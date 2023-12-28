LG Gram Pro Boasts Ultra-Slim, Light-Weight Design And Powerful Performance with AI

SEOUL, Dec. 28, 2023 — LG Electronics (LG) is expanding its LG gram series in 2024, offering consumers a wider selection of compelling choices, including the new LG gram Pro. The perfect blend of power and portability, LG gram series ultra-lightweight laptops combine high-end specifications with exceptionally slim yet durable designs and all-day battery life. All 2024 models come with the latest AI-enabled functions on LG gram Link app, simplifying tasks like file sharing, photo sharing and screen mirroring across LG gram, Android and iOS devices.

LG gram Pro and LG gram Pro 2-in-1

LG’s best-in-class LG gram Pro laptops (models 16Z90SP and 17Z90SP) come equipped with a Intel® Core™ Ultra processor with hybrid architecture, an NVMe PCIe 4.0 SSD and an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 graphics card.1 The new LG gram Pro laptops are also embedded with the Intel® AI Boost, Intel’s neural processing unit (NPU) that can handle AI workloads even without a network connection.

Moreover, the new LG grams include the compatibility-boosting LG gram Link app, which facilitates effortless file sharing, photo transfers and screen mirroring between LG gram (Windows) and Android or iOS devices.2 The app also has an integrated AI function that intelligently categorizes photos stored on gram and simplifies image searches through keyword identification. Strengthening compatibility and the overall LG gram experience, LG gram Link builds an interconnected ecosystem of devices, such as running smartphones and tablets with LG gram’s keyboard and mouse, offering users enhanced connectivity and scalability.

The new LG gram Pro models feature a dual cooling system. The extra cooling power helps the new laptops to perform optimally, even when handling demanding software such as video-editing suites and AI image creation tools. With their ultra-slim and ultra-lightweight design, both the 16- and 17-inch LG gram Pro provide outstanding portability, sleek styling and premium performance, making them ideal for on-the-go professionals or anyone seeking a high-spec, on-the-go computing solution.

The LG gram Pro laptops deliver stunning picture quality with superb color and contrast, offering 100 percent coverage of the DCI-P3 color space.3 Both models come with a Wide Quad XGA resolution (WQXGA / 2,560 x 1,600) IPS display, while the 16-inch LG gram Pro is also available with a WQXGA+ (2,880 x 1,800) resolution OLED display. For convenient connectivity, each model incorporates a variety of ports, including Thunderbolt 4, USB Type-C, USB Type-A and HDMI.

The LG gram Pro 2-in-1 (model 16T90SP) has won a CES 2024 Innovation Award and has recently been listed in the GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS™ as the lightest 16-inch 2-in-1 laptop. This versatile, ‘convertible’ laptop also features a WQXGA+ resolution OLED display.4 It boasts an incredibly slim and ultra-lightweight design, measuring just 12.4 millimeters thick and weighing only 1,399 grams, making it easy to transport and ideal for productivity and entertainment purposes. The 360-degree adjustable hinge, 4-way super-slim bezel design, responsive touchscreen and wirelessly-chargeable pen provide users with exceptional flexibility and an elevated user experience.

2024 LG gram

LG is also introducing new LG gram 17, 16, 15 and 14 laptops (models 17Z90S, 16Z90S, 15Z90S and 14Z90S) for 2024. Featuring slender, ultra-lightweight designs and long-lasting battery life, the LG grams are great for business travelers and busy go-getters. All 2024 LG gram models boast Intel® Core™ Ultra processors, NVMe PCIe 4.0 SSDs and high-brightness IPS panels with anti-glare coating.

The LG gram 17 and gram 16 models come with WQXGA resolution displays and large screen sizes, making them suitable for both work and multimedia consumption. The smaller 15- and 14-inch models offer supreme transportability and an equally satisfying user experience. All models in the 2024 LG gram family are equipped with a built-in Full-HD (1,920 x 1,080) webcam for video calling and conferencing. They also come with a variety of user-friendly software, such as LG Glance by Mirametrix for security and privacy enhancement, as well as the new LG gram Link.

“The LG gram Pro series introduces an exciting, new product range combining ultra-slim design with powerful performance,” said YS Lee, vice president and head of the IT business unit of LG Electronics Business Solutions Company. “We will continue to expand the LG gram series, providing portable, high-spec devices that deliver a premium user experience.”

Visitors to CES 2024 in Las Vegas from January 9-12 can check out LG gram products at the company’s booth (#16008, Central Hall, Las Vegas Convention Center). To keep up with all of LG’s exciting announcements at CES, follow #LGCES2024 on social media.

Specifications:

LG gram Pro (16Z90SP) LG gram Pro (17Z90SP) LG gram Pro 2-in-1 (16T90SP) Display Size 16-inch 17-inch 16-inch Display WQXGA+ (2,880 x 1,800) OLED WQXGA (2,560 x 1,600) WQXGA+ (2,880 x 1,800) OLED WQXGA (2,560 x 1,600) LCD WQXGA (2,560 x 1,600) LCD Brightness (Typ.) OLED: 400nit 400nit OLED: 400nit LCD: 400nit LCD: 400nit Refresh Rate OLED: 48-120Hz (VRR) 31-144Hz (VRR) OLED: 48-120Hz (VRR) LCD: 31-144Hz (VRR) LCD: 31-144Hz (VRR) Weight 1,199g (iGPU) 1,299g (iGPU) 1,399g 1,279g (dGPU) 1,379g (dGPU) Size 357.7 x 251.6 x 12.4-12.8mm (iGPU) 12.6-12.9mm (iGPU) 357.25 x 253.8 x 12.4-12.9mm 357.7 x 251.6 x 13-14.4mm (dGPU) 13.2-14.6mm (dGPU) Battery 77Wh (iGPU) / 90Wh (dGPU) 77Wh Thermal Dual cooling system CPU Intel® Core™ Ultra 7 processor / Intel® Core™ Ultra 5 processor GPU Intel® Arc™ graphics (iGPU) Intel® Arc™ graphics NVIDIA RTX 3050 with GDDR6 4GB (dGPU) Memory Max 32GB (LPDDR5X Max 7,467MHz, Dual Channel) Storage Dual SSD (M.2) 256GB / 512GB / 1TB (Gen4 NVMe™) Audio HD Audio with Dolby Atmos Speakers Stereo Speaker (3.0W x2)

Smart AMP (MAX 5W x2) I/O Port 2x USB 3.2 Gen2, 2x USB 4 Gen3x2 Type C (with Power Delivery, DisplayPort, Thunderbolt 4), HDMI 2.1 Software LG gram Link, LG Glance by Mirametrix®, LG Smart Assistant Webcam FHD Webcam + IR Camera with Webcam & Dual Mic.

LG gram 17 (17Z90S) LG gram 16 (16Z90S) LG gram 15 (15Z90S) LG gram 14 (14Z90S) Display Size 17-inch 16-inch 15.6-inch 14-inch Display WQXGA (2,560 x 1,600) FHD (1,920 x 1,080) WUXGA (1,920 x 1,200) Brightness (Typ.) 350nit (60Hz non-touch), 320nit (60Hz, touch), 400nit (VRR) 350nit (IPS) / 300nit (AIT) 350nit Refresh Rate 60Hz / 31-144Hz (VRR, option) 60Hz Weight 1,350g (non-touch 60Hz) / 1,350g (non-touch VRR) / 1,415g (touch 60Hz) 1,199g (non-touch 60Hz) / 1,204g (non-touch VRR) / 1,260g (touch 60Hz) 1,290g (touch: 1,300g) 1,100g Size 378.8 x 258.8 x 17.8mm (non-touch 60Hz, non-touch VRR) 355.1 x 242.3 x 16.8mm (non-touch 60Hz, non-touch VRR) 356.27 x 223.4 x 16.95mm 312 x 214.3 x 16.9mm 378.8 x 258.8 x 18.8mm (touch 60Hz) 355.1 x 242.3 x 17.8mm (touch 60Hz) Battery 77Wh 72Wh Thermal Dual cooling system CPU Intel® Core™ Ultra 7 processor / Intel® Core™ Ultra 5 processor GPU Intel® Arc™ graphics Memory 8 / 16 / 32GB LPDDR5X (Dual Channel, 7467MHz) 8 / 16 / 32GB LPDDR5X (Dual Channel, 6400MHz) Storage M.2 (2280) Dual SSD slots, Gen4 2TB / 1TB / 512GB / 256GB (NVMe) Speakers Stereo Speaker 2.0W x 2 Stereo Speaker 1.5W x 2 Smart Amp (Max 5W) Audio HD Audio with Dolby Atmos I/O Port 2x USB 3.2 Gen2x1, 2x USB 4 Gen3x2 Type C (with USB PD, DisplayPort, Thunderbolt 4), 1x HDMI 2x USB 3.2 Gen2x1, 2x USB 4 Gen3x2 Type C (with Power Delivery, DisplayPort, Thunderbolt 4), 1x HDMI 2x USB 3.2 GEN1x1: 5G 1x USB 4 GEN3x2 (Thunderbolt): 40G 1x USB3.2 GEN2x1/DP1.4: 10G HDMI 2.1 (4K@60Hz) Software LG gram Link,

LG Glance by Mirametrix®,

LG Smart Assistant LG gram Link, LG Glance by Mirametrix®, LG Smart Assistant Webcam FHD IR Webcam with Dual Mic (face recognition)

1 NVIDIA GeForce graphics card is optional.

2 Available when LG gram laptops are connected to Android or iOS devices via the same Wi-Fi network or with Bluetooth.

3 The OLED option offers 100 percent coverage of the DCI-P3 color space, while LCD model achieves 99 percent coverage.

4 LG gram Pro 2-in-1 is also available with a WQXGA resolution (2,560 x 1,600) IPS panel. Price may vary depending on the model.