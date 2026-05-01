A screen that moves with the moment

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Why home became their favourite stadium
This video is for illustrative purposes and may differ from the actual product.
TV
Sports Portal
Bring the stadium home
Dive into the action with Sports Portal — your home for live games, match highlights, league tables, and more, all on one screen.
More than watching — Go beyond the score. Dive into advanced match insights.
Real-time match moments — play timelines, live scores, and in-game events.
Heat maps and shot maps make the flow of the game easy to follow — at a glance.
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Sports Portal
Bring the stadium home
Dive into the action with Sports Portal — your home for live games, match highlights, league tables, and more, all on one screen.
More than watching — Go beyond the score. Dive into advanced match insights.
Real-time match moments — play timelines, live scores, and in-game events.
Heat maps and shot maps make the flow of the game easy to follow — at a glance.