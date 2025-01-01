About Cookies on This Site

Compressor & Motor
Brand Story

Key compression components of LG Rotary Compressor, Reciprocating Compressor, Scroll Compressor, and Direct Drive Motor are shown in close-up, sequentially.

A traveler stands in an airport lounge, checking his phone while looking at a digital departure board displaying flight schedules. The scene highlights the modern, efficient use of signage for real-time updates.

The Heart of Your Innovation

LG Component Solutions, an independent unit of H&A Company, offers energy-efficient innovations for business partners. Our expertise spans HVAC, refrigeration, appliance, and mobility sectors, catering to diverse needs.

Our Core Values

Your Most Reliable Brand

Backed by technical excellence and the expertise of a trusted set maker, we provide high-reliability component solutions through global production hubs.

Your Best Partner

We develop compressors and motors optimized for set products, provide proactive support to accelerate development, and respond swiftly to customer feedback for seamless innovation.

Continuous Technological Innovation

With excellent R&D capabilities, we develop groundbreaking products and advance high-efficiency, energy-saving technologies for a better tomorrow.

End-to-End Partner Support

An icon of number one

Trend Discovery

We provide insights on global refrigerant and energy regulations, as well as future product engineering trends.

An icon of number two

Technical Support

R&D experts provide on-site support for cycle matching, performance, reliability testing, and troubleshooting.

An icon of number three

CAE Analysis

Experts analyze noise and vibration issues in customer products and offer solutions, including structural modifications.

An icon of number four

Quick Action Service

We strive to analyze post-production issues, deliver reports, and respond promptly to customer needs within 48 hours.

