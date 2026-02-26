We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Advanced Components for Everyday Appliances: LG Electronics’ Core Technologies Take Center Stage at AHR Expo 2026
Every year, the AHR Expo brings together the biggest names in the heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) industry to showcase innovations and discuss the trends shaping its future. At AHR Expo 2026 in Las Vegas, the focus was clear: energy efficiency, sustainability and system-level innovation continue to define the direction of the global HVAC landscape.
As a long-time exhibitor at AHR Expo, we at LG Electronics used this year’s event to spotlight the technologies that power our solutions from the inside out – our core component innovations.
Why Components Matter
Behind every high-performing appliance lies a set of essential components that determine its efficiency, durability and reliability. At AHR Expo 2026, we highlighted how foundational technologies – including compressors, EC motors, EC fans and drives – directly influence the overall performance of finished products across residential and commercial applications.
John Kim, vice president and head of our Home Appliance Solution Company’s Component Solution Sales & Marketing Division, emphasized that excellence begins at the component level.
“Strong component technology is essential to enhancing the performance and reliability of finished products, which ultimately leads to better quality and user experiences,” he explained.
By continuously advancing component engineering in parallel with product innovation, we create a cycle of improvement that strengthens our broader solutions portfolio. Since 2019, this approach has supported the steady expansion of our component solutions business, particularly in North America, as the industry places increasing emphasis on higher-efficiency systems.
Heat Pumps and the Compressor at the Core
At AHR Expo 2026, we also highlighted heat pumps and compressors – essential elements that form the core of our HVAC systems. In the U.S., rising energy costs have contributed to growing interest in heat pumps, which provide an effective way for businesses and homeowners to reduce energy consumption. Heat pumps are increasingly recognized across residential and commercial markets as an important technology for improving heating efficiency and reducing reliance on conventional fuel-based and electric resistance systems.
At the center of every heat pump system is the compressor – the component that largely determines output and energy efficiency.
Jerry Edwards, head of our Sales Engineering for LG Component Solution in the U.S., notes that one of the biggest challenges for heat pump systems is maintaining reliable heating performance in low outdoor temperatures. To address this, we apply variable-speed compressor designs paired with vapor injection technology, enabling stable heating capacity and improved efficiency even in bitterly cold environments. These technologies have been validated under real-world operating conditions and contribute to the overall performance and competitiveness of our heat pump systems.
Industry Perspectives
Akane Ka from JARN magazine, a renowned HVAC industry publication headquartered in Japan, visited our booth and described our presence at AHR Expo 2026 as “very energetic and dynamic.”
She noted that our compressor and motor technologies extend beyond HVAC systems into everyday appliances including refrigerators and washing machines. This breadth of application reflects the depth of our component expertise and the advantages of leveraging shared core technologies across multiple product categories.
She also observed that our ability to create innovation through internal synergies positions us well to respond to the growing global demand for energy-efficient products.
Advancing Quality Through Core Technologies
At AHR Expo 2026, we reinforced a clear message: long-term product performance begins with strong core technologies. By continuing to evolve and refine our component innovations alongside differentiated product design, we aim to deliver solutions that prioritize sustainability without sacrificing an ounce of performance or usability.
As the HVAC industry moves toward more integrated and energy-conscious systems, we remain focused on strengthening the technologies at the heart of our products – because better components help enable better everyday appliances.
To learn more about LG Component Solution at AHR Expo 2026, check out here.
