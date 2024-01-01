Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Woman on sofa using phone to control LG washer and fridge in bright living room

Latest Updates, Lasting Care

Through continuous post-purchase upgrades, LG appliances evolve, offering a unique care experience that addresses small unnoticed issues with timely care alerts.

Latest Updates, Lasting Care Google Play Latest Updates, Lasting Care Apple App Store
User Guide Living Kitchen Air
User Guide

Getting started with LG ThinQ™

1. Install app & Sign up

✓ Click “Install” to download the LG ThinQ™.

✓ Enter your email and password to log in. New users can click ‘Sign Up’ to create an account.

2. Connect your LG appliances

✓ On the ThinQ app’s home screen, tap the “+” icon and select “Add devices”.

✓ You can either scan the QR code on your appliances or  tap “Add device without QR” at the bottom of the screen.

3. Experience ThinQ AI service

ThinQ UP provides convenient support via continuous updates.

ThinQ Care catches the little things you've might missed with timely alerts.

 

✓ ThinQ AI evolves with you-share your ideas and help to make everyone’s daily life better.

Washing Machine

LG ThinQ UP

Take your laundry experience to the next level.

LG washer with energy saving mode icon next to phone screen showing mode status in bright room

Energy Saving Mode

Optimize and save energy effortlessly

Set personalized energy goals tailored to your lifestyle, and let the system automatically switch to energy-saving mode when those goals are exceeded.

*Product images are for illustrative purposes only and may differ from actual product.

Man installing LG washer in laundry room using phone self check feature with box and folded towels nearby

Self Check

Confident DIY installation

Install your washing machine like a pro, all by yourself, with the Self-Check Update.

*Product images are for illustrative purposes only and may differ from actual product.

Custom Splash Screen

Bring joy your laundry routine with custom startup screens

Personalize your washing machine’s startup screen with unique themes. Experience a fresh and joyful start every time you do laundry.

Custom Ending Melody

End every wash with your customized melody

Enjoy a personalized finish to every laundry cycle. With custom ending melodies, you can choose your preferred sound to celebrate the end of your wash.

*Product images are for illustrative purposes only and may differ from actual product.

Washing Machine

LG ThinQ Care

ThinQ Care catches the little things you might've missed.

LG washer drum with clothes and phone alert for laundry left inside during tub clean cycle

Detecting Laundry During Tub Clean Cycle

Avoid mistakes with Tub Clean Alerts

ThinQ Care alerts you if laundry is left in the drum during the tub cleaning cycle, helping to prevent repeated misuse.

*Product images are for illustrative purposes only and may differ from actual product.

Refrigerator

LG ThinQ UP

Take your refrigerator experience to the next level.

LG washer drum with clothes and phone alert for laundry left inside during tub clean cycle

AI Saving Mode

Intelligent energy saving while preserving food freshness

The AI energy saving mode identifies when the refrigerator door is opened less times, which reduces energy usage while ensuring that your food stays fresh.

*Product images are for illustrative purposes only and may differ from actual product.

LG refrigerator water dispenser filling glass with precise volume measurement markings

Smart Fill

From ice to precise water

Upgrade your dispenser experience: dispense 250, 500, or 1,000 ml of purified water by selecting Cubed Ice, Water, or Crushed Ice mode, effortlessly and precisely.

*Product images are for illustrative purposes only and may differ from actual product.

*The dispensed amounts may vary depending on installation conditions such as water pressure and flow rate.

Night View

Tailor nighttime brightness at your fingertips

Upgrade to adjust the interior lighting from 4 to 9 levels for a more customized and comfortable night view.

Dark kitchen with a hanging lamp above and an open LG refrigerator revealing organized food inside
Bright kitchen side with an open LG refrigerator showing neatly organized food items inside

*Product images are for illustrative purposes only and may differ from actual product.

Refrigerator

LG ThinQ Care

ThinQ Care catches the little things you might've missed.

Detecting Weak Cooling

Peace of mind with temp care alerts

Get notified when fridge temps rise, helping to maintain food freshness.

Detecting Slight Door Opening

Peace of mind with subtle door open alerts

Stay alerted to minor door openings, helping to preserve freshness and save energy.

*Product images are for illustrative purposes only and may differ from actual product.

Air Conditioner

Stay cooler with smarter control

LG wall mounted air conditioner blowing cool air in front of yellow flowers background with Spring text

Start/End Sound

Refresh your atmosphere with seasonal tunes

LG DUALCOOL brings you fresh seasonal alert sounds to keep your day vibrant.

*The above video is for illustrative purposes only and may differ from the actual product.

*The applicable models are expected to be expanded, and they may be adjusted according to timing considerations.

LG washer drum with clothes and phone alert for laundry left inside during tub clean cycle

Energy Saving Mode

Smart air conditioner, tuned to you

With energy saving mode, you can set power to 80%, 60%, or 40%, allowing smart control of fan speed and target temperature for optimized performance.

*Product images are for illustrative purposes only and may differ from actual product.

Discover a smarter way of living with LG ThinQ™

A platform for your smart LG appliances and devices, ThinQ™ puts control and convenience at your fingertips, to help you simplify life and enjoy the comforts of home.

Modern LG front-loading washing machine in a minimal bathroom setting with decorative table beside it

Washing

Learn More
LG front-loading dryer placed in a bright laundry space with a wicker basket next to a large window

Dryer

Learn More
LG refrigerator with screen panel in a modern kitchen interior with green cabinets and open shelving

Refrigerator

Learn More

*Product images are for illustrative purposes only and may differ from actual product. 

*To use ThinQ™ features, you need to install the 'LG ThinQ' app from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store on your smartphone and connect to Wi-Fi. LG ThinQ app available on compatible Android 9.0 or higher, iOS 16.0 or higher smartphones. Phone and Home Wi-Fi Data connection and product registration with LG ThinQ™ required. 

*Available features and functionalities may vary by model and country. 

*Some of the downloaded features may only become available after a certain date. 

*Support for smart home devices compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant may vary by country and your individual smart home setup.  

 

1)AI Saving Mode 

-The AI Saving Mode of the refrigerator can be activated immediately by selecting it in the LG ThinQapp, and you can choose between Level 1 Balanced Saving Mode and Level 2 Maximum Saving Mode. 

-Level 1 Balanced Saving Mode reduces the compressor frequency to use only the necessary amount of cooling, thereby saving energy. 

-Level 2 Maximum Saving Mode is a feature that optimizes the temperature during periods of low usage by analyzing the user's product usage patterns. When Level 2 is selected, the Level 2 features are activated in addition to the Level 1 functions.