Privacy Policy

Functional Cookies LG5_B2B_RecentlyView lg.com To show recently viewed products for each user (B2B) Session

Functional Cookies mbox lg.com Used by Adobe Target to generate dynamic content in a marketing box on the page. Contains the following values: PC ID - ID for visitor's browser. Removed when cookie deleted. Session ID - A unique ID for a user session. Check - checks if cookies are supported. Set on each page load. A few seconds

Functional Cookies at_check lg.com Used by Adobe Target to check if cookies are enabled/supported on the browser Session

Functional Cookies _gd############# lg.com This cookie contains no identifying information and is used for diagnostic purposes by Impact Radius, a service we use to track signup commissions for our affiliate program. We have categorized it under Functionality because it is necessary for the operation of our affiliate program. Session

Functional Cookies LGGP1_CompareCart www.lg.com Used for Compare function for B2C products. Session

Functional Cookies GLOBAL_implicitStrictOpenFlag www.lg.com This cookie is used to recognise you when you return to our website and does not collect information that can identify you. Session

Functional Cookies LGGP1_SearchResult www.lg.com Cookie for the search function on the GNB or search results page Session

Functional Cookies mbox www.lg.com Used by Adobe Target to generate dynamic content in a marketing box on the page. Contains the following values: PC ID - ID for visitor's browser. Removed when cookie deleted. Session ID - A unique ID for a user session. Check - checks if cookies are supported. Set on each page load. Session

Functional Cookies at_check www.lg.com Used by Adobe Target to check if cookies are enabled/supported on the browser Session

Functional Cookies LGGP1_B2B_CompareCart www.lg.com Used for Compare function for B2B products Session

Functional Cookies SCOUTER gscs.lge.com This cookie is set by "Scouter", which is system monitoring tool of GSCS, and it’s used to analyze the log data. 399 Days

Functional Cookies ELOQUA b2bmkt.lge.com Eloqua Business Marketing platform - this cookie collects and transfers contact info from webforms to internal databases. 394 Days

Advertising Cookies _ttp lg.com To measure and improve the performance of your advertising campaigns and to personalize the user's experience (including ads) on TikTok. 389 Days

Advertising Cookies AMCV_91F51CFE532954550A490D45%40AdobeOrg www.lg.com This is a pattern type cookie name associated with Adobe Marketing Cloud. It stores a unique visitor identifier, and uses an organisation identifier to allow a company to track users across their domains and services. Session

Advertising Cookies gpv_p73 lg.com Used to collect information for analytics purposes. A few seconds

Advertising Cookies AMCVS_91F51CFE532954550A490D45%40AdobeOrg www.lg.com This cookie is used to personalise our sites, deliver customized advertisements to you, or contact you directly where you have separately consented to such communications. Session

Advertising Cookies _tt_enable_cookie lg.com This cookie is used to personalise our sites, deliver customized advertisements to you, or contact you directly where you have separately consented to such communications. 389 Days

Advertising Cookies TTDOptOutOfDataSale .adsrvr.org This cookie is used to personalise our sites, deliver customized advertisements to you, or contact you directly where you have separately consented to such communications. 1825 Days

Advertising Cookies _fbp lg.com Used by Facebook to deliver a series of advertisement products such as real time bidding from third party advertisers 89 Days

Advertising Cookies AMCV_91F51CFE532954550A490D45%40AdobeOrg lg.com This is a pattern type cookie name associated with Adobe Marketing Cloud. It stores a unique visitor identifier, and uses an organisation identifier to allow a company to track users across their domains and services. 729 Days

Advertising Cookies AMCVS_91F51CFE532954550A490D45%40AdobeOrg lg.com This is a pattern type cookie name associated with Adobe Marketing Cloud. It stores a unique visitor identifier, and uses an organisation identifier. Session

Advertising Cookies fr facebook.com Contains browser and user unique ID combination, used for targeted advertising. 89 Days

Advertising Cookies pardot pi.pardot.com This domain is owned by Pardot, a marketing automation platform which provides lead generation services to businesses. A few seconds

Advertising Cookies NID google.com This domain is owned by Google Inc. Although Google is primarily known as a search engine, the company provides a diverse range of products and services. Its main source of revenue however is advertising. Google tracks users extensively both through its own products and sites, and the numerous technologies embedded into many millions of websites around the world. It uses the data gathered from most of these services to profile the interests of web users and sell advertising space to organisations based on such interest profiles as well as aligning adverts to the content on the pages where its customer's adverts appear. 182 Days

Advertising Cookies at_check assets.adobedtm.com If you know anything about this host and its uses please add your contributions here. A few seconds

Advertising Cookies demdex demdex.net This cookie helps Adobe Audience Manger perform basic functions such as visitor identification, ID synchronization, segmentation, modeling, reporting, etc. 179 Days

Advertising Cookies _cc_dc crwdcntrl.net This domain is owned by Lotame. The main business activity is: Data Management Platform - Targeting /Advertising 269 Days

Advertising Cookies _cc_id crwdcntrl.net This domain is owned by Lotame. The main business activity is: Data Management Platform - Targeting /Advertising 269 Days

Advertising Cookies _cc_cc crwdcntrl.net This domain is owned by Lotame. The main business activity is: Data Management Platform - Targeting /Advertising Session

Advertising Cookies dpm dpm.demdex.net This domain is owned by Adobe Audience Manager. The main business activity is online profiling for targeted marketing. Session

Advertising Cookies ab_jid_BFESS miao.baidu.com This domain is associated with Baidu, a major Chinese search engine company, known for providing search services and advertising. 399 Days

Advertising Cookies ab_jid miao.baidu.com This domain is associated with Baidu, a major Chinese search engine company, known for providing search services and advertising. 399 Days

Advertising Cookies ab_bid miao.baidu.com This domain is associated with Baidu, a major Chinese search engine company, known for providing search services and advertising. 399 Days

Advertising Cookies AnalyticsSyncHistory linkedin.com This domain is owned by LinkedIn, the business networking platform. It typically acts as a third party host where website owners have placed one of its content sharing buttons in their pages, although its content and services can be embedded in other ways. Although such buttons add functionality to the website they are on, cookies are set regardless of whether or not the visitor has an active LinkedIn profile, or agreed to their terms and conditions. For this reason it is classified as a primarily tracking/targeting domain. 29 Days

Advertising Cookies bcookie linkedin.com This domain is owned by LinkedIn, the business networking platform. It typically acts as a third party host where website owners have placed one of its content sharing buttons in their pages, although its content and services can be embedded in other ways. Although such buttons add functionality to the website they are on, cookies are set regardless of whether or not the visitor has an active Linkedin profile, or agreed to their terms and conditions. For this reason it is classified as a primarily tracking/targeting domain. 364 Days

Advertising Cookies lidc linkedin.com This domain is owned by LinkedIn, the business networking platform. It typically acts as a third party host where website owners have placed one of its content sharing buttons in their pages, although its content and services can be embedded in other ways. Although such buttons add functionality to the website they are on, cookies are set regardless of whether or not the visitor has an active Linkedin profile, or agreed to their terms and conditions. For this reason it is classified as a primarily tracking/targeting domain. A few seconds

Advertising Cookies UserMatchHistory linkedin.com This domain is owned by LinkedIn, the business networking platform. It typically acts as a third party host where website owners have placed one of its content sharing buttons in their pages, although its content and services can be embedded in other ways. Although such buttons add functionality to the website they are on, cookies are set regardless of whether or not the visitor has an active Linkedin profile, or agreed to their terms and conditions. For this reason it is classified as a primarily tracking/targeting domain. Session

Advertising Cookies __cf_bm linkedin.com This is a CloudFoundry cookie A few seconds

Advertising Cookies bscookie www.linkedin.com This domain is owned by LinkedIn, the business networking platform. It typically acts as a third party host where website owners have placed one of its content sharing buttons in their pages, although its content and services can be embedded in other ways. Although such buttons add functionality to the website they are on, cookies are set regardless of whether or not the visitor has an active Linkedin profile, or agreed to their terms and conditions. For this reason it is classified as a primarily tracking/targeting domain. Session

Advertising Cookies everest_session_v2 everesttech.net This domain is owned by Adobe. The main business activity is: Advertising Session

Advertising Cookies everest_g_v2 everesttech.net This domain is owned by Adobe. The main business activity is: Advertising 364 Days

Advertising Cookies BAIDUID baidu.com This domain is owned by Baidu. The company provides advertising technology and services. 364 Days

Advertising Cookies BAIDUID_BFESS baidu.com This domain is owned by Baidu. The company provides advertising technology and services. 364 Days

Advertising Cookies ab_sr baidu.com This domain is owned by Baidu. The company provides advertising technology and services. A few seconds

Advertising Cookies ELQSTATUS eloqua.com This domain is owned by Oracle for the delivery of online marketing services that were previously branded under the Eloqua name. 394 Days

Advertising Cookies __Secure-YEC youtube.com YouTube is a Google owned platform for hosting and sharing videos. YouTube collects user data through videos embedded in websites, which is aggregated with profile data from other Google services in order to display targeted advertising to web visitors across a broad range of their own and other websites. A few seconds

Advertising Cookies VISITOR_PRIVACY_METADATA youtube.com YouTube is a Google owned platform for hosting and sharing videos. YouTube collects user data through videos embedded in websites, which is aggregated with profile data from other Google services in order to display targeted advertising to web visitors across a broad range of their own and other websites. 179 Days

Advertising Cookies YSC youtube.com YouTube is a Google owned platform for hosting and sharing videos. YouTube collects user data through videos embedded in websites, which is aggregated with profile data from other Google services in order to display targeted advertising to web visitors across a broad range of their own and other websites. Session

Advertising Cookies VISITOR_INFO1_LIVE youtube.com This cookie is used as a unique identifier to track viewing of videos 179 Days

Advertising Cookies __Secure-ROLLOUT_TOKEN youtube.com YouTube is a Google owned platform for hosting and sharing videos. YouTube collects user data through videos embedded in websites, which is aggregated with profile data from other Google services in order to display targeted advertising to web visitors across a broad range of their own and other websites. 179 Days

Advertising Cookies test_cookie doubleclick.net This domain is owned by Doubleclick (Google). The main business activity is: Doubleclick is Googles real time bidding advertising exchange Session

Advertising Cookies IDE doubleclick.net This domain is owned by Doubleclick (Google). The main business activity is: Doubleclick is Googles real time bidding advertising exchange 399 Days

Advertising Cookies receive-cookie-deprecation doubleclick.net This domain is owned by Doubleclick (Google). The main business activity is: Doubleclick is Googles real time bidding advertising exchange 179 Days

Analytics Cookies BVBRANDID lg.com This cookie allows internal Bazaarvoice web analytics to be correlated to the same user for interactions within a particular client domain. 364 Days

Analytics Cookies FPGSID lg.com "This cookie is set of FPID, _ga_xxxxxxxxxx and encrypted strings. This cookie is tracked in Header of HTTP request, same as FPID. It contains a sessional information to its user's behavior. As following compliances of GDPR and CCPA, this cookie is not only combinated from server-side tag manager container, but also from web front tag manager. The information collected through this cookie may also be used in combination with your registration data, so that we can suggest personalized content to you, including personalized advertising or direct marketing based on your interests." A few seconds

Analytics Cookies s_invisit lg.com Adobe Site Catalyst cookie, counts the visits made by a user to the site A few seconds

Analytics Cookies BVBRANDSID lg.com This cookie allows internal Bazaarvoice web analytics to be correlated to the same user browsing session for interactions within a particular client domain. A few seconds

Analytics Cookies BVBRANDSID www.lg.com This cookie allows internal Bazaarvoice web analytics to be correlated to the same user browsing session for interactions within a particular client domain. Session

Analytics Cookies _gat_UA-nnnnnnn-nn lg.com This is a pattern type cookie set by Google Analytics, where the pattern element on the name contains the unique identity number of the account or website it relates to. It appears to be a variation of the _gat cookie which is used to limit the amount of data recorded by Google on high traffic volume websites. A few seconds

Analytics Cookies BVBRANDID www.lg.com This cookie allows us to recognise and count the number of visitors and to see how visitors move around our website when they are using it. Session

Analytics Cookies s_cc lg.com This cookie is associated with the Adobe Site Catalyst. It determines whether cookies are enabled in the web browser. Session

Analytics Cookies s_nr lg.com Adobe Site Catalyst cookie, stores date of visit and if visitor is new or returning 29 Days

Analytics Cookies _gid www.lg.com This cookie name is associated with Google Universal Analytics. This appears to be a new cookie and as of Spring 2017 no information is available from Google. It appears to store and update a unique value for each page visited._gid Session

Analytics Cookies FPGSID www.lg.com "This cookie is set of FPID, _ga_xxxxxxxxxx and encrypted strings. This cookie is tracked in Header of HTTP request, same as FPID. It contains a sessional information to its user's behavior. As following compliances of GDPR and CCPA, this cookie is not only combinated from server-side tag manager container, but also from web front tag manager. The information collected through this cookie may also be used in combination with your registration data, so that we can suggest personalized content to you, including personalized advertising or direct marketing based on your interests." Session

Analytics Cookies s_ppvl lg.com This cookie is set by Adobe Analytics to store information on the percentage of the page displayed to the end user. Session

Analytics Cookies bv_metrics www.lg.com This cookie is used for performance diagnostic events for less than 1/1000th of users. A few seconds

Analytics Cookies _ga_xxxxxxxxxx lg.com This cookie is set to _ga and the Google Analytics data stream beacon and may be used for session calculations. The information collected through this cookie may also be used in conjunction with your registration data so that we can suggest personalized content to you, including personalized advertising or direct marketing based on your interests. 399 Days

Analytics Cookies _ga lg.com ""This cookie name is associated with Google Universal Analytics - which is a significant update to Google"s more commonly used analytics service. This cookie is used to distinguish unique users by assigning a randomly generated number as a client identifier. It is included in each page request in a site and used to calculate visitor, session and campaign data for the sites analytics reports. By default it is set to expire after 2 years, although this is customisable by website owners._ga The information collected through this cookie may also be used in combination with your registration data, so that we can suggest personalized content to you, including personalized advertising or direct marketing based on your interests."" 729 Days

Analytics Cookies _gid lg.com This cookie name is associated with Google Universal Analytics. This appears to be a new cookie and as of Spring 2017 no information is available from Google. It appears to store and update a unique value for each page visited._gid A few seconds

Analytics Cookies GLOBAL_referrerUrl www.lg.com This cookie allows us to recognise and count the number of visitors and to see how visitors move around our website when they are using it. Session

Analytics Cookies FPID lg.com "This cookie is a 1st party cookie designated by the server, which is able to combine with UserAgent or user's access environment. It is derivated from the setting on server-side tag manager that forces a secure HttpOnly cookie replacing a javascript accessible cookie(_ga). This cookie is verified within HTTP communication between web front tag manager and server-side tag manager container, and tracked in Header of HTTP request toward the server. It is used to distinguish unique users in server-side data pipeline. The information collected through this cookie may also be used in combination with your registration data, so that we can suggest personalized content to you, including personalized advertising or direct marketing based on your interests." 729 Days

Analytics Cookies _ga www.lg.com This cookie name is associated with Google Universal Analytics - which is a significant update to Google's more commonly used analytics service. This cookie is used to distinguish unique users by assigning a randomly generated number as a client identifier. It is included in each page request in a site and used to calculate visitor, session and campaign data for the sites analytics reports. By default it is set to expire after 2 years, although this is customisable by website owners._ga Session

Analytics Cookies _ga_xxxxxxxxxx www.lg.com This cookie allows us to recognise and count the number of visitors and to see how visitors move around our website when they are using it. Session

Analytics Cookies s_vnum lg.com Adobe Site catalyst cookie, track number of visits by a unique visitor 20 Days

Analytics Cookies ELQCOUNTRY eloqua.com This domain is owned by Oracle for the delivery of online marketing services that were previously branded under the Eloqua name. Session

Analytics Cookies ELOQUA eloqua.com This domain is owned by Oracle for the delivery of online marketing services that were previously branded under the Eloqua name. 394 Days

Strictly Necessary Cookies ttcsid_CHM2I0JC77UBJAEB4DD0 lg.com This cookie is required for the operation of our website. 389 Days

Strictly Necessary Cookies GLOBAL_LGCOM_ADVERTISING www.lg.com This cookie is required for the operation of our website. Session

Strictly Necessary Cookies OptanonConsent lg.com This cookie is set by the cookie compliance solution from OneTrust. It stores information about the categories of cookies the site uses and whether visitors have given or withdrawn consent for the use of each category. This enables site owners to prevent cookies in each category from being set in the users browser, when consent is not given. The cookie has a normal lifespan of one year, so that returning visitors to the site will have their preferences remembered. It contains no information that can identify the site visitor. 364 Days

Strictly Necessary Cookies ACCESS_TOKEN lg.com This cookie is used to obtain the permissions for users of the portal to allow for API access in order to retrieve information required to perform portal functions. A few seconds

Strictly Necessary Cookies AKA_A2 lg.com This cookie is generally provided by Akamai and is used for the Advanced Acceleration feature, which enables DNS Prefetch and HTTP2 Push. Session

Strictly Necessary Cookies GLOBAL_LGCOM_ANALYSIS_OF_SITE lg.com These cookies are required to use the pop-up window where the website visitor can choose to enable/disable cookies. 364 Days

Strictly Necessary Cookies GLOBAL_agreeCookie www.lg.com This cookie is required for the operation of our website. Session

Strictly Necessary Cookies OptanonAlertBoxClosed lg.com This cookie is set by websites using certain versions of the cookie law compliance solution from OneTrust. It is set after visitors have seen a cookie information notice and in some cases only when they actively close the notice down. It enables the website not to show the message more than once to a user. The cookie has a one year lifespan and contains no personal information. 364 Days

Strictly Necessary Cookies GLOBAL_LGCOM_ANALYSIS_OF_SITE www.lg.com This cookie is required for the operation of our website. Session

Strictly Necessary Cookies OptanonConsent www.lg.com This cookie is set by the cookie compliance solution from OneTrust. It stores information about the categories of cookies the site uses and whether visitors have given or withdrawn consent for the use of each category. This enables site owners to prevent cookies in each category from being set in the users browser, when consent is not given. The cookie has a normal lifespan of one year, so that returning visitors to the site will have their preferences remembered. It contains no information that can identify the site visitor. Session

Strictly Necessary Cookies _dc_gtm_UA-xxxxxxxx www.lg.com This cookie is required for the operation of our website. Session

Strictly Necessary Cookies coveo_visitorId lg.com User identification: identifying the same user across multiple sessions to provide a continuous personalized experience Data analytics: Record user search and click events for analysis Coveo ML model support: Coveo's machine learning model is utilized as data for learning user behavior data. 365 Days

Strictly Necessary Cookies LG5_RecentlyView www.lg.com These cookies are essential for you to browse the App or Web and use its features, such as accessing secure areas of the site. Cookies that allow App or Web shops to hold your items in your cart while you are shopping online are an example of strictly necessary cookies. These cookies will generally be first-party session cookies. While it is not required to obtain consent for these cookies, what they do and why they are necessary should be explained to the user. Session

Strictly Necessary Cookies coveo-search-token www.lg.com User authentication token issued by LG.com users when they use search. userIds: For internal user identification, base64 is encrypted and stored. userGroup : Saves the userGroup value from the Order Management System and uses it as the key value of COVEO DictionaryField. Ex) If the user is a VIP usergroup, ec_price gets the VIP price to value. A few seconds

Strictly Necessary Cookies GLOBAL_LGCOM_IMPROVEMENTS www.lg.com This cookie is required for the operation of our website. Session

Strictly Necessary Cookies at_plplistclick www.lg.com This cookie is required for the operation of our website Session

Strictly Necessary Cookies GLOBAL_LGCOM_ADVERTISING lg.com These cookies are required to use the pop-up window where the website visitor can choose to enable/disable cookies. 364 Days

Strictly Necessary Cookies TEST_AMCV_COOKIE_WRITE lg.com Determines whether the user has accepted the cookie consent box. Session

Strictly Necessary Cookies LG5_CST_RecentlyView www.lg.com These cookies are essential for you to browse the App or Web and use its features, such as accessing secure areas of the site. Cookies that allow App or Web shops to hold your items in your cart while you are shopping online are an example of strictly necessary cookies. These cookies will generally be first-party session cookies. While it is not required to obtain consent for these cookies, what they do and why they are necessary should be explained to the user. Session

Strictly Necessary Cookies SESSION www.lg.com It's used to maintain the session Session

Strictly Necessary Cookies LGGP1_SelectShop www.lg.com This cookie is for enabling multiple product purchase. Session

Strictly Necessary Cookies NoCookie lg.com Set when a user opts out of tracking or indicates that they are under the age of 13 (COPPA requirement). If NoCookie=true on either the client site or Bazaarvoice site, then existing tracking cookies are unset. This value is honored as long as the cookie exists. A few seconds

Strictly Necessary Cookies affinity www.lg.com This feature is useful when you want to keep a user session on the same server and when session state is saved locally on the server for a user session. If the application can't handle cookie-based affinity, you can't use this feature. To use it, make sure that the clients support cookies Session

Strictly Necessary Cookies _dc_gtm_UA-xxxxxxxx lg.com This cookie is associated with sites using Google Tag Manager to load other scripts and code into a page. Where it is used it may be regarded as Strictly Necessary as without it, other scripts may not function correctly. The end of the name is a unique number which is also an identifier for an associated Google Analytics account. A few seconds

Strictly Necessary Cookies OptanonAlertBoxClosed www.lg.com This cookie is set by websites using certain versions of the cookie law compliance solution from OneTrust. It is set after visitors have seen a cookie information notice and in some cases only when they actively close the notice down. It enables the website not to show the message more than once to a user. The cookie has a normal lifespan of one year and contains no personal information. Session

Strictly Necessary Cookies GLOBAL_LGCOM_IMPROVEMENTS lg.com These cookies are required to use the pop-up window where the website visitor can choose to enable/disable cookies. 364 Days

Strictly Necessary Cookies L-VISITOR gscs.lge.com This cookie is required for the operation of our website. 399 Days

Strictly Necessary Cookies JSESSIONID gscs.lge.com General purpose platform session cookie, used by sites written in JSP. Usually used to maintain an anonymous user session by the server. Session

Strictly Necessary Cookies LENA-UID gscs.lge.com This domain is owned by Pubmatic. It operates an advertising exchange platform where online publishers can sell targeted advertising space to media buyers using real time bidding. 89 Days