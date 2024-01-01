Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
smart home kv

Home, Smart Home

Less work. More Focus on your life.

Let LG’s AI home solutions make comforts of home a little more comfortable.

LG’s intuitive AI lets everyone in the family worry a little less so they can live a little more human.

Home, Smart Home Watch the film

LG Affectionate Intelligence

What makes a home? How the look expresses your style? How the environment helps you relax? How the daily chores show the signs of life being lived?

 

LG smart devices, with AI-supported intelligent sensors, are optimized to learn and analyze your physical and emotional life patterns in the real world.

So you can spend more time on what's most important to you.

LG OLED TV

Entertainment fit to your environment

A truly immersive TV experience is matched to your activity and your space. 

LG AI automatically optimizes your viewing experience for room lighting, onscreen resolution and rich sound. Your only job is to enjoy the show.

Learn More

LG WashTower

Lighten your Load

LG AI gives new meaning to "set it and forget it" with Auto sense AI DD™ technology that detects fabric type, soil level and load size to optimize each wash at the push of a button.

Learn More

LG XBOOM

Good Vibes Only

Surround your space with perfect sound and ambient light, optimized by LG AI. 

Learn More

LG CordZero

Home's secret helper

Our CordZero™ robotic vaccums can handle all your home's dirt, dust and hair so the sight (and step) of every room is a delight.

Learn More

LG StanbyME

Viewing variety

Beautiful, functional and flexible. The cordless StanbyMe smart TV gives you endless options to customize your space for work and relaxation.

Learn More

