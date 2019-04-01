Skip to Contents

WASHING MACHINE Outstanding multitasking
makes the everyday a luxury

  • iF Gold Award 2016
  • Red Dot Design Award 2016
  • CES 2020 Innovation Award

Confidence born from care

Self-confidence begins with self-care. That's why at LG SIGNATURE
we've developed our washing machines with the latest innovations to
better take care of your clothes and help you to look and feel your
best every single day.

Image of an LG Signature Washing Machine against a black backdrop, showing the front and side of the appliance.
Scroll down to see more pages

What makes laundry
an everyday luxury?

  • Four white icons from left to right representing the Centum System, TwinWash and Dual Control, Quick Circle Display, and Timeless Design features of the LG Signature Washing Machine.

    CENTUM SYSTEM™

  • Four white icons from left to right representing the Centum System, TwinWash and Dual Control, Quick Circle Display, and Timeless Design features of the LG Signature Washing Machine.

    TWINWash™ &
    DUAL CONTROL

  • Four white icons from left to right representing the Centum System, TwinWash and Dual Control, Quick Circle Display, and Timeless Design features of the LG Signature Washing Machine.

    QUICK CIRCLE
    DISPLAY

  • Four white icons from left to right representing the Centum System, TwinWash and Dual Control, Quick Circle Display, and Timeless Design features of the LG Signature Washing Machine.

    TIMELESS DESIGN

Timeless design

A lasting aesthetic

The secret to LG SIGNATURE Washing Machine's timeless design is the
combination of simple elegance with durability. This is possible thanks to the
high-quality enamel and tempered glass from which it is crafted.

A close up image of the top left hand corner of the LG Signature Washing Machine, showing the top of the door and Quick Circle Display, and the LG Signature logo engraving.
A close up image of the sleek black door of the LG Signature Washing Machine.
Black Door with Tempered Glass

Strong yet beautiful

A sleek tempered black glass door complements
the LG SIGNATURE Washing Machine's white enamel
body. This adds to the timeless aesthetic while also
offering long-lasting durability with its scratch-
resistant surface.

White Enamel Coated Finish

A stunning laundry
room centerpiece

The white enamel-coated body stands out, making for
an elegant laundry room centerpiece. The material is
easy to clean with a corrosion and scratch-proof
façade ensuring that it will continue to look stunning
for years to come.

A close up image of the white enamel body of the LG Signature Washing Machine, showing the details in the material.

All your favorite cycles at hand

A circular LCD display with a customizable interface provides intuitive
control with quick access to cycles for various types of clothes and your
most used cycle.

Image showing the front and top of the LG Signature Washing Machine. The top half of the door and the Quick Circle Display panel are visible.

Made with your comfort in mind

LG SIGNATURE Washing Machine is ergonomically designed with a
display tilted at 17 degrees making the controls easier to see and use.

Image of the LG Signature Washing Machine taken from the side to show the unique, slanted design of the top portion of the washing machine.

A little help when your hands are full

Forget about fumbling with handles when your hands are full. Simply push
on the door of the LG SIGNATURE Washing Machine and it will pop open
for easy access.

A short clip of the LG Signature Washing Machine taken from an angle to show the unique, slanted design of the top portion of the washing machine.
Centum System™

Cutting-edge technology cuts down
on noise and vibrations

LG's SIGNATURE Centum System technology effectively reduces tub vibration with
an internal ball balancer, increasing the machine's lifespan. And thanks to this the machine is
also rated A for low noise, meaning that you can enjoy a more pleasant laundry experience.

Close up clip showing the internal motor and mechanisms of the Washing Machine's Centum System technology.
An angled, top-down short clip showing the TwinWash drawer in an open position.
TWINWash™ & Dual Control

Double up on convenience

By allowing you to wash two different loads at once,
TwinWash™ effectively halves your washing time, while
the integrated control panel lets you easily operate both
washing units from one place.

Auto Dosing System

One fill is all it takes

One fill of detergent is all you need for multiple
washes. The machine will automatically release
the precise amount required for each load,
giving your clothes optimal care.

Close up clip of the detergent and fabric softener compartments in an open, extended position.

MASTER CRAFTSMANSHIP
INSIDE AND OUT

view larger image
Close up image of the top left hand corner of the LG Signature Washing Machine, clearly showing the LG Signature logo engraving.
view larger image
Image showing the full LG Signature Washing Machine, taken from the front, stood against a dark backdrop.
view larger image
Close up image of the top section of the LG Signature Washing Machine door and the Quick Circle Display panel.
view larger image
Image showing the top right section of the LG Signature Washing Machine. Part of the machine door, Quick Circle Display panel, and detailed white enamel body are shown.
view larger image
An angled, top-down image showing the TwinWash drawer in an open position.
An image of the LG Signature Washing Machine stood against a black backdrop.

SEE THE FINER DETAILS

BUY NOW

  • Main Washer Dimensions
    (WxHxD)    23 5/8"" x 33 1/2"" x 26 1/2“
    600 x 850 x 675 mm
  • Mini Washer Dimensions
    (WxHxD)    23 1/2"" x 14 1/2"" x 26“
    600 x 365 x 660 mm
  • Main Washer Weight208 lbs
    96 kg
  • Mini Washer Weight95 lbs
    43 kg
  • Main Washer Capacity2.8 cu. ft.
    12 kg
  • Mini Washer Capacity0.7 cu. ft.
    2 kg

  • NeveRust™ Stainless Steel DrumYes
  • CabinetEnamel Coating
  • Control PanelGlass Touch
  • Door RimGlass
  • Available ColorsWhite (W)
  • Door CoverDark Black Tinted Round Cover

  • Inverter Direct Drive™Yes
  • Steam™Spa Steam
  • TurboWash™49 Min
  • Smart DiagnosisYes
  • Spin speedNo Spin - Very low - low - Medium - High -Very High - Extra High
  • Variable Temperature(℃)Cold/20/30/40/60/95 ℃
  • Water feedHot / Cold
  • Standby Power zeroYes
  • Ball balance systemYes
  • Door Switch TypeAuto Door
  • Door Openning Angle (º)120
  • Drum Volume (liters)79
  • Drum Hole Size14.6”
    370(R) mm
  • Drum LightYes
  • Inner DrumEmbossing
  • Wi-FiYes
Magazine

You May Enjoy These Articles

Discover more
LG Signature products

Check out LG SIGNATURE OLED TVs, Refrigerators, Washing Machines, and more.

LG SIGNATURE Refrigerator Refrigerator LG SIGNATURE Bottom Freezer Bottom Freezer LG SIGNATURE Wine Cellar Wine Cellar LG SIGNATURE Air Purifier Air Purifier LG SIGNATURE Oven Range Oven Range LG SIGNATURE Dishwasher Dishwasher LG SIGNATURE OLED R OLED R LG SIGNATURE OLED 8K OLED 8K