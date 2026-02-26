Advanced Components for Everyday Appliances: LG Electronics’ Core Technologies Take Center Stage at AHR Expo 2026

Heat Pumps and the Compressor at the Core

At AHR Expo 2026, we also highlighted heat pumps and compressors – essential elements that form the core of our HVAC systems. In the U.S., rising energy costs have contributed to growing interest in heat pumps, which provide an effective way for businesses and homeowners to reduce energy consumption. Heat pumps are increasingly recognized across residential and commercial markets as an important technology for improving heating efficiency and reducing reliance on conventional fuel-based and electric resistance systems.

At the center of every heat pump system is the compressor – the component that largely determines output and energy efficiency.

Jerry Edwards, head of our Sales Engineering for LG Component Solution in the U.S., notes that one of the biggest challenges for heat pump systems is maintaining reliable heating performance in low outdoor temperatures. To address this, we apply variable-speed compressor designs paired with vapor injection technology, enabling stable heating capacity and improved efficiency even in bitterly cold environments. These technologies have been validated under real-world operating conditions and contribute to the overall performance and competitiveness of our heat pump systems.

Industry Perspectives

Akane Ka from JARN magazine, a renowned HVAC industry publication headquartered in Japan, visited our booth and described our presence at AHR Expo 2026 as “very energetic and dynamic.”

She noted that our compressor and motor technologies extend beyond HVAC systems into everyday appliances including refrigerators and washing machines. This breadth of application reflects the depth of our component expertise and the advantages of leveraging shared core technologies across multiple product categories.

She also observed that our ability to create innovation through internal synergies positions us well to respond to the growing global demand for energy-efficient products.