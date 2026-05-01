A screen that moves with the moment

For Craig Lynskey, home is more than a place to rest. It's where he works, watches football, and spends most of his day. Based in East London, he talked about how StanbyME 2 changed the way he watches, the way he works, and the way he moves through his time at home.

Craig, consultant who often works from home, he keeps his setup simple and expects everything around him to follow the same logic. He's followed football since childhood, tracks tactics mid-match, and comes from a family of Premier League fans. Weekends are for settling into a match; weekday evenings, it's the reset after work.