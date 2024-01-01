Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Where does our inspiration come from?

A curated collection of ideas

Delve into articles that highlight the craftsmanship, innovation, and authenticity of LG SIGNATURE.

Experience next-level living

Timeless design, superb craftsmanship, and boundless innovation.
Browse our full product lineup.

home_03-products_01-oled-m

See beyond.

LG SIGNATURE OLED M

home_03-products_02-wine-cellar

Toast beyond.

LG SIGNATURE Wine cellar

home_03-products_03-washing-machine

Style beyond.

LG SIGNATURE Washing machine

LG SIGNATURE OLED R

Transform beyond.

LG SIGNATURE OLED R

LG SIGNATURE OLED R

Immerse beyond.

LG SIGNATURE OLED 8K

LG SIGNATURE REFRIGERATOR

Taste beyond.

LG SIGNATURE Refrigerator

LG SIGNATURE BOTTOM FREEZER

Fresh beyond.

LG SIGNATURE Bottom freezer

LG SIGNATURE OVEN RANGE

Cook beyond.

LG SIGNATURE Oven range

LG SIGNATURE AIR PURIFIER

Purify beyond.

LG SIGNATURE Air purifier

LG SIGNATURE DISHWASHER

Clean beyond.

LG SIGNATURE Dishwasher

Realizingtrue masterpieces 

LG SIGNATURE was founded on three pillars: craftsmanship, innovation, and authenticity.

These support the art of essence, the harmony of art and technology. 

We are detail-oriented.

LG SIGNATURE always takes a disciplined approach to innovation. Carefully crafted over time with great attention to detail, each LG SIGNATURE product is honed to perfection.

We are forward-thinking.

Designed to meet the evolving needs and values of consumers, LG SIGNATURE products elevate lifestyles with intuitive controls and outstanding functionality.

We make the very best products.

Built to last and impress, LG SIGNATURE products are in a class of their own. Genuine performance is our kind of premium.

The art of essence: simple yet powerful

Every design embodies simplicity above all.

Our leadership is powered from within, harmonizing simplicity with strength.  

A girl looking closely at the washing machine

Brand story

Every LG SIGNATURE piece is a

powerhouse of cutting-edge technology,

crafted to be functional yet elegant. 

A LG SIGNATURE OLED M with a car on the screen

Brand inside

For those with sophisticated taste

LG SIGNATURE products with MOLTENI&C

Virtual showroom

LG SIGNATURE X Molteni&C

﻿Live beyond. 

Experience the ideal life

