Product images are for illustrative purposes only and may differ from actual product.

Redesign your relaxation

Redefine your relaxation with LG Arte UP. Brainwave sounds and massages care for your mind and sleep. Its design adapts to your body and space, providing comfort and elegance in every moment.

Experience holistic comfort for your body, mind, and space.

Holistic Body and Mind Care

Relieve your body, release your mind.

Perfect Fit for You

Designed to fit your space and your body.

Intelligent Comfort

Seamless comfort, made simple.

Holistic Body and Mind Care

Relieve Your Body, Release Your Mind

Mind Care

Stress relief with brainwave sounds

Relieves fatigue with brainwave relaxation sounds that aid in reducing stress1) when combined with meditative breathing exercises, and massages that focus on releasing muscle tension.

*This product is not a medical device, and individual results may vary.

Sleep Care

Brainwave sounds for better sleep

Brainwave relaxation sounds combined with light full-body massages can assist you in falling asleep more easily and improving sleep quality2).

*This product is not a medical device, and individual results may vary.

Hand-like 3D Massage

True relief with realistic 3D Massage

The combination of 6 motions and 3D technology delivers immersive relaxation just like a hand massage.

*This video is for illustrative purposes only. Services and procedures may vary depending on the product.

*The massage experience may vary depending on the user and usage environment.

*Compared to the previous MN10B/M model, it offers 3 levels of massage intensity adjustment and includes 2 additional massage motions.

Heated Seat

Cozy up to warmth and comfort

Heat therapy in the lower back area enhances comfort and maximizes relaxation during the massage.

Design, Fit for Your Space and Your Body

Comfort in curves, elegance in style
Comfort in curves, elegance in style

Smooth, curved lounge chair design complements your home decor while adding a touch of elegance.

2-in-1 Footrest

Footrest and mini-table in one

The stool integrates with the recliner as a footrest and serves as a mini table with storage when inverted.

Body-Fit System (S&L Frame)

Ergonomic comfort designed for your body

Designed to fit your body shape with S&L frame, it offers exceptional comfort and support from neck to hip.

*This video is for illustrative purposes only. Services and procedures may vary depending on the product.

AI Massage

Massage, Fit for Your Relaxation

AI technology detects frequently used massage settings and intensity, then automatically suggests a massage course tailored to you.

*This video is for illustrative purposes only. Services and procedures may vary depending on the product.

*The AI program operates based on lifestyle program usage patterns and executes frequently used programs. It does not provide individual-specific massage customization.

Versatile Massage Programs

Set the mode, tailored to your relax

Lifestyle Massage

Discover lifestyle-tailored massage program cycles.

Custom Fine-Tune Massage

Customize and fine-tune the massage motion, range, position, speed, and intensity that suits you.

Targeted relief

Choose targeted relief with specialized massages, focusing on the neck, shoulders, back, or hips.

International Massage Program

Explore the diverse range of traditional massage techniques from around the world.

The Arte Collection

Enjoy six masterpieces from the Arte Collection, inspired by the theme of “Art of Relax”.

The art of relaxation.

The art of relaxation.

The art of relaxation.

The art of relaxation.

The art of relaxation.

The art of relaxation.

Intelligent Comfort

Seamless comfort, made simple

Low Noise

Peaceful massages, no noisy distractions

A peaceful experience is provided by a low-noise3) design, quieter than a library at just 35dB.

Wireless OLED Remote Control

Complete control, all visible

The wireless OLED remote attaches magnetically for quick access and shows all settings at a glance.

Bluetooth Speaker

Tune in, chill out

Sleek hidden speakers with Bluetooth for music and massage, blending relaxation and entertainment.

Smart Convenience

Relax, monitor, and discover with LG ThinQ™

Through the ThinQ™ app4), you can monitor the massage status and check detailed descriptions of each course.

Subscription and Care

Own easy, care easy

LG Suvscribe

Subscribe to a better life

Affordable plans, low upfront costs, and expert care with

warranty coverage.

Subscribe to a better life Learn More

*This video is for illustrative purposes only. Services and procedures may vary depending on the product.

Care Service

Stress less, care is covered

Make it easy to care for your appliances by optimizing

their performance with expert LG care.

Stress less, care is covered Learn More

*This video is for illustrative purposes only. Services and procedures may vary depending on the product.

1)Stress Reduction

-Study Institution: Korea University

-Participants : 15 healthy adults

-Period: Mar – Jun 2023

-Method: Participants performed stress-inducing tasks and listened to three different audio conditions in random order. Saliva and ECG measurements were taken.

-Results : Significant decrease in cortisol levels and increase in heart rate variability were observed when listening to binaural beat music with meditative breathing. (cortisol levels increased by 31% with just resting, but decreased by 41% when listening to Mind Care binaural beat music and practicing meditative breathing exercises.)

-Cortisol : A hormone that increases with stress.

-Binaural Beats : A method to create brainwave patterns by sending different frequencies to each ear.

-Meditative Breathing: Guided breathing in the audio prompts inhaling for 4 seconds and exhaling for 4 seconds.

 

2)Sleep Improvement

-Study Institution: Seoul National University Bundang Hospital

-Participants: 15 healthy adults without sleep disorders

-Period: May – Dec 2022

-Method: Participants took part in sleep studies with and without audio exposure.

-Results: Sleep latency improved by 51.2% (from 12.5 minutes to 6.1 minutes), and WASO decreased from 58.7 minutes to 44.5 minutes with audio.

 

3)Low Noise

-In-house test results verified by Intertek

-Test Date : May 26, 2023

-Test Model : MH21

-Test Programs : Standard, Vitality, Pilates

-Test Method :  Measurement of Sound Pressure with maximum massage intensity selected in Standard Program, Vitality Program, and Pilates Program as per in-house standards

-Test Result : Average approximately 35dB

-Library noise level Source : National Noise Information System website

-Test results may vary depending on actual usage conditions.

 

4) ThinQ™ App

-Wi-Fi connectivity and product registration on the LG ThinQ™ app are required.

-To use LG ThinQ™ app features, please install the LG ThinQ™ app from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store on your smartphone and connect it to Wi-Fi. For detailed instructions, refer to the Help section in the application.

-Actual features of the LG ThinQ™ app may vary depending on the product and model.

FAQs

Q.

How much space is needed when installing a massage chair?

A.

It varies by product, but for a full-body massage chair, we recommend leaving a space of about 80cm in width, 190cm in length, and 120cm in height to allow for adjustment of the backrest and leg rest. For precise installation space requirements, please check the product detail page of the model you wish to purchase.

Q.

Are there any height or weight restrictions?

A.

There are no specific height or maximum load restrictions. However, for optimal user experience, if you are under 150cm or over 185cm in height, or over 100kg in weight, we recommend trying the product at a nearby LG Brand Shop or retailer before purchasing. For more details, please refer to the product user manual. 

Q.

The massage chair makes operating noises. Is this normal?

A.

The massage chair is largely divided into the back massage unit and the air massage unit, and operating noises occur when each unit is in use. The air massage unit consists of an air pump, solenoid valve, and air cells, each producing characteristic sounds:   

- The air pump makes a vibrating [~woong] sound,   

- The solenoid valve makes a [clicking] sound,   

- The air cells make a [shhh] air sound.   

The back massage unit consists of a massage motor, belt, and micro switch:   

- The massage motor makes a [whirring] sound,   

- The belt makes a [squeaking] friction sound,   

- The switch makes a clicking sound.   

If a user weighing over 100kg uses the chair, noise may be louder or abnormal noises may occur, so we recommend trying the product before purchase. In addition to the sounds described, leather friction noises and others may occur. If you experience abnormal noises that did not occur initially, please contact customer service. 

Q.

Does using the massage chair result in high electricity bills? 

A.

The average power consumption of an LG massage chair is about 110–130W, which is not high compared to general home appliances. For example, if you use it for 1 hour a day for a month, the monthly power consumption is about 3.3–3.9kWh. 

Q.

How do I clean the product? 

A.

Do not use benzene, thinner, alcohol, other solvents, or polish, and do not spray insecticide on the product, as this may discolor or damage the cover and pose a fire risk. If the back leather pad, pillow, seat pad, or other covers get stained, wipe them with a towel moistened with neutral detergent, then wipe again with a clean, damp towel. Afterward, wipe once more with a dry towel and let it air dry completely. For external parts other than the leather pads, also use a towel with neutral detergent and finish with a dry towel. Make sure no detergent residue remains on the surface. Painted parts should be wiped only with a dry towel, and the remote control should also be cleaned with a dry towel. Do not use a wet towel on the remote control, as this may cause malfunction. 

Q.

How do I maintain and clean my LG massage chair?

A.

Wipe the chair regularly with a soft, damp cloth. Avoid harsh detergents or excessive moisture. For humidity control, use a dehumidifier or keep silica gel nearby to prevent mold. Periodically inspect moving parts and refer to the product manual for routine maintenance guidelines.

Q.

What after-sales service and warranty are provided in {Taiwan or Malaysia}?

A.

LG offers official local warranty, typically covering parts and labor for 1 to 3 years, depending on the model. Authorized LG service centers are located in major cities for easy access to repairs and support. Please ensure you register your product upon purchase for full warranty protection.

Q.

How long should I use the massage chair for each session?

A.

For best results and safety, use the massage chair for 15-30 minutes per session. The built-in timer will automatically power off at the end of each program, preventing overuse.

Q.

What tips can help maximize the chair’s lifespan in the local climate?

A.

Keep the chair in a dry and cool area, avoid direct sunlight, and use air-conditioning or a dehumidifier when necessary. Regularly clean and maintain according to the user manual to prevent issues related to humidity or dust.

