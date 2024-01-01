Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Life’s Good When You Dive in Smile First

Life's Good is our first global campaign to demonstrate our trust in brave optimism as a way to make life better for our customers around the world. The accompanying brand film illustrates the enduring message of the importance of optimism in life, and the bravery that it takes. Over the course of our long history, we have always stood for the brave optimists who overcome the many challenges in their lives with the power of determination. This campaign serves as a testament to our philosophy and commitment to optimism, and uses the medium of film to capture the emotions and passions involved in the process.

“Personally
it’s a powerful reminder
not to get bogged down by negativity and
to embrace life to its fullest.” - Nicolai Fuglsig

'Nicolai Fuglsig, the director, standing in a park wearing sunglasses

Emmy-Award winning Director Nicolai Fuglsig helms the manifesto film, crafting a heartfelt message on embracing life and basking in its profound ‘goodness’ through the relatable ‘everyman’ hero. Nicolai was immediately drawn to the project, resonating with the power of optimism that can transform the disposition we have towards our lives. The message of the film came naturally too, as we all know that there’s an optimist inside all of us, and it’s merely a matter of choice.

The 90-second manifesto film is our proclamation to the world that Life’s Good, and a celebration of the courage that goes into our everyday choices to become optimists. The film portrays a simple yet powerfully emotional journey reminiscent of how we live out our day-to-day lives in this lovely yet perilous world.

The face of a middle-aged man enjoying a longboard.

Each word in the narrative voiceover captures the waves of our emotions as we face fear, challenges, and disbelief – and how we can triumph over these with the power of choice that lies in all of us. The choice to know, and truly believe, that Life’s Good.

A middle-aged man riding a longboard with bright sunlight shining behind.
So, what is the Good Life?

Our perspective of the Good Life is based on
the goodness found along
the many moments
of our lives, whether they are small or big.

A woman leaning inside a caravan, holding a mug; A mother enjoying a picnic with her child on the grass; A father lying next to him, watching the child use a laptop; A woman in workout attire with earphones, smiling brightly; A man with earphones, eyes closed, smiling A woman leaning inside a caravan, holding a mug; A mother enjoying a picnic with her child on the grass; A father lying next to him, watching the child use a laptop; A woman in workout attire with earphones, smiling brightly; A man with earphones, eyes closed, smiling

The difference comes from our attitude to look
for the best in each situation,
and using that
optimistic hope to live our lives to the fullest.
It’s an attitude that empowers us to take
charge and take ownership.
After all, as we see
it, the Good Life is what you make out of it.

'A joyful scene in the kitchen with dad, mom, and the child all smiling.

This optimistic perspective is deeply rooted in
our products, and influences us in our
everyday
encounters.The Life’s Good campaign, at its
core, is about having a flavor for life
and
making each moment better through brave
innovation and uncompromising experiences.
Our vision culminates into smart solutions that
fill our days, through products like
the Seamless
InstaView refrigerator or the LG Styler.
Meaningful solutions like UVnano powered
water nozzles or deodorizing steam technology
keep us safer and better, and can become
reliable confidants for us as we take charge
each day.

Various LG Electronics appliances displayed in the room

From the OLED to the QNED, the LG TV lineup
is also defined by this life-enriching attitude.
Each screen caters to the rich diversity of our
unique lifestyles.
Some screens will stand by
your side in any time and place, some will give
you the flexibility
you need for more immersion,
and some will serve as pieces of art gracing
your living space
– all to remind you of the
small blessings we get to enjoy each day.
These
essential feelings and emotions that fuel the
goodness in life serve as core experiences
our
products strive for.

Seeing the world with optimism is what
Life's Good is all about, and we will be with you
every
step of the way on your brave journey.

