We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Box Unpacking.
Checking and Handling TV.
RF / HDMI Connection.
Initial setup and network connection.
Confirm after installation.
- 1. Make sure you have enough space to unpack your TV.
-
2. Carefully unpack the TV and remove it from the box.
※ DO NOT PRESS PANEL.
-
3. For TVs larger than 65 inches, please move the product with 2 people.
- 4. Inside the packaging, make sure all accessories are included as listed in the user manual.
-
5. Turn on the TV before installation and check the integrity of the TV.
- The TV is free of scratches/dents/signs of wear.
- Whether the TV turns on properly.
- Check for screen color abnormalities.
- 6. After installation, take pictures/images with the TV on (check operation properly).
How to connect to a Wi-Fi network / Diagnosis and resolve the problem by self.
① Remote Control Settings Button → ② Network (Wi-Fi icon) → ③ Wi-Fi Connection → ④ Wi-Fi Selection → ⑤ Enter password → ⑥ Check the condition.
Normal connection.
When an 'X' appears after the device: Unstable connection between the device and the router.
➔ Re-check the cable modem, wireless router, SSID of router, PW settings and TV power OFF/ON.
When an 'X' appears after the gateway and DNS : The connection between the router and the internet server is unstable. Not a device problem
- Unplug the router and cable modem and then reconnect after 10 seconds
- If it is not resolved, you need to ask your internet provider.
When the set-top box is connected to the TV HDMI port, the universal remote control is automatically configured.
If it doesn't configure automatically, you can follow the guide below to set up the universal remote control.
① Remote Control Settings Button → ② General → ③ External Devices → ④ Universal Control Setting at the top → ⑤ Manage Settings → ⑥ Start Setting → ⑦ Select a connected device (set-top box) → ⑧ Select the address → ⑨ Select a service provider (manufacturer) → ⑩ Perform the test screen and complete
Through the ‘Personalized Picture Wizard' function, you can easily set the optimal image quality settings for you.
① Remote Control Settings Button → ② Picture → ③ Personalized Picture Wizard.
When you select a preferred screen setting image, it will automatically set optimal picture setting value.
Personalized Picture Wizard settings can be re-set.
Set and change the sound mode to suit your viewing preferences
The default setting is set to 'Standard Sound'.
① Remote Control Settings Button → ② Sound → ③ Selection Mode.
It can be changed from the Quick Settings menu easily.
How to use Quick Help.
① Remote Control Home Button → ② Accessibility → ③ Quick Help → ④ Help library → ⑤ (Troubleshooting) The screen is dark.
Select a troubleshooting item.
The screen is dark / I can't hear the sound.
I can't change the screen settings / The TV turns off automatically.
Change all settings to recommended value.
How to use chatbot.
① Remote Control Home Button → ② 'Chatbot' icon.
The chatbot function can also check device information or solve problems more easily and quickly. ( Internet connection required ).
Video/Voice/Power/Universal Remote Control, etc. You can select a
menu for troubleshooting.
At the bottom, you can see the detailed information of the TV device or Manual, quick help function can be called.
access to the menu for troubleshooting, Or You can also make adjustments right away on the chatbot.
OLED TVs have the structural characteristics of the product being
driven at higher temperatures compared to LCD TVs.
Electronics such as TVs and mobile phones use light to display their screens, so this process generates heat to produce light.
In the case of the OLED TV you are currently using, in order to provide the best picture quality and brightness,
It emits light directly from the screen, So you may feel relatively more heat than an LCD (LED) TV.
Q. Is there any reason why I feel more heat than an LCD (LED) TV?
A. If you think of a lighting fixture, it will be easier to
understand.
Ceiling lights used in homes sometimes have a "light bulb" and a "light cover" made of thin acrylic or frosted glass over it.
If this is the structure of a typical LCD (LED) TV, then OLED TV is like a light bulb without a light cover.
The heat of the bulb is higher than that of most light covers, which is why OLED TVs have a higher heat.
If you turn off the TV by unplugging the power cord or switching off the power outlet, software updates and screen optimization functions may not work properly.
he next time you turn on your TV, a pop-up will appear recommending that you update your software and run the screen optimization feature.
When the above pop-up occurs, It is recommended to use the power
button of the remote control when turning off the TV,
and If you need to unplug the power cord, please wait about 30 minutes after turning off the TV before doing so.
※ If you unplug the power cord or turn off the power outlet during pixel cleaning, the pixel cleaning does not end normally,
This is a pop-up guide so that the next time you turn off the power after using the TV, you can activate the pixel cleaning function.
TV Processing for FHD Broadcast Signals.
➔ Regarding FHD broadcast signals, UHD TVs display the horizontal/vertical screen twice as widely, which can make it look like the image quality is poor.
- ① [Figure-1] : FHD video signal coming in from the broadcasting station.
- ② [Figure-2] : On FHD TV, the image is displayed that the signal is just right on the TV screen.
- ③ [Figure-3] : Originally, UHD TVs had 4 times more pixels (8 million pixels) than FHD TVs, so they should only be shown 1/4 of the UHD TV screen.
- ④ [Figure-4]: However, it is not possible to leave 3/4 of the screen blank, and only 1/4 of the screen can be seen, so the horizontal/vertical screen is widened to show a full screen.
-
⑤ If you zoom in on a photo taken with your phone with two
fingers, you may have noticed that the image quality is blurry
or the lines are rough as the screen gets bigger.
In the same way, if you watch "FHD broadcasts" on UHD TVs, you may feel that the image quality is not good, but if you watch UHD broadcasts instead of FHD, you will experience the best image quality. You can.
Pixel difference between FHD and UHD.
- FHD : 2,000,000 pixels (1,920 pixels in width and 1,080 pixels in depth).
- UHD : 8,000,000 pixels (3,840 W × 2,160 vertical).
Video) UHD video demonstration with in-store demo video (
Applicable from '24Y model ).
Auto playback of videos under No Signal condition on HDMI input
① Remote Control Settings Button → ② Support → ② Home/Store Mode → ③ Change to 'Store Mode'.
※ After the video demonstration, please be sure to change the home/store mode setting to 'Home Mode'.
※ The above image is a screen based on a new product in '25,
The menu position and image may differ depending on the year of product release.
Video) YouTube 4K content video demonstration (Models before '24Y).
Entering YouTube → content search → key word '4K 60fps' → demonstrating content produced by the nickname 'LG Global'.
※ YouTube content can be played with deterioration in image quality depending on the customer's internet speed environment in order to maintain the playback speed.
(This is YouTube's policy, and almost OTT companies have the same policy.)
-
① Check image quality deterioration (orange).
while playing You Tube content → press 'OK' → settings → select 'Professional Statistics' ( or Stats menu )→ Check the current.
playback resolution (deselect Professional Stats after checking).
If it is not '3840x2160' on the professional statistics screen, it is a case of poor image quality due to slow internet speed,
-
② 4K resolution fixed.
-
② 4K Resolution Lock (Red).
While playing You Tube content → Settings → 'OK' key → Select 'Quality' → Fixed to 2160P60.
This symptom is only seen when the surrounding room is dark and a
black screen appears.
When watching general TV content in a bright environment, it is not recognized, Over time, symptoms do not intensify or affect product life.
LG Electronics TVs use a panel with excellent color reproduction
characteristics.
It is designed in such a way that the foam pad (double-sided tape) is directly attached to the panel and structure to be fixed for a slim design.
It has excellent color reproduction and is slim, but the area where it is safely and firmly fixed may be damaged
by external forces such as pressure. The area may be slightly bent or distorted, and light may be refracted in the area.
A slight level of light leakage may occur at the edges/borders.
This is a phenomenon that inevitably occurs due to technical
limitations,but in order to minimize this phenomenon,
* In accordance with the standards recommended by the Consultative Committee on International Radio (CCIR), the spacing between the panel and the front cabinet It is properly designed/managed.
If the customer wants, it is possible to visit a service engineer to inspect it, but please understand that it is difficult to improve 100% even if repair/exchange is done due to technical limitations.
※ CCIR (Consultative Committee on International Radio): A permanent body of the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) under the International Telecommunication Treaty.
If the wired/wireless network signal is unstable, you may
experience blurry, stuttering, and mosaic symptoms when watching
videos.
Measure your internet speed with the Network Speed Measurement application (Internet Speed 2) and guide customer to check router or internet if the speed is low.
① Enter 'App' from Home → ② Search for 'Internet Speed2' → ③ Download and run the app → Check the speed measurement result.
Select Apps from the home menu.
Searching ‘Internet Speed 2’.
Install and launch the Internet Speed 2 APP.
YOUR SPEED IS ENOUGH TO WATCH MOVIES IN FHD QYALIY!
YOUR SPEED IS ENOUGH TO WATCH MOVIES IN HD QYALIY!
YOUR SPEED IS ENOUGH TO WATCH MOVIES IN SD QYALIY!
The network speed should be FHD or higher to watch videos without
any issues.
If the measurement result is HD Please guide customer to reset the power of the router and check the internet from provider.