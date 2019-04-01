Confidence born from care
Self-confidence begins with self-care. That's why at LG SIGNATURE
we've developed our washing machines with the latest innovations to
better take care of your clothes and help you to look and feel your
best every single day.
CENTUM SYSTEM™
TWINWash™ &
DUAL CONTROL
QUICK CIRCLE
DISPLAY
TIMELESS DESIGN
The secret to LG SIGNATURE Washing Machine's timeless design is the
combination of simple elegance with durability. This is possible thanks to the
high-quality enamel and tempered glass from which it is crafted.
A sleek tempered black glass door complements
the LG SIGNATURE Washing Machine's white enamel
body. This adds to the timeless aesthetic while also
offering long-lasting durability with its scratch-
resistant surface.
The white enamel-coated body stands out, making for
an elegant laundry room centerpiece. The material is
easy to clean with a corrosion and scratch-proof
façade ensuring that it will continue to look stunning
for years to come.
A circular LCD display with a customizable interface provides intuitive
control with quick access to cycles for various types of clothes and your
most used cycle.
LG SIGNATURE Washing Machine is ergonomically designed with a
display tilted at 17 degrees making the controls easier to see and use.
Forget about fumbling with handles when your hands are full. Simply push
on the door of the LG SIGNATURE Washing Machine and it will pop open
for easy access.
LG's SIGNATURE Centum System technology effectively reduces tub vibration with
an internal ball balancer, increasing the machine's lifespan. And thanks to this the machine is
also rated A for low noise, meaning that you can enjoy a more pleasant laundry experience.
By allowing you to wash two different loads at once,
TwinWash™ effectively halves your washing time, while
the integrated control panel lets you easily operate both
washing units from one place.
One fill of detergent is all you need for multiple
washes. The machine will automatically release
the precise amount required for each load,
giving your clothes optimal care.
