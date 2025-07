This video is provided solely for informational and instructional purposes. This video is not intended to replace the product’s owner’s manual. For complete information on product use, set up or assembly, you should consult the owner’s manual and any other documents provided with the product. The information contained in this video may contain inaccuracies or typographic errors and is subject to change without notice. LG is not responsible for any direct or indirect damages or injuries that might occur while you are using or relying upon the information provided in this video.



Depending upon its model, your product may differ in appearance from the product shown in the video. Also not that for instructional purposes, the video may depict the device operating faster than in reality. For any further questions concerning your product, please contact LG.com or LG customer information center. This video shall not be copied, distributed or reproduced, in whole or in part, without the prior written authorization of LG Electronics.



Copyright © 2025 LG Electronics. All Rights Reserved.



"LG" is a trademark of LG Electronics Co., Ltd. Any other company names, product names, and marks are the property of their respective owners.

More