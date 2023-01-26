LG Introduces 4K Smart Camera Solution for Healthcare Environments

SEOUL, Jan. 26, 2023 — LG Electronics (LG) is unveiling its Smart Cam Pro (model AN-VC22PR), a 4K video camera designed for use in hospitals and healthcare centers. LG Smart Cam Pro delivers sharp, clear image quality with or without the lights on, allowing seamless video communications at any time of day or night. The new model also presents healthcare solution providers with customizability through the integration of LG’s versatile webOS platform.

LG Smart Cam Pro incorporates a 4K RGB main camera and a 4K night vision camera, each offering crisp, ultra-high definition (3,840 x 2,160) images1 and 4x digital zoom. The device also implements LG’s HDR effect, which adjusts color and contrast to make the subject easier to see, even when they are backlit by strong, natural or artificial light. When paired with a TV/display2 in the patient rooms, LG Smart Cam Pro with customized solution makes it possible for medical staff to complete their rounds virtually and ascertain if a patient needs specific support before physically attending to them. Also, after accepting a call placed through LG Smart Cam Pro, the screen of the recipient’s TV3 switches from the content being viewed to the camera feed, then switches back once the call has ended.

Featuring a compact, space-saving design with a foldable mount, LG Smart Cam Pro can be placed on or near a TV or display. The device has a subtle, dark silver casing and a gloss-black front featuring a manual privacy cover that can be moved over the main lens at the user’s discretion. To provide clear communications between patients and medical staff, LG Smart Cam Pro is equipped with a built-in 4-way microphone system with echo cancellation and noise reduction.

Additionally, LG’s 4K smart camera leverages the LG webOS platform, which provides a convenient user experience with the ability to add new and customized services in the future, and a Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. high-performance system on chip (SoC) for the Internet of Things (IoT) – capable of providing an excellent video experience and intensive Edge AI applications – to deliver seamless software services4 for healthcare solutions.

“Utilizing both Qualcomm Technologies’ system-on-chip innovations and the LG webOS platform will allow the LG Smart Cam Pro to transform the way that medical services are performed across the globe,” said Jeffery Torrance, senior vice president and general manager of Connected Smart Systems (CSS), Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. “LG and Qualcomm Technologies are continuing to advance IoT camera technology for consumers and businesses alike.”

“Based on the LG webOS platform and Qualcomm’s advanced SoC, the new LG Smart Cam Pro is a 4K video camera solution intended to provide a convenient means of medical staff-patient communication in busy healthcare settings,” said Paik Ki-mun, senior vice president and head of the Information Display business unit of LG Electronics Business Solutions Company. “A reliable innovation partner, LG will continue to provide a wide range of product lineups designed to meet the specific needs of diverse business sectors.”

The LG Smart Cam Pro will be introduced at ISE 2023, which will be held in Barcelona, Spain from January 31 to February 3. To learn more about the innovation, visit www.lg.com/global/business/commercial-tv/lg-an-vc22pr .