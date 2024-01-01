Connecting the disconnected

Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Affectionate Intelligence for YOU

While others chased AI, LG chose to look deeper and think further.
For us, AI stands for more than Artificial Intelligence—it’s Affectionate Intelligence.

As AI becomes a part of our daily lives,
it should help create the better life we all deserve. 
That’s why LG AI starts with YOU affectionately:
sensing wisely, understanding deeply, and caring warmly.

Discover how Life’s Good with LG AI

a

For your fulfilling life

LG AI understands your life and upgrades experiences

to make your life filled with what you love.

    LG WashTower AI

    LG InstaView AI

    LG gramPro AI

    LG UltraGear AI

Evolves as you wish

LG OLED evo AI upgrades for the perfect viewing experience, ndeeply understanding your lifestyle and preferences to ensure a truly personalized screen experience.
LG OLED evo AI upgrades for the perfect viewing experience, ndeeply understanding your lifestyle and preferences to ensure a truly personalized screen experience. Learn More
AI Experience powered by webOS

Elevate your experience with AI Magic Remote—personalized AI, seamlessly powered by webOS.

AI Sound Pro

AI Sound Pro optimizes audio for every scene, delivering richer, more immersive sound.

AI Picture Pro

Experience visuals with AI-powered precision, optimizing resolution and color for lifelike detail and vibrant realism.

AI Customization

Designed for your environment, your TV optimises every detail for the optimal viewing and listening experience.

LG AI TV

Evolves with personalized intelligence just for you.

Learn More

Learn about Life's Good

People enjoying camping with smiles, embracing the power of optimism.

LG Strengthens Cybersecurity Leadership With KOLAS IoT Cybersecurity Testing Accreditation

A dog is lying on the sofa, sleeping. Behind it, the LG WashTower is running.
We don't make life good, you do

Embrace Life's Good moment.

A man skateboarding with a happy expression, demonstrating the power of optimism.
Life’s Good when you dive in smile first

Optimism is a hard thing to choose.
But Once you do, you'll see why.

ThinQ ON

Always ON for a better home

Home, smart home

Focus more on your life. LG AI Home solutions are designed to make your home even more comfortable. LG Affectionate Intelligence is there to thoughtfully care for everyone in your home, easing worries to live more genuine, more human.

Life’s Good

Connecting the disconnected

Rebuild meaningful human connection in online platform

