plplistclickwww.lg.comThis cookie is required for the operation of our websiteSession
    Strictly Necessary CookiesGLOBAL_LGCOM_ADVERTISINGlg.comThese cookies are required to use the pop-up window where the website visitor can choose to enable/disable cookies.364 Days
    Strictly Necessary CookiesTEST_AMCV_COOKIE_WRITElg.comDetermines whether the user has accepted the cookie consent box.Session
    Strictly Necessary CookiesLG5_CST_RecentlyViewwww.lg.comThese cookies are essential for you to browse the App or Web and use its features, such as accessing secure areas of the site. Cookies that allow App or Web shops to hold your items in your cart while you are shopping online are an example of strictly necessary cookies. These cookies will generally be first-party session cookies. While it is not required to obtain consent for these cookies, what they do and why they are necessary should be explained to the user.Session
    Strictly Necessary CookiesSESSIONwww.lg.comIt's used to maintain the sessionSession
    Strictly Necessary CookiesLGGP1_SelectShopwww.lg.comThis cookie is for enabling multiple product purchase.Session
    Strictly Necessary CookiesNoCookielg.comSet when a user opts out of tracking or indicates that they are under the age of 13 (COPPA requirement). If NoCookie=true on either the client site or Bazaarvoice site, then existing tracking cookies are unset. This value is honored as long as the cookie exists.A few seconds
    Strictly Necessary Cookiesaffinitywww.lg.comThis feature is useful when you want to keep a user session on the same server and when session state is saved locally on the server for a user session. If the application can't handle cookie-based affinity, you can't use this feature. To use it, make sure that the clients support cookiesSession
    Strictly Necessary Cookies_dc_gtm_UA-xxxxxxxxlg.comThis cookie is associated with sites using Google Tag Manager to load other scripts and code into a page. Where it is used it may be regarded as Strictly Necessary as without it, other scripts may not function correctly. The end of the name is a unique number which is also an identifier for an associated Google Analytics account.A few seconds
    Strictly Necessary CookiesOptanonAlertBoxClosedwww.lg.comThis cookie is set by websites using certain versions of the cookie law compliance solution from OneTrust. It is set after visitors have seen a cookie information notice and in some cases only when they actively close the notice down. It enables the website not to show the message more than once to a user. The cookie has a normal lifespan of one year and contains no personal information.Session
    Strictly Necessary CookiesGLOBAL_LGCOM_IMPROVEMENTSlg.comThese cookies are required to use the pop-up window where the website visitor can choose to enable/disable cookies.364 Days
    Strictly Necessary CookiesL-VISITORgscs.lge.comThis cookie is required for the operation of our website.399 Days
    Strictly Necessary CookiesJSESSIONIDgscs.lge.comGeneral purpose platform session cookie, used by sites written in JSP. Usually used to maintain an anonymous user session by the server.Session
    Strictly Necessary CookiesLENA-UIDgscs.lge.comThis domain is owned by Pubmatic. It operates an advertising exchange platform where online publishers can sell targeted advertising space to media buyers using real time bidding.89 Days
    Strictly Necessary CookiesJSESSIONIDcyberir.koscom.co.krGeneral purpose platform session cookie, used by sites written in JSP. Usually used to maintain an anonymous user session by the server.Session