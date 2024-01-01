Latest Updates, Lasting Care

*Product images are for illustrative purposes only and may differ from actual product.
*To use ThinQ™ features, you need to install the 'LG ThinQ' app from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store on your smartphone and connect to Wi-Fi. LG ThinQ app available on compatible Android 9.0 or higher, iOS 16.0 or higher smartphones. Phone and Home Wi-Fi Data connection and product registration with LG ThinQ™ required.
*Available features and functionalities may vary by model and country.
*Some of the downloaded features may only become available after a certain date.
*Support for smart home devices compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant may vary by country and your individual smart home setup.
1)AI Saving Mode
-The AI Saving Mode of the refrigerator can be activated immediately by selecting it in the LG ThinQapp, and you can choose between Level 1 Balanced Saving Mode and Level 2 Maximum Saving Mode.
-Level 1 Balanced Saving Mode reduces the compressor frequency to use only the necessary amount of cooling, thereby saving energy.
-Level 2 Maximum Saving Mode is a feature that optimizes the temperature during periods of low usage by analyzing the user's product usage patterns.
When Level 2 is selected, the Level 2 features are activated in addition to the Level 1 functions.