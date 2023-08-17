A Visionary Take on a Timeless Classic LG SIGNATURE Title Sponsorship

Such cross-field integration has been embodied by LG SIGNATURE through and through. Driven by the philosophy that the finesse in both art and technology make the finest appliances, LG SIGNATURE paves the way forth with products that transform lifestyles. Much like Preljocaj’s relentless thirst for the next-level performance that ventures onto new grounds, LG SIGNATURE persistently innovates. After having brought the world's largest 8K OLED TV in 2019 and the world’s first rollable OLED TV in 2020, it now sets out to launch 97-inch LG SIGNATURE OLED M (model M3), the world’s first wireless TV with Zero Connect technology, a wireless solution capable of real-time video and audio transmission at up to 4K 120Hz. It delivers superior picture and sound quality as well as greater flexibility to install and connect.

Visitors to the performance at LG Arts Center were treated to a special exhibition titled “OLED on the Lake.”. The exhibition is an artistic representation of OLED M’s freedom from wires alongside the swan and lake motif. The OLED M is placed on a floor that appears like an aquatic surface, as if the TV is floating on water. Théa Martin and Laurent Legall, Ballet Preljocaj dancers who performed as Princess Odette and Prince Siegfried, respectively, were impressed by the exhibition and were able to relate LG SIGNATURE’s brand theme of “Live beyond.”