Lifestyle

The Art of Refined Living: A Day Well Spent With LG SIGNATURE

PARTNERSHIP MONOCLE

To follow up on a preceding partnership content with Monocle, "The Art of Hosting", LG SIGNATURE now presents "The Art of Refined Living." In similar fashion largely centered around illustrations of moments spent in the house, this piece shifts its scope towards the more general scheme of one’s day-to-day. Read on, for snippets from the Monocle X LG SIGNATURE Brand book showcasing 25 ways LG SIGNATURE products elevate the eclectic and fulfilling daily life of an individual.

An illustration of OLED R set against a window pane reflecting views of the nature from outside.
Illustrated is the OLED R against a similar view from a more frontal angle.

7 a.m. Wake up fully recharged

Via Zero View mode, bask in sunrise peeking over the horizon. It’s a sight to behold, the kind minimalists dream of. Upon daybreak, shift to Line View mode to set the environment to your liking. Whether with a meditative playlist or an idyll backdrop to ease you into a soothing yoga session, OLED R, the first rollable TV, sets your day off on a radiant note.

An illustration of a woman on her yoga mat stretching alongside her dog. Standing also in the room, the Air Purifier lets off fresh air.

8 a.m. Kickstart your day on a fresh note

LG SIGNATURE brings a whiff of refinement to any room or surroundings with its Air Purifier. By letting in atomized water sterilized by ultraviolet light, the purifier revitalizes your space at ideal humidity levels. Feel the dust clear up, even minuscule ones you never knew settled overnight, rejuvenating both your mind and your body. What better way to kickstart your day?

An illustration of a couple and their child gathered around the Oven Range. Looking joyful, they take a whiff of freshly baked muffins.
An illustrated plate of freshly prepared, hearty plate of breakfast. Next to a cup of steaming coffee are pastry and some fruit.

9 a.m. Treat yourself to an energy boost

To power through busy mornings, midday or all throughout, do you rely on quick fixes like cereal? While that may work, we need more of a proper, hearty fuel now and then. To treat yourself to a little more, how about putting almond glazed cardamom rolls through ProBake? Oven Range requires no preheating to prepare you the most glorious bites to level up your energy.

Illustrated is a side view of the Washer, open with clean towels piled atop.
Illustrated is a frontal view of the Washer in action. Visible to the side in another part of the house, the homeowner ushers in guests.

1 p.m. Crisp sheets, well-groomed clothes

Busy preparing to have guests over for the evening? No need to fuss over last-minute laundry. Operate the Washer & Dryer even from afar, letting it work its own magic while you attend to miscellaneous household matters. In fact, its AI DD care is magical: without you having to pore over the settings, it detects fabric types accurately on its own, treating every fabric just the way it needs to be.

An illustration of a couple and their dog, all three of them holding an abundance of groceries. To the side is the Refrigerator, open from a foot movement with no touching involved.
A closer-up illustration of the Refrigerator and its InstaView function. Upon knocking, the glass panel has lit up.

3 p.m. Hands full with dinner prep?

For those overflowing with to-dos on your plate, InstaView lets you swiftly check what’s currently in the fridge without opening it. The ease triples in effect when you are in full party-preparation mode. In addition to dispensing ice automatically, the Refrigerator is topped with sensors that open the freezer and retract compartments at a mere swoop of your foot.

An illustration of people gathered around a kitchen island, enjoying themselves over a bottle of wine. The Wine Cellar gleans in the background.
A closer-up illustration of the glass panel of the Wine Cellar, stocked with wine bottles of wide-ranging variety.
Illustrated is an angled view of the glass panel of the Wine Cellar, alongside parts of the kitchen interior.

6 p.m. Toast to a delightful evening

It’s natural to stock up with sundry of wine types rather than one, especially if you aren’t sure of your guests’ preferences. The Wine Cellar, via its Multi Temperature Control feature, stores each bottle in conditions ideal for optimal preservation. In addition to catering to the precise needs of each variety, temperature fluctuations are kept to a minimum.

Illustrated is a couple seated in front of the OLED 8K's vivid screen. They relax on the couch over popcorn.

8 p.m. Wind down over divertissement

The lifelike resolution and larger-than-life presence of OLED 8K let you indulge in a sensational movie night with your guests. The self-lit pixels of OLED 8K serve first-rate viewing experiences, whether to mesmerize your guests with eye-popping entertainment, to feast on panoramic views, or to decompress by losing yourself in recreational content.

An illustration of used plates and utensils awaiting a cleanse.
An illustration of the Dishwasher at work, with spray arms that clean with thoroughness and power from various angles.

10 p.m. Serenity for your well-earned rest

Once everyone filled their stomachs to satisfaction, you want to get the dishwashing done and dusted. No longer should you need to worry about the noise some dishwashers make. Despite the thoroughness with which the QuadWash system, Multi-Motion spray, and TrueSteam features of the Dishwasher treat your cutlery, the restful silence of the night will go undisturbed.

Each product is equipped with AI features that heighten the technological capacity of LG SIGNATURE. They support smooth and effortless home maintenance, lending you greater physical and mental capacity for pastimes and relaxation. Whether through function and aesthetics, or on practical and sentimental levels, LG SIGNATURE affords you a new way of life by seeping into the precious corners of your everyday life. More on how LG SIGNATURE does this can be gleaned from the Monocle X LG SIGNATURE Brand book. Stocked on Monocle’s offline and online shops, the Brand book lets you in on the juicy behind-the-scenes on LG SIGNATURE design labs, its founding visionaries, and its refusal to compromise in pursuing perfection.

