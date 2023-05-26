1)Stress Reduction

-Study Institution: Korea University

-Participants : 15 healthy adults

-Period: Mar – Jun 2023

-Method: Participants performed stress-inducing tasks and listened to three different audio conditions in random order. Saliva and ECG measurements were taken.

-Results : Significant decrease in cortisol levels and increase in heart rate variability were observed when listening to binaural beat music with meditative breathing. (cortisol levels increased by 31% with just resting, but decreased by 41% when listening to Mind Care binaural beat music and practicing meditative breathing exercises.)

-Cortisol : A hormone that increases with stress.

-Binaural Beats : A method to create brainwave patterns by sending different frequencies to each ear.

-Meditative Breathing: Guided breathing in the audio prompts inhaling for 4 seconds and exhaling for 4 seconds.

2)Sleep Improvement

-Study Institution: Seoul National University Bundang Hospital

-Participants: 15 healthy adults without sleep disorders

-Period: May – Dec 2022

-Method: Participants took part in sleep studies with and without audio exposure.

-Results: Sleep latency improved by 51.2% (from 12.5 minutes to 6.1 minutes), and WASO decreased from 58.7 minutes to 44.5 minutes with audio.

3)Low Noise

-In-house test results verified by Intertek

-Test Date : May 26, 2023

-Test Model : MH21

-Test Programs : Standard, Vitality, Pilates

-Test Method : Measurement of Sound Pressure with maximum massage intensity selected in Standard Program, Vitality Program, and Pilates Program as per in-house standards

-Test Result : Average approximately 35dB

-Library noise level Source : National Noise Information System website

-Test results may vary depending on actual usage conditions.

4) ThinQ™ App

-Wi-Fi connectivity and product registration on the LG ThinQ™ app are required.

-To use LG ThinQ™ app features, please install the LG ThinQ™ app from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store on your smartphone and connect it to Wi-Fi. For detailed instructions, refer to the Help section in the application.

-Actual features of the LG ThinQ™ app may vary depending on the product and model.