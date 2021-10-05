Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
LG gram Now Shipping With Windows 11

Business Solutions 06/10/2021

All 2021 LG Laptops Compatible with New OS Requirements

SEOUL, Oct. 6, 2021 — Starting this month, all LG gram laptops will ship with Windows 11, Microsoft’s newest operating system and most significant upgrade in six years. Earlier compatible LG gram models can be upgraded by visiting Microsoft’s website.

 

With a new visual language, Windows 11 offers new features such as improved virtual desktop support, the ability to access widgets directly from the Taskbar, Xbox features to improve the PC gaming experience and easier multitasking with Snap Layouts and Snap Groups. And the new Chromium-based Edge integrated into Windows 11 offers improved performance, speed and efficiency-boosting features for a more satisfying browsing experience.

 

Microsoft’s new OS enhances the unrivaled user experience already provided by LG gram which are incredibly lightweight with impressively large screen to body ratios compared to competing models. The Intel Evo platform-verified 2021 gram laptops feature productivity enhancing 16:10 aspect ratio displays, Intel 11th generation CPUs and excellent battery life.

 

“By shipping LG gram laptops with Windows 11 immediately after the OS launch is an example of our commitment to give LG gram customers the latest that our partners have to offer,” said Jang Ik-hwan, senior vice president and head of the IT business unit of LG Electronics Business Solutions Company. “While it’s still possible for most laptop owners to install Microsoft’s latest OS on their own, the out of the box experience is still important to many of our customers who want to get working right away.”

 

