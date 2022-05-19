2022 LG CineBeam Premium Projector Sets New Standard for the Home Cinema Experience

SEOUL, May 20, 2022 — LG Electronics (LG) is expanding its premium CineBeam 4K laser projector lineup with the remarkable, new Ultra Short Throw (UST) laser projector (model HU915QE), the follow up to the HU715Q released earlier this year. Designed with serious movie lovers in mind, LG’s latest flagship home cinema solution can produce a stunningly sharp 90-inch image when placed just 5.6 centimeters from the wall or a massive 120-inch picture at a distance of only 18.3 centimeters.1

Thanks to the HU915QE’s combination of advanced projection technology, users no longer need a large, dedicated space to enjoy sublime cinematic experiences at home. Boasting 3,700 ANSI lumens and an impressive 2,000,000:1 contrast ratio, LG’s latest projector delivers vibrant, realistic pictures that ensure maximum viewing immersion. By adopting LG’s evolved, three-channel laser technology, which employs a separate light source for each primary (RGB) color, this new model is able to offer more vivid images even during the day compared to other conventional products with the single light source technology.2

An excellent all-rounder, the HU915QE really excels when playing movies and streaming content in 4K HDR, using HDR Dynamic Tone Mapping to analyze and adjust image brightness every single frame. LG’s Brightness Optimizer II further elevates the new CineBeam projector’s performance, automatically adjusting brightness levels according to ambient light conditions so that users can enjoy clear, vivid picture quality whether the room is well lit or as dark as a movie theater. Additionally, Adaptive Contrast adjusts the projector’s light sources to provide a superb contrast for each individual scene.

With LG’s intuitive webOS smart platform onboard, the HU915QE lets users watch all their favorite shows from streaming services3 such as Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, YouTube and Apple TV without an additional device. They can also wirelessly stream content via Screen Mirroring, Apple AirPlay 2 and Bluetooth.4 On top of that, its built-in 2.2 Channel, 40W speaker system enhances the viewing experience with strong, rich audio. For more powerful, theater-like surround sound, users can effortlessly connect up to two LG Bluetooth speakers at once.5

The new CineBeam projector also makes a stylish addition to any room with its eco-friendly ‘Re-wool’ designed by renowned Danish textile company, Kvadrat. Made from 45 percent recycled wool, this material has become a favorite of design- and sustainability-conscious companies worldwide, used in products as diverse as furniture and premium audio solutions. Thanks to its muted, natural color and clean design, the HU915QE blends in well with luxurious home interiors.

“Featuring LG’s latest projection technologies, the new CineBeam projector delivers outstanding 4K picture quality from a short distance,” said Seo Young-jae, senior vice president and head of the IT business unit of LG Electronics Business Solutions Company. “An excellent choice for movie lovers seeking authentically cinematic experiences at home, the HU915QE combines superb performance with convenient features, easy installation and a sophisticated, space-friendly design.”

LG CineBeam 4K laser projector (model HU915QE) with the latest UST technology will be available in the first half of 2022, starting with key markets in North America, Europe and the Middle East, with Latin America and Asia markets to follow.

Specifications:

HU915QE Resolution 4K UHD (3,840 x 2,160) Brightness 3,700 ANSI Lumens Light Source 3 Channel Laser Lamp Life 20,000 hours Brightness Optimizer II Auto Brightness + Adaptive Contrast + Iris Mode Throw Ratio 0.19 (100 inches @ 9.8cm) Screen Size 90-120 inches Keystone Correction 4/9/15 Point Warping webOS Yes (Global) Wireless Android / iOS Integrated Speaker 2.2 Channel, 40W Inputs HDMI x 3 with eARC / USB 2.0 x 2 Size (W x D x H) 680 x 347 x 128 mm