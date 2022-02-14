2022 LG CineBeam Projectors Designed to Elevate the Home Cinema Experience to New Heights

SEOUL, Feb. 14, 2022 — LG Electronics (LG) is upgrading the home cinema experience with CineBeam 4K laser projector models HU715Q and HU710P, the company’s advanced projectors to date. The new LG HU715Q Ultra Short Throw (UST) features sophisticated technologies such as auto brightness and the ability to create a 100-inch image1 when placed only 21.7 centimeters from the wall, delivering stellar picture quality in a flexible, space-conscious design. The LG HU710P, a delivers brighter images and deeper blacks courtesy of a wheel-less hybrid laser.

The new CineBeam projectors are excellent choices for consumers looking to create their very own private cinemas with immersive, large-scale images that can be projected directly onto the wall or a dedicated screen. Compact and easy to set up, both models are suitable for most indoor spaces but also look great in backyards after the sun has set. Perfect for film buffs looking to add something special to their décor, LG HU715Q has been thoughtfully designed with a premium fabric cover courtesy of Danish textile company Kvadrat to harmonize with home furnishings and interiors.

With both units delivering 4K resolution with 3,840 x 2,160 vibrant pixels, the advanced laser technology in the new projectors delivers an impressive 2,000,000:1 contrast ratio and high peak brightness, elevating content by revealing more details in dark and bright scenes. hanks to keystone correction with 4-, 9- and 15-point warping, the projectors provide easy horizontal and vertical alignment which allows for flexible placement without distortion. Model HU715Q generates 2,500 ANSI lumens with a laser light source while LG HU710P delivers 2,000 ANSI lumens of brightness via laser-LED hybrid technology. Both are rated for 20,000 hours of use which translated to a lifespan four times longer than conventional projector lamps.

The new CineBeam projectors feature a number of advanced image-enhancing technologies for the optimal viewing experience:

Brightness Optimizer makes adjustments according to ambient light conditions.

Dynamic Tone Mapping analyzes and fine tunes each frame to support superior HDR performance for stunningly real, incredibly vivid images regardless of the content or light level of the room.

Filmmaker Mode displays movies the way their directors intended them to be seen, replicating the exact look and feel of a theatrical release by preserving the original aspect ratio, frame rate and colors.

LG’s webOS smart platform offers intuitive controls and navigation with easy access to a wide range of popular streaming services including Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, YouTube and Apple TV. 2

[LG HU715Q only] Built-in quad woofers and 2.2-channel stereo heighten the sense of immersion, addition of surround sound when connected to one or two Bluetooth speakers.3

“More and more consumers appreciate being able to watch their favorite content in real cinematic scale, which is why the home projector segment is experiencing such strong growth,” said Seo Young-jae, senior vice president and head of the IT business unit of LG Business Solutions Company. “Specifically designed for movie lovers and the residential home market, LG CineBeam offers outstanding brightness, excellent picture and sound quality as well as a choice of the most popular streaming apps on webOS. Anyone thinking of creating or upgrading a home theater system won’t be disappointed with a CineBeam projector from LG.”

LG CineBeam 4K laser projector models HU715Q and HU710P will be available in the first quarter of 2022 starting in key markets of North America, Europe and Asia followed by the Middle East and Latin America.

Specifications:

HU715Q HU710P Resolution 4K UHD (3,840 x 2,160) 4K UHD (3,840 x 2,160) Brightness 2,500 ANSI Lumens 2,000 ANSI Lumens Light Source Laser Hybrid (Laser + LED) Lamp Life 20,000 hours 20,000 hours Brightness Optimizer Auto Brightness + Adaptive Contrast Iris Mode + Adaptive Contrast TruMotion Yes Yes Filmmaker Mode Yes Yes Screen Size 80-120 inches 40-300 inches Throw Distance 100-inch @ 21.7cm 100-inch @ 2.9-4.6m Throw Ratio 0.22 1.3 – 2.08 Zoom Fixed x 1.6 Lens Shift – Horizontal ± 24%, Vertical ± 60% Keystone Correction 4/9/15 Point Warping 4/9/15 Point Warping webOS Yes Yes Apple AirPlay 2 / HomeKit Yes Yes Screen Share Yes Yes Integrated Speakers 20W + 20W Stereo 5W + 5W Stereo Remote Control Yes (Magic Lighting Remote) Yes (Magic Lighting Remote) Inputs HDMI x 3 with eARC / USB 2.0 x 2 HDMI x 3 with eARC / USB 2.0 x 2